Premier League Preview: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

Newcastle United and Manchester United face off Sunday at St. James' Park for their 181st all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 32, Newcastle United sit in fifth place, tied with fourth-place Chelsea on 53 points with a game in hand. Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table on 38 points, 15 off the pace for automatic Champions League qualification.

HEAD TO HEAD

Manchester United and Newcastle United have met on 180 occasions, dating back to 1895 when the Red Devils, then known as Newton Heath, earned a 5-1 victory over Newcastle in a League Division Two fixture.

During the reverse fixture in December, the Toon rode goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

In their last 10 Premier League matchups, Manchester United hold a slight edge over the Magpies, having won five times, lost three times and drawn twice.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, winning 92 times and drawing on 41 occasions.

RECENT FORM

Newcastle United (WWWWL) have rattled off four successive league victories following a Fifth Round FA Cup defeat against Brighton. Over the four-match win streak, which includes the Carabao Cup title over Liverpool, the Toon have outscored opponents 8-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United (DDLWW) drew versus their cross-town rival Manchester City and to Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals, following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. Over their last five fixtures, United's goals have come in bunches, as they've scored nine total goals while being held scoreless twice.

FORMATIONS

Eddie Howe is likely to use to his familiar tactics and rely upon his experienced squad to execute his well-drilled 4-3-3 shape that focuses on the midfield as the driving force for success. Howe's uncompromising request of his midfielders to play box-to-box roles is a microcosm of the work rate pervasive throughout the squad.

Ruben Amorim has implemented his hybrid 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system at Old Trafford with an emphasis on wing-backs providing width in attack and maintaining the ability to retreat into deeper defensive positions. When executing a high press after being dispossessed, the United shape usually shifts to a 4-4-2, with an attacking midfielder joining the striker in the vanguard of their high-intensity defensive effort.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Newcastle United

Nick Pope is likely to be the man between the sticks Sunday. In six appearances since his return from a knee injury, Pope has conceded eight goals and recorded two clean sheets.

Howe will be nursing attrition across his backline Sunday as defenders Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Hall (foot) have sustained long-term injuries.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the most frequently selected pair in central defense. Valentino Livramento supplanted Kieran Trippier in the Toon's pecking order this season, but in Hall's absence, Livramento has slid to left full-back to make way for Tripper to re-enter the starting XI on the right side.

The midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes is undoubtedly Newcastle's strongest pairing. During Joelinton's four-match absence in February, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff each picked up minutes. Look for either to cameo as a member of the starting XI if Howe elects for minor squad rotation during the congested run of fixtures.

The attack is spearheaded by perennial double-digit goal scorer Alexander Isak whose 20 Premier League goals this season trail only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, and are just one shy of his career high of 21 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

English wingers Anthony Gordon (thigh) and Jacob Murphy most often flank Newcastle's striker. Gordon will be a late call, having only returned to training this week. If Gordon is unable to play, look for Harvey Barnes to earn the starting nod after scoring once and supplying two assists over his last three starts.

Manchester United

The first name on Amorim's team sheet this season continues to be goalkeeper Andre Onana, who will be looking for a bounce-back performance after two errors that led directly to goals in United's midweek 2-2 draw versus Lyon.

Matthijs De Ligt's (foot) absence will be a blow to the United defensive unit as the defender is set to miss a matter of weeks. With Ayden Heaven (foot) still working his way back to fitness and Lisandro Martinez (knee) out for the season, Amorim's options are limited.

In their midweek fixture, the manager opted for Harry Maguire to play in the center of his back three, flanked by Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui. With Victor Lindelof being the lone United defender who would rotate into the squad, expect Amorim to use the same back three for the clash versus Newcastle. With Mazraoui destined for a role in central defense, expect Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot to run the left and right channels, respectively, in the wing-back roles.

In selecting his two central midfielders, anticipate for Amorim to pragmatically deploy the veteran duo of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte as the Red Devils look to contend with a superb Newcastle engine room.

Further up the pitch, expect Bruno Fernandes to play his customary role in supporting the United striker. In the opposite advanced forward position, Amorim has selected Alejandro Garnacho most often. However, with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount each having recently returned to fitness, Amorim has options should he wish to rotate the squad for fresh legs with Christian Eriksen an option, as well.

After a goal-scoring substitute performance by Joshua Zirkzee in United's 2-2 midweek draw at Lyon, Amorim could play the proverbial hot hand and give Zirkzee a Premier League start in favor of his fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fernandes is Manchester United's go-to player for attacking inspiration. The attacker is in the midst of a superb run of form that's seen him score seven goals and supply four assists over his last 10 starts in all competitions.

Fernandes has scored three goals and assisted three times in eight-career appearances versus Newcastle. If United are able to salvage a point in the Midlands, Fernandes must be the impetus for their successful attacking play.

Murphy has set new career-best marks in a single Premier League campaign for appearances, goals and assists during the 2024/2025 campaign and has established himself as a goal-scoring threat for the Toon. Riding the high from scoring a brace in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat of Leicester City, expect the in-form winger to take his chances versus a depleted United backline.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Alexander Isak continues to lead the line for the Magpies as one of the most dependable goal scoring options in all of Europe. Over his last five five starts, the striker has bagged four goals, including a brace against Nottingham Forest. With the United backline in search of pace and experience, expect Isak to relish the matchup and add his name to the scoresheet in successive fixtures versus the Red Devils.

Result: Newcastle United 3-0 Manchester United

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Newcastle United: April 16 vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United: April 20 vs. Wolverhampton