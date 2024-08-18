WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 18

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Connecticut Sun at at

Line: Sun -7.0

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiJonai Carrington G Personal GTD 8/18/2024 Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 8/20/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Calf OUT 8/26/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Sun (19-6) face the second and final game of a road trip with a chance to build on their 9-3 road, after coming away with a win in Dallas on Friday. The Dream (8-17) face the second game of a five-game home stand, hoping to improve on their 4-8 home record.

Including new addition, Marina Mabrey, the Sun have six players averaging more than 10 points per game. Mabrey looked strong in her team debut with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's win. She is shooting 58.3 percent from the field this season and should continue to provide a formidable offensive presence. DeWanna Bonner is coming off a 29-point scoring display and leads the team with an average of 17.2 points per game. Veronica Burton and Olivia Nelson-Ododa remain influential off the bench.

Rhyne Howard is coming off a major performance, as she logged 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Friday's win home over the Storm. Howard missed just over two weeks of action prior to the break but her return brings a ray of hope as the Dream look to rise down the stretch of the season. Allisha Gray is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals, while Tina Charles, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Jordin Canada are also notable contributors.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Storm -2.5

O/U: 168.0

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Thumb OUT 8/24/2024

The Storm (17-9) enter the second game of a three-game road trip and look to bounce back from a loss in Atlanta on Friday for a chance to add to their 6-6 road record. The Fever (12-15) look to continue building on their 7-5 home record as they face the second and final game of a home stand.

Skylar Diggins-Smith turned in an impressive 29-point effort despite the loss on Friday, and is the Storm's third-leading scorer with an average of 13.7 points per game on the season. Jewell Loyd had 21 points on Friday and leads the squad with an average of 20.2 points per game. Ezi Magbegor continues to make an impact across the stat sheet, while Sami Whitcomb averages 5.3 points per game coming off the bench.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 29 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 28, in a nine-point home win over the Mercury on Friday. Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith also scored in double digits and hauled in nine rebounds each in the win. Beyond the top contributors, Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull should remain in line to step up off the bench. Kristy Wallace missed the last four games but is expected to be back in action.

Los Angeles Sparks at

Line: Aces -15.5

O/U: 168.5

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

This marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Sparks (6-20), after a 90-86 home loss against the Sky on Saturday. It also marks the second of a back-to-back for the Aces (16-9), who are coming off a 79-67 loss against the Liberty.

After nine straight games scoring at least 14 points, Dearica Hamby finished with just seven points in Saturday's loss. Hamby leads the Sparks with team highs of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Azura Stevens, Rickea Jackson are also top scorers, while Rae Burrell and Li Yueru continue to chip in off the bench. The Sparks remain struck with injury trouble, which should mean additional opportunity for Crystal Dangerfield.

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in four out of the five major stat categories, including league highs of 27.1 points and 2.9 blocks per game. Her 11.9 rebounds per game ranks second best in the league, and her 1.9 steals per game rank fifth in the league. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are also top scorers, while Chelsea Gray does a good job distributing the ball with 4.8 assists per game. Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes average about 20 minutes per game off the bench.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Mercury -7.5

O/U: 166.5

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg GTD 8/18/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/1/2024

The Sky and Mercury faced off last Thursday, when the Mercury closed out a 20-point win in Chicago. This marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Sky (11-15) after a four-point road win in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Mercury (14-13) hope to bounce back from a loss in Indiana on Friday as they return home with the opportunity to build on their 8-4 home record.

The Sky had four players score in double digits on Saturday, led by Lindsay Allen with 16 points. Kamilla Cardoso added 15, while Angel Reese and Rachel Banham added 14 points each. The squad's leading scorer, Chennedy Carter was quiet with just nine points in the win, which marked her first game back from the break after she missed the first outing on Thursday. Since the departure of Marina Mabrey, the Sky must continue to rely on increased contributions from throughout the roster, ideally leading to good value opportunities.

The Mercury had three players handle at least 35 minutes of floor time, while just two players played at least 10 minute off the bench in their loss on Friday. Kahleah Copper poured in 32 points in the loss and leads the team with an average of 23.7 points per game. Brittney Griner gave a muted performance, but is the team's second-leading scorer and top rebounder. Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud also average more than 12 points per game, while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Natasha Mack are go-to options off the bench.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings (3pm slate)

Diggins-Smith has a great chance thrive against the Fever, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Thomas faces a favorable matchup against the Dream, who give up the league's third-most points and fourth-most rebounds to opposing forwards. Loyd is averaging 5.6 three-point attempts per game and should do well against the Fever, who give up the league's second-most made three-pointers to opposing guards.

Value Picks

FanDuel (main slate)

Wilson is likely to fill it up against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Gray should prosper against the Sparks, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Young should also thrive against the Sparks' shorthanded backcourt.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.