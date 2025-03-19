UFC London Edwards vs. Brady DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC London Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC London card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 77-30-1 ~ Dog Picks 17-4-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Nathaniel Wood +130 ~ 7-1-1 +885

DFS Lock of the Week: Gunnar Nelson - 8-0

Fanduel Captain: Nelson/Ulberg

Guram Kutateladze (13-4-0) v. Kaue Fernandes (9-2-0)

Guram Kutateladze - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

Kaue Fernandes - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: If Fernandes had more experience against better fighters, I would be more inclined to take a chance on him. He displayed good power and speed in his last fight, but against a grappler. Now, he draws Kutateladze, who will provide more tenacity on the feet. Kutateladze could arguably be 1-3 in the UFC but was awarded a decision win last time out. He should still be more than capable of winning this fight but would need an early finish to score well for DFS.

UFC London: Kutateladze

Nathan Fletcher (9-1-0) v. Caolan Loughran (9-2-0)

Nathan Fletcher - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Caolan Loughran - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a big fight for Loughran, as a loss brings him to 1-3 in the UFC, while Fletcher is looking to move to 2-0. Loughran is great when he can unleash his hands but is easily put off by pressure, which he will likely see a lot of from Fletcher. Fletcher has good hands but is best on the mat, and I see no reason he won't succeed in getting it there. He could end this early by sub or rack up points with takedowns and control, making him a solid option in DFS.

UFC London: Fletcher

Shauna Bannon (6-1-0) v. Puja Tomar (9-4-0)

Shauna Bannon - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

Puja Tomar - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 59" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: I'm taking this fight out of my DFS pools. This low-level fight could go either way and is likely to be 15 minutes of striking. Neither has an impressive resume, and Bannon should not be as big of a favorite as she is. I expect it to be close, but I could see a split decision with Tomar edging in volume.

UFC London: Tomar

Christian Leroy Duncan (10-2-0) v. Andrey Pulyaev (9-2-0)

Christian Leroy Duncan - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 79" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 10 wins

Andrey Pulyaev - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Pulyaev is making his UFC debut against a competitor levels ahead of what he has faced in his career. He will have his chances as a dangerous finisher, but Duncan should have every edge in this fight. He will likely be popular for DFS, given his knockout potential. I would expect him to get the job done early.

UFC London: Duncan

Marcin Tybura (26-9-0) v. Mick Parkin (10-0-0)

Marcin Tybura - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 26 wins

Michael Parkin - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Tybura looked rejuvenated in a knockout win last time out. However, he is 39, and we have seen him slow down at times in fights, which will not be a good recipe against Parkin. Parkin looked the most confident and comfortable he has been in four UFC fights in his most recent win. Not only that, he recorded his first UFC knockout and looks primed for a long run. After this fight, I expect him to be 5-0 in the UFC.

UFC London: Parkin

Lone'er Kavanagh (8-0-0) v. Felipe dos Santos (8-2-0)

Lone'er Kavanagh - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Felipe dos Santos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Dos Santos has been one of the more disappointing fighters since joining The UFC. He will be headed to another loss and likely early departure from the promotion if he cannot use his grappling. The striking is just not there for him right now. Kavanaugh would love a striking match and would likely showcase his speed and power again in that scenario. He impressed in his debut, but will need more volume or an early finish to score well for DFS.

UFC London: Kavanagh

Jai Herbert (13-5-1) v. Chris Padilla (15-6-0)

Jai Herbert - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Chris Padilla - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Herbert is the only guy in the UFC to have a knockdown on current champ Ilia Topuria. However, it's one of his only highlights. He has excellent power but lacks just about everything else. One trick ponies only get so far in the UFC. Padilla has been the complete opposite since joining the promotion. He has cruised to consecutive wins and a perfect UFC record after impressing with a submission win followed by a knockout win. It's curious to find him the dog but I am loving it.

UFC London: Padilla

Nathaniel Wood (20-6-0) v. Morgan Charriere (20-10-1)

Nathaniel Wood - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 20 wins

Morgan Charriere - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a fun matchup between two exciting strikers. It will easily be Charriere's toughest opponent to date, and while he has the tools to win, Wood's experience is more likely to carry him. Wood will have an edge in speed and volume, which should carry him to a win. However, Charriere has a little more power. Wood would also be more likely to shoot and look for takedowns. I expect him to get the job done.

UFC London: Wood

Like this underdog play? Try it out with different lineup combinations on our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer.

Jordan Vucenic (13-3-0) v. Chris Duncan (12-2-0)

Jordan Vucenic - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

Chris Duncan - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Duncan will need to find another gear to continue climbing in this division. He looks gun-shy at times and only looks comfortable when he succeeds with takedowns. Vucenic lost his UFC debut, but it could have gone either way. He is dangerous everywhere and is likely to cause Duncan to shell up early. This fight is better left for GPP, and odds are the winner scores well for DFS.

UFC London: Vucenic

Molly McCann (14-7-0) v. Alexia Thainara (11-1-0)

Molly McCann - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 14 wins

Alexia Thainara - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: McCann is great against lesser competition, often dominating where she goes with the fight. However, against tougher competition, she crumbles and gets beaten up everywhere. Although Thainara is making her debut, I would say she is better competition, particularly on the mat. Her reach advantage should keep McCann on the outside looking in while the fight is upright and wrapped around her body when it's on the ground. No matter where the fight is, it will not be good for McCann.

UFC London: Thainara

Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) v. Kevin Holland (26-13-0)

Gunnar Nelson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 19 wins

Kevin Holland - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 26 wins

DFS Perspective: As with every Holland fight, I have zero trust in him and think he is there more for the paycheck than fighting. It proved true again when I went against him last fight, and I see no reason to go against it this fight. It has been two years since Nelson last fought, but I do not expect it to hinder his performance. He should not have any issue taking Holland down and either controlling or submitting him.

UFC London: Nelson

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) v. Carlos Ulberg (12-1-0)

Jan Blachowicz - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 29 wins

Carlos Ulberg - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Blachowicz has had a great career, but now, at 42, there is little left to offer besides power. Ulberg has been dominant on his seven-fight win streak, and he should have no issue pushing it to either. I expect another early stoppage from the fast-rising favorite. He is likely to put up another solid DFS score.

UFC London: Ulberg

Leon Edwards (22-4-0) v. Sean Brady (17-1-0)

Leon Edwards - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 22 wins

Sean Brady - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Brady is a step away from a title fight, while Edwards just lost his belt. While Brady is a solid striker in his own right, I expect this to play out more like a grappler vs striker fight. Edwards was just taken down nine times and controlled for 12 minutes in his recent loss. Brady has the blueprint to win this fight, and I think he is up to the challenge. However, Edwards is a former champ and should not be taken lightly.

UFC London: Brady

Looking to give a new sportsbook a try? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as a list of best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.