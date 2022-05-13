WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

RotoWire DFS Tools

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics (-8.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Suspension SUSP 5/13/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/13/2022 Alysha Clark F Foot GTD 5/13/2022 Natasha Cloud G Illness GTD 5/13/2022 Kennedy Burke G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/17/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Dallas

Player Min PTS REB AST STL BLK 3PM 3PA FGM FGA FTM FTA Marina Mabrey 24 20 6 1 0 0 3 7 8 16 1 4 Allisha Gray 33 12 9 2 1 3 0 2 3 12 6 8 Kayla Thornton 35 8 5 1 3 0 0 1 1 7 6 7 Arike Ogunbowale 25 7 5 0 1 0 1 5 3 14 0 0 Isabelle Harrison 24 6 5 2 2 1 0 0 1 8 4 4 Awak Kuier 19 2 3 0 1 2 0 1 0 3 2 2 Tyasha Harris 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 Veronica Burton 21 2 6 2 3 1 0 2 0 3 2 2 Jasmine Dickey 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Charli Collier 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Moriah Jefferson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington

The Skinny

The Wings' early-season usage in 2022 has looked different since star Satou Sabally is away from the team, and Dallas hasn't given any indication that she'll rejoin the team for Friday's matchup. The team elected to rely more on its backcourt in Sabally's absence in last week's season opener, and Tyasha Harris drew the start after starting just three games last year. She had a minimal impact as a starter Saturday, while Marina Mabrey instead served as the team leader with 20 points to go with six rebounds despite coming off the bench. Allisha Gray was the only other player to score in double figures for the Wings, and she came within a rebound of a double-double in the loss. Most of the team's usual contributors were inefficient, as Gray, Kayla Thornton, Arike Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison combined to shoot just 19.5 percent from the floor. If any of them can get hot Friday, they'll have a chance to make an impact for Dallas, but the team's production was spread out on Opening Night.

The Mystics already have three games under their belt in 2022, and their team's workload has been highly dependent on whether Elena Delle Donne has been on the court. Delle Donne has been dominant over her two appearances, averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. Her production has been supplemented by Ariel Atkins, who has been a consistent scoring threat but has been inconsistent in other categories. Natasha Cloud is in the league's COVID-19 protocols, and Rui Machida will likely take on a starting role once again Friday if Cloud is unavailable. Machida totaled nine points, a rebound and four assists in 29 minutes as a starter Tuesday against the Aces. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough leads the team in playing time early in the season, and her fantasy output has relied on a well-rounded stat line. Myisha Hines-Allen was effective early in the season, but she was on another level Tuesday with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes. If Cloud is sidelined once again, Hines-Allen is a strong candidate to handle an increased role in Washington's offense.

Las Vegas Aces (-6.5) vs Atlanta Dream

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot GTD 5/13/2022 Kiah Stokes C Not Injury Related SUSP 5/13/2022

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/13/2022 Kia Vaughn C Hamstring GTD 5/13/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Las Vegas

Atlanta

The Skinny

The Aces have the highest expected total on Friday's slate, and the team has been clicking under head coach Becky Hammon early in the season. A'ja Wilson has had a decrease in shot volume early in 2022, but teammates Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum have stepped up with strong scoring totals in the first three games of the year. Wilson has still posted double-doubles in her first three appearances in 2022 and has been a strong fantasy contributor, but her potential will only rise if she can get more looks from the floor Friday. Dearica Hamby has had glimpses of dominance this season, and her consistent output in scoring and rebounds makes her a fantasy threat. In spite of Plum's consistent scoring production, it's possible she loses her starting role Friday since Riquna Williams hopes she'll be able to make her season debut. Williams started in all 32 of her appearances last year and averaged 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.

The Dream have been less effective than Las Vegas on both ends of the floor, but Atlanta has still gotten off to a 2-0 start this year. Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, has gotten off to a fast start in her professional career, averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. The rest of the Dream's scoring production has been more spread out, but Nia Coffey and Cheyenne Parker have been consistent threats on the boards while serving as starters, while Monique Billings has led the team with 11.0 rebounds per game despite coming off the bench. The Aces are productive at limiting opposing rebounds, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta's usual rebounding threats generate decent output once again. Kristy Wallace has taken on a starting role with Tiffany Hayes on the partial season suspended list, and Wallace has had somewhat well-rounded production that props up her fantasy value. The matchup between the Dream and Aces is expected to be the highest-scoring game Friday, so plenty of players should have a chance to make a fantasy impact.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty (-6.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bria Hartley G Suspension SUSP 5/13/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiDi Richards G Hamstring GTD 5/13/2022 Rebecca Allen F Suspension SUSP 5/15/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

New York

Player Min PTS REB AST STL BLK 3PM 3PA FGM FGA FTM FTA Sabrina Ionescu 31 13.5 5 4 1.5 1 1.5 4 5 11.5 2 2 Natasha Howard 31.5 12 5.5 1.5 1 1 1.5 4.5 4.5 13.5 1.5 2 Jocelyn Willoughby 24 11 3 0.5 1 1 1 3 4.5 9 1 2.5 Sami Whitcomb 29.5 7.5 3.5 5 2 0 1 4 2 6 2.5 3 Michaela Onyenwere 17.5 6.5 1.5 0 0.5 1 0.5 2 1.5 4 3 4 Stefanie Dolson 25.5 5 4.5 0 0 0 0 1 2.5 5 0 0 Han Xu 9 10 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 3 3 Betnijah Laney 31 8 4 6 0 0 0 2 4 12 0 0 Lorela Cubaj 18 1 4 2 0 0.5 0 0 0.5 2.5 0 0 Asia Durr 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Skinny

While Rhyne Howard has made her mark with the Dream early in the season, NaLyssa Smith hasn't been far behind after Indiana selected her second overall in the draft. Smith was held to single digits in the scoring column for the first time Tuesday, but she's still averaging 11.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game to begin her WNBA career. Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever's most consistent scorer, and she's coming off a 26-point performance against the Lynx on Tuesday. The Liberty are effective at limiting field-goal attempts, but Mitchell should still have plenty of chances to thrive Friday. Destanni Henderson is tied for the team lead with 4.3 assists per game, and she flashed her scoring potential with 19 points Sunday against the Sparks. However, her inconsistency on the scoreboard early in 2022 makes her a less reliable fantasy threat than players like Smith and Howard. While Smith has been the top contributor on the boards, frontcourt players Emily Engstler and Queen Egbo have generated plenty of rebounds despite failing to have consistent starting roles. Indiana's offensive production has increased in every game this season, and the team will attempt to continue building upon its production against the Liberty.

The Liberty were effective in their season opener against Connecticut on Saturday, but they mustered just 50 points during their loss to Chicago on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 25 points in the season opener while shooting 10-for-18 from the floor, but she failed to convert any of her five field-goal attempts Friday. The Fever allow the highest field-goal percentage of any team on Friday's slate, so Ionescu should have a chance to bounce back against Indiana. Natasha Howard has had plenty of shot volume and has been the team's top player on the boards over the first two games of the year. Betnijah Laney was unavailable for New York's season opener for an unspecified reason, but she was a well-rounded contributor while making her season debut in Wednesday's blowout loss. She should remain in the starting lineup and will attempt to build upon her production after averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 33.7 minutes per game last year. Laney's return meant Sami Whitcomb shifted to a bench role, but Whitcomb played 26 minutes as a reserve and dished out five dimes. While New York's production is hard to predict given the team's polarizing results early in the season, the squad's contributors will have a chance to bounce back against a relatively favorable opponent in the Fever.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.