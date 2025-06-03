WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics at at

Line: Fever -4.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Ankle OUT 6/7/2025 Caitlin Clark G Quadriceps OUT 6/10/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Mystics Aim to Improve Road Record Against Fever

The Mystics (3-4) are coming off a home loss against the Liberty in their last outing, but they defeated the Fever in their previous meeting and will look to get back on track as they head out for their fourth road game of the season with a chance to add to their 1-3 road record. Meanwhile, the Fever (2-4) are on a three-game slide and hope to regain their footing in the second of back-to-back home games. The Fever are 1-3 at home this season.

Brittney Sykes continues to lead the way for the Mystics and is coming off back-to-back 20-point games. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have each scored in double digits in seven consecutive games to start the season, while Iriafen also has four double-doubles and is averaging 10.1 rebounds on the season. Sug Sutton does a good job chipping in defensively, with 1.0 steals per game.

The Fever have five players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Caitlin Clark, who will be sidelined for Tuesday's action. Aliyah Boston averages the second-most points on the team with 16.8 per game and will have to step up to take on an even more prominent role without Clark. Boston also leads the squad with 9.2. rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull are each averaging double digits in scoring and have a great opportunity to stand out in the absence of Clark.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Lynx -11.5

O/U: 157.0

Injury Report

Phoenix

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Lynx Look to Maintain Undefeated Home Record Against Mercury

The Mercury (5-2) are coming off a win in their last outing and look to keep rolling with the chance to improve on their 1-1 road record, as they face the second game of a two-game road trip. The Lynx (7-0) are one of two remaining undefeated teams, and they will look to maintain their momentum and add to their 3-0 home record.

Satou Sabally is off to a great start, averaging 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. However, the Mercury will be at a disadvantage as Alyssa Thomas, the team's next-highest scorer, is expected to remain sidelined through Tuesday's action. On the other hand, Lexi Held, Sami Whitcomb, Kathryn Westbeld and Monique Akoa-Makani are all averaging at least 1.0 steals per game, which should cause a problem for the Lynx backcourt.

Napheesa Collier is the leading force behind the Lynx's dominant start, averaging team highs of 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. She also averages 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith each average over 10 points per game, while Jessica Shepard averages 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Bridget Carleton is one of three players, along with Collier and McBride, averaging over 30 minutes per game, and she is producing 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Dallas Wings at

Line: Storm -9.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tyasha Harris G Knee OUT 6/6/2025 Paige Bueckers G Concussion OUT 6/6/2025 Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Arike Ogunbowale Leads Wings Against Skylar Diggins and the Storm

The Wings (1-6) hope to rebound from back-to-back losses and improve on their 1-3 road record. Meanwhile, the Storm (3-4) have dropped three in a row and have a chance to end the slide and improve on their 2-2 home record, as they face the third and final game of a home stand.

Despite their struggles, Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for the Wings, including dropping 37 points in the game before last and averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per outing. Aside from Paige Bueckers, who is out, DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist are the only other players on the squad averaging double digits in scoring. However, NaLyssa Smith is coming off her first 20-point game of the season and could be a difference-maker again for her shorthanded squad.

On the other side, the Storm are led by Skylar Diggins with 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Nneka Ogwumike is also playing well, averaging 16.9 points, a team-high 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Despite averaging just 6.9 points per game, Ezi Magbegor does a great job stuffing the stat sheet with 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Gabby Williams leads the team with 1.9 steals per game and is the Storm's third-leading scorer with 14.0 points per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Ogunbowale has a good chance to fill it up against the Storm, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Sabally is on a roll with three straight 20-point games, shooting 40.0 percent from the field over that span. Sykes is coming off back-to-back 20-point games and should thrive against the Fever's shorthanded backcourt.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Despite a bit of a quiet outing in the last game, Ogwumike is averaging solid numbers across the board and has a great chance to flourish versus the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. Diggins faces a good opportunity to get her offense going against the Wings, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Boston must step up in the absence of Caitlin Clark, and she should do well against the Mystics, who give up the league's fourth-most points and fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Value Picks

