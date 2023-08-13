WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 13

WNBA Schedule Today
- Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
Line:
O/U:
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/13/2023
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/13/2023
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|GTD
|8/13/2023
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|8/18/2023
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/18/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sky continue to have a tough time on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 45.7 percent from the field, and they also give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Mystics struggle guarding the perimeter, as they allow opponents to hit 35.5 percent from long range, which is the fourth-highest mark in the league. The Mystics also give up the league's third-most free-throw attempts per game.
Kahleah Copper is coming off a muted effort in the Sky's last game, but she averaged 24.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting over the previous 10 outings. Marina Mabrey scored in double digits in five consecutive outings, including a 32-point performance early in the month, while Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith have also been solid contributors. The Mystics continue to be hampered by injury trouble, but Brittney Sykes, Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins have been reliable producers throughout. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Queen Egbo and Myisha Hines-Allen also are capable of delivering solid value.
New York Liberty at Indiana Fever
Line: Liberty -10.5
O/U: 164.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Han Xu
|C
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|8/18/2023
Indiana
None
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Liberty are one of the league's best defensive units, holding opponents to the third-fewest points per game and a league-low 41.7 percent shooting from the field. On the other end, the Fever give up the league's second-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 37.9 percent from long range.
Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones continue to lead the way for the Liberty, but Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot do a great job of filling in the gaps and contributing across the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have been dominant on behalf of the Fever. Additionally, NaLyssa Smith has been back in the lineup for the last two games and is working her way back into rhythm, which will give the squad a major boost as she is the team's second-highest scorer (16.8 points per game).
Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm
Line: Storm -1.5
O/U: 162.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shey Peddy
|G
|Concussion
|OUT
|8/18/2023
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|8/23/2023
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Gabby Williams
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury hold opponents to an average of just 42.8 percent shooting from the field, but they have trouble controlling the boards, as they give up a league-high 9.4 offensive rebounds per game. On the other side, the Storm allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.1 percent from the field, which is the third-highest mark in the league, including 36.6 percent from deep, which is the second highest.
Diana Taurasi is on a roll for the Mercury, averaging 25.7 points on 53.4 percent shooting since returning from a three-game absence. Brittney Griner has topped 20 points in two of three games since returning from a three-game absence, while Sophie Cunningham, Megan Gustafson and Moriah Jefferson have each shown they can step up for the squad. Moreover, Jewell Loyd continues to lead the way for the Storm, averaging 23.8 points per game and topping 30 in two of the last four outings. Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and Gabby Williams are the only others to score in double digits on a fairly regular basis, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu does a solid job on the glass.
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Aces -16.5
O/U: 175.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
None
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|8/17/2023
|Candace Parker
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream give up the league's third-most points per game, but they hold opponents to 42.4 percent shooting, which is the second-lowest mark in the league. However, they also give up a league-high 22.8 free-throw attempts per game. Meanwhile, the Aces maintain one of the best defenses in the league, holding opponents to the second-fewest points per game. They also do a fantastic job limiting easy points by giving up a league-low 15.2 free throws per game.
Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray dominate the Dream's offense, but Cheyenne Parker has also been playing well lately, averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last five outings. Nia Coffey and Aari McDonald can also step up as key contributors. On the other side, A'ja Wilson continues to excel, including a 40-point performance in the Aces' last outing. Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray are also major contributors, while Alysha Clark and Kierstan Bell have been reliable off the bench.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Kahleah Copper ($8,700)
- Kelsey Plum ($9,400)
- Brittney Griner ($10,300)
Copper is coming off a quiet outing but should find a chance to pad her stats at the foul line against the Mystics. Plum averages 19.2 points per game and should also boost her totals at the foul line, as the Dream give up the most free-throw attempts per game. Griner should excel on the glass against the Storm, who give up a league-most 36.4 rebounds per game.
Value Picks
- Marine Johannes ($4,400)
- Kierstan Bell ($4,800)
Johannes has a favorable matchup against the Fever's lackluster defense. Bell has topped 15 DK points in three of the last four outings.
Fanduel
- Diana Taurasi ($6,600)
- Jackie Young ($6,700)
- Sabrina Ionescu ($8,300)
Taurasi should shine against the Storm, who struggle to guard the perimeter. Young is averaging 18.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the last four games. Ionescu topped 35 FD points in each of the last three outings and has a favorable matchup against the Fever's defense.
Value Picks
- Tianna Hawkins ($5,800)
- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough ($4,800)
Hawkins has gone over 25 FD points in four of the last five games, including 42 FD points last time out. Walker-Kimbrough has a good opportunity to thrive versus the Sky's subpar defense.