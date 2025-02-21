NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: Quad-Oval

Length: 1.54 miles

Laps: 163

NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennet Transportation & Logistics 250 Preview

The opening race of the season at Daytona International Speedway played out as expected in many ways. Austin Hill controlled the race and looked to be in a great position to continue his superspeedway domination, only to have his rear gear fail, forcing his retirement from the race. Jesse Love took over from there and handled some high-pressure situations admirably. He has the looks of an emerging star and should be racing on Sundays soon.

Speaking of promising young drivers, the success of inexperienced drivers was another takeaway from the first race weekend. Taylor Gray, Christian Eckes, William Sawalich and Carson Kvapil all qualified within the top 10, with Kvapil and Gray both finishing inside the top 10 and Eckes in 12th. Given the similarities in the racing style that we'll see from Daytona to Atlanta, last week's results can give us clues as to what to expect Saturday.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of Races: 37

Winners from Pole: 7

Winners from Top 5: 20

Winners from Top 10: 29

Previous Winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway

2024- Austin Hill

2023- John Hunter Nemechek

2023- Austin Hill

2022- Austin Hill

2022- Ty Gibbs

2021- Kyle Busch

2021- Justin Allgaier

2020 – AJ Allmendinger

2019- Christopher Bell

We head to our second straight drafting track to begin the 2025 season, meaning we'll see a lot of the same strategy decisions as last week. That includes fuel savings and teams/manufacturers particularly looking out for each other.

There are also some macro trends we can take away from the recent winners. Since the track was reconfigured in 2021, there have been eight races. Of those eight, Chevrolet has been the manufacturer of five winners and Toyota three. Qualifying has also become increasingly important. Since 2021, every winner has qualified in at least sixth position.

DraftKings Values for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $10,500

Jesse Love- $10,200

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed- $9,500

Sam Mayer - $9,100

Taylor Gray - $8,700

Sammy Smith - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Nick Sanchez - $8,100

William Sawalich - $8,000

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Carson Kvapil - $7,500

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,900

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Austin Hill - $10,500

Sam Mayer - $9,100

Nick Sanchez - $8,100

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Carson Kvapil - $7,500

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,900

The theme of the race last week at Daytona was taking some risks on the new faces at Daytona and pairing them with drivers who have proven they can excel in the series. As for the latter, Austin Hill and Jesse Love remain the elite options. Hill has dominated draft-style racing as we've seen at Atlanta and Daytona specifically. Until proven otherwise, he should always be in consideration at those tracks. Love started on the pole in both races last season and posted 135.5 and 108.5 driver ratings.

Tier 2 is another place to select primarily veteran drivers who have gotten similar results at the track. Mayer stands out among the group due to his qualifying form at Atlanta – he's started 11th or better in five straight races -- and also to start the season (eighth at Daytona). Creed is in a similar position, so differentiating the two between budget and qualifying results is a reasonable way to build the top of rosters. Taylor Gray is the other notable name in the price range. He is in his first full-time season at Xfinity and had an impressive showing at Daytona. He could rise out of this price range quickly but there are a lot of promising rookies with similar pedigree that are priced cheaper for this race.

Speaking of those rookies, all of the Tier 3 drivers had impressive showings. Sanchez is the standout of the group. He finished second and fifth in a two-race sample at Atlanta in the Truck Series. Eckes also has a strong track record at Atlanta from the Truck Series, qualifying fourth and fifth in the last two years while winning the race in 2023.

DiBenedetto is a journeyman but has strong performances at Atlanta at every level of NASCAR, including the Cup series. He's not a true punt, but he is a desirable value option.

NASCAR Xfinity Best Bets for the Bennet Transportation and Logistics 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:00 PM ET Friday

Outright Winner

Tier 1 - Austin Hill (+275), Jesse Love (+400)

Tier 2 - Sam Mayer (+1500)

Tier 3 - Taylor Gray (+2200), Christian Eckes (+2200), Nick Sanchez (+3000)

There are a few different interesting options available on sportsbooks depending on the level of risk readers are willing to take on. Hill and Love are rightfully the favorites given their track record, though particularly with Hill, the value isn't there.

Mayer seems mispriced given the importance of qualifying and his recent form in that area. His starting position hasn't translated to excellent finishes, but that presents value to capitalize on.

Tier 3 also offers a few different intriguing outright winning options. All three of Gray, Sanchez and Eckes are likely to gain more respect as the season wears on, and in turn their odds will get shorter. Eckes and Sanchez both have a track record of success at Atlanta that isn't reflected in their odds.

