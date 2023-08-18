WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 18

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Line: Sun -2.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Knee GTD 8/18/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee GTD 8/18/2023



Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Illness GTD 8/18/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

The Wings give up an average of 8.2 three-pointers per game, which ranks third-most in the league. On the other side, the Sun hold opponents to a league-low 78.8 points per game.

Arike Ogunbowale averages a team-high 19.3 points per game to lead the Wings, but Satou Sabally has topped 20 points in three straight games, while Natasha Howard topped 20 in two of the last four outings. The opposing Sun are led by DeWanna Bonner, who averages 17.6 points per game but is also coming off two muted outings due to struggling with a back injury. Fortunately, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes have been able to step up lately, while DiJonai Carrington and Natisha Hiedeman also reached double digits in the last game. Also notable is a 24-point outburst from Rebecca Allen in the team's loss to Phoenix on Aug. 10, while Bonner was mostly sidelined.

Washinton Mystics at Indiana Fever

Line: Mystics -3.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Ankle GTD 8/18/2023 Ariel Atkins G Ankle GTD 8/18/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/18/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/20/2023

Indiana

None

The Mystics give up an average of 36.0 rebounds per game, which is the second-most in the league. Meanwhile, the Fever give up an average of 21.1 free-throws per game, the second-most in the league

Brittney Sykes led the way for the Mystics with 30 points in the last outing, and she leads the team with an average of 19.3 points per game. Natasha Cloud, Tianna Hawkins and Queen Egbo have also been putting up strong numbers, but keep an eye on the status of Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins, who could cause a shift in the rotation. While coach Eric Thibault is optimistic that Delle Donne, Atkins and Shakira Austin will be available Friday, all of them are expected to have minutes limits. The Fever are unaffected by injuries at the moment and have enjoyed NaLyssa Smith's return to action, as she is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last three games. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler also remain key contributors on the offensive end.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -1.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rhyne Howard G Face GTD 8/18/2023

The Sky allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 45.9 percent from the field. Alternatively, the Dream give up an average of 84.2 points per game, which is third-most in the league.

After a stifled display in the previous game, Kahleah Copper finished with 17 points in the Sky's last outing and is averaging 21.2 points on the season. Marina Mabrey, Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams and Alanna Smith also scored in double digits in their last game. On the other side, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead the Dream with just over 16 points per game each. Cheyenne Parker can also put points on the board and leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Liberty -12.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

New York

None

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Illness OUT 8/20/2023 Megan Gustafson C Illness OUT 8/20/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 8/20/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

The Liberty hold opponents to a league-low average of 41.9 percent shooting from the field. On the other side, the Mercury give up a league-most 9.3 offensive rebounds per game.

After a massive 42-point display in the previous game, Breanna Stewart finished with just 13 points in Thursday's matchup against the Aces. However, the Liberty have the luxury of multiple stars, and when one comes up quieter, another will likely shine, as did Sabrina Ionescu with 22 points and Courtney Vandersloot with 17 in the last game. Jonquel Jones also continues to dominate the glass, while scoring an average of 13.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Diana Taurasi has cooled down after a hot streak, as she has averaged 12.0 points over the last three outings for the Mercury. Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham have each topped 20 points within the last two games, while Brianna Turner is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Line: Lynx -2.0

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal GTD 8/18/2023 Lindsay Allen G Thumb OUT 8/29/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

The Lynx give up a league-high average of 9.1 made three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, the Storm allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.0 percent from long range, which is second-highest in the league.

Napheesa Collier followed up a 28-point performance with a muted, eight-point effort in the last game, as she continues to find her groove after a three-game absence. However, the Lynx also lean on Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Jessica Shepard, who have up solid numbers lately. The Storm continue to follow the lead of Jewell Loyd, who topped 20 points in four of the last six outings. Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb can also fill it up, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu does a good job on the glass.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Loyd is on a hot streak and should thrive from long range against the Lynx defense. Copper leads the Sky in scoring and has a good chance to shine against the Dream, who give up the league's third-most points per game. Boston faces a favorable matchup against the Mystics, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

Carrington has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Banham poured in 18 points in her last outing and has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Storm's defense.

Fanduel

Parker has a favorable matchup against the Sky, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards. Vandersloot topped 20 FD points in three of the last four outings, including a high of 33.2, and she should shine against the Mercury's backcourt defense. Shepard topped 25 FD points in the last three games and has a good chance to keep it up against the Storm, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage.

Value Picks

Miller is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games. Cunningham should stand out against the Liberty, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards.

