WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
May 13, 2022

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics (-8.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Satou SaballyFSuspensionSUSP5/13/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elizabeth WilliamsFNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/13/2022
Alysha ClarkFFootGTD5/13/2022
Natasha CloudGIllnessGTD5/13/2022
Kennedy BurkeGNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/17/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Dallas

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Marina Mabrey242061003781614
Allisha Gray331292130231268
Kayla Thornton3585130011767
Arike Ogunbowale25750101531400
Isabelle Harrison2465221001844
Awak Kuier1923012010322
Tyasha Harris920100011300
Veronica Burton2126231020322
Jasmine Dickey200010000200
Charli Collier300000000200
Moriah Jefferson400000000000

Washington

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel Atkins33164.731.701.755.71333
Elena Delle Donne29.52082.50.52156.513.566.5
Natasha Cloud30.5185610.525.56.51333
Myisha Hines-Allen2711.77.34.710.712.74.711.31.32
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough34.38.742.320.702.3310.72.72.7
Shakira Austin20.36.350.30.30.7002.75.711.3
Tianna Hawkins188.53.51.500.50.52.546.500
Katie Benzan8.5610.500.51.521.52.51.52
Rui Machida21.73.72.33000.31.31.7400
Stephanie Jones6.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300

The Skinny

The Wings' early-season usage in 2022 has looked different since star Satou Sabally is away from the team, and Dallas hasn't given any indication that she'll rejoin the team for Friday's matchup. The team elected to rely more on its backcourt in Sabally's absence in last week's season opener, and Tyasha Harris drew the start after starting just three games last year. She had a minimal impact as a starter Saturday, while Marina Mabrey instead served as the team leader with 20 points to go with six rebounds despite coming off the bench. Allisha Gray was the only other player to score in double figures for the Wings, and she came within a rebound of a double-double in the loss. Most of the team's usual contributors were inefficient, as Gray, Kayla Thornton, Arike Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison combined to shoot just 19.5 percent from the floor. If any of them can get hot Friday, they'll have a chance to make an impact for Dallas, but the team's production was spread out on Opening Night.

The Mystics already have three games under their belt in 2022, and their team's workload has been highly dependent on whether Elena Delle Donne has been on the court. Delle Donne has been dominant over her two appearances, averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. Her production has been supplemented by Ariel Atkins, who has been a consistent scoring threat but has been inconsistent in other categories. Natasha Cloud is in the league's COVID-19 protocols, and Rui Machida will likely take on a starting role once again Friday if Cloud is unavailable. Machida totaled nine points, a rebound and four assists in 29 minutes as a starter Tuesday against the Aces. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough leads the team in playing time early in the season, and her fantasy output has relied on a well-rounded stat line. Myisha Hines-Allen was effective early in the season, but she was on another level Tuesday with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes. If Cloud is sidelined once again, Hines-Allen is a strong candidate to handle an increased role in Washington's offense.

Las Vegas Aces (-6.5) vs Atlanta Dream

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Riquna WilliamsGFootGTD5/13/2022
Kiah StokesCNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/13/2022

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Tiffany HayesGNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/13/2022
Kia VaughnCHamstringGTD5/13/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Las Vegas

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jackie Young34.719.34.33.71.30.30.71.77124.75.3
Kelsey Plum3418.745.31.303.37614.73.33.3
Dearica Hamby33.71611.310.30.70.31.37111.72
A'ja Wilson31.31512.32.303.30.30.75.7113.34.3
Chelsea Gray21.38.31.74.70.310.71.73.38.711
Theresa Plaisance15.364.30.301.71.72.71.74.311.3
Sydney Colson12.730.31.7000.31.30.721.31.3
Aisha Sheppard9.32.70.30.70.300.710.71.30.70.7
Kierstan Bell7.300.30.700.301.301.300

Atlanta

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne Howard3518.55.52.51.52.54.5115.516.533.5
Erica Wheeler29.5104.53.50.5013.5311.533
Cheyenne Parker24.5107.501.51.51341011
Kristy Wallace25.5832100.52.525.53.54.5
Megan Walker13.581.50.50.501.52.52.541.52
Nia Coffey27.56.58.51.50.50.50.532922
Monique Billings19.56.5110.510.50025.52.52.5
Aari McDonald17.540.51.5001313.512
Naz Hillmon6.5010.5000000.500
Beatrice Mompremier200000000000

The Skinny

The Aces have the highest expected total on Friday's slate, and the team has been clicking under head coach Becky Hammon early in the season. A'ja Wilson has had a decrease in shot volume early in 2022, but teammates Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum have stepped up with strong scoring totals in the first three games of the year. Wilson has still posted double-doubles in her first three appearances in 2022 and has been a strong fantasy contributor, but her potential will only rise if she can get more looks from the floor Friday. Dearica Hamby has had glimpses of dominance this season, and her consistent output in scoring and rebounds makes her a fantasy threat. In spite of Plum's consistent scoring production, it's possible she loses her starting role Friday since Riquna Williams hopes she'll be able to make her season debut. Williams started in all 32 of her appearances last year and averaged 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.

The Dream have been less effective than Las Vegas on both ends of the floor, but Atlanta has still gotten off to a 2-0 start this year. Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, has gotten off to a fast start in her professional career, averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. The rest of the Dream's scoring production has been more spread out, but Nia Coffey and Cheyenne Parker have been consistent threats on the boards while serving as starters, while Monique Billings has led the team with 11.0 rebounds per game despite coming off the bench. The Aces are productive at limiting opposing rebounds, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta's usual rebounding threats generate decent output once again. Kristy Wallace has taken on a starting role with Tiffany Hayes on the partial season suspended list, and Wallace has had somewhat well-rounded production that props up her fantasy value. The matchup between the Dream and Aces is expected to be the highest-scoring game Friday, so plenty of players should have a chance to make a fantasy impact.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty (-6.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bria HartleyGSuspensionSUSP5/13/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
DiDi RichardsGHamstringGTD5/13/2022
Rebecca AllenFSuspensionSUSP5/15/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey Mitchell33.719.72.74.30.702.77.37.317.32.32.7
NaLyssa Smith3011.791.30.70.30.32511.31.33.7
Destanni Henderson22.310.31.74.31011.73.78.322.7
Queen Egbo196.361.31.71.7002.75.311.3
Alanna Smith14.36.33111122.7500.3
Victoria Vivians19.363.721.701.33.72.3800
Crystal Dangerfield16.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Tiffany Mitchell22.35.71.30.70.70.30.712.35.30.30.3
Emily Engstler15.74.37.31.311.70.31.72600
Lexie Hull10.5010.50.50020300

New York

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina Ionescu3113.5541.511.54511.522
Natasha Howard31.5125.51.5111.54.54.513.51.52
Jocelyn Willoughby241130.511134.5912.5
Sami Whitcomb29.57.53.552014262.53
Michaela Onyenwere17.56.51.500.510.521.5434
Stefanie Dolson25.554.5000012.5500
Han Xu9100100113433
Betnijah Laney31846000241200
Lorela Cubaj1814200.5000.52.500
Asia Durr600000000000

The Skinny

While Rhyne Howard has made her mark with the Dream early in the season, NaLyssa Smith hasn't been far behind after Indiana selected her second overall in the draft. Smith was held to single digits in the scoring column for the first time Tuesday, but she's still averaging 11.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game to begin her WNBA career. Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever's most consistent scorer, and she's coming off a 26-point performance against the Lynx on Tuesday. The Liberty are effective at limiting field-goal attempts, but Mitchell should still have plenty of chances to thrive Friday. Destanni Henderson is tied for the team lead with 4.3 assists per game, and she flashed her scoring potential with 19 points Sunday against the Sparks. However, her inconsistency on the scoreboard early in 2022 makes her a less reliable fantasy threat than players like Smith and Howard. While Smith has been the top contributor on the boards, frontcourt players Emily Engstler and Queen Egbo have generated plenty of rebounds despite failing to have consistent starting roles. Indiana's offensive production has increased in every game this season, and the team will attempt to continue building upon its production against the Liberty.

The Liberty were effective in their season opener against Connecticut on Saturday, but they mustered just 50 points during their loss to Chicago on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 25 points in the season opener while shooting 10-for-18 from the floor, but she failed to convert any of her five field-goal attempts Friday. The Fever allow the highest field-goal percentage of any team on Friday's slate, so Ionescu should have a chance to bounce back against Indiana. Natasha Howard has had plenty of shot volume and has been the team's top player on the boards over the first two games of the year. Betnijah Laney was unavailable for New York's season opener for an unspecified reason, but she was a well-rounded contributor while making her season debut in Wednesday's blowout loss. She should remain in the starting lineup and will attempt to build upon her production after averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 33.7 minutes per game last year. Laney's return meant Sami Whitcomb shifted to a bench role, but Whitcomb played 26 minutes as a reserve and dished out five dimes. While New York's production is hard to predict given the team's polarizing results early in the season, the squad's contributors will have a chance to bounce back against a relatively favorable opponent in the Fever.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
