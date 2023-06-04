WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 4

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

Las Vegas Sparks at Indiana Fever

Line: Sun -7.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Wings at Sun

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Crystal Dangerfield G Achilles GTD 6/4/2023 Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 6/20/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Connecticut

NONE

The Wings are off to a surprising 3-2 start and have scored at least 85 points in four of five games. Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for Dallas, posting 23.8 points per game. Satou Sabally is playing well now that she's fully healthy, averaging 21.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals. Natasha Howard has been very solid, recording 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals. Crystal Dangerfield and Veronica Burton round out the starting five, with the latter leading the team in assists per game (4.8). Kalani Brown has garnered a solid bench role in the absence of Teaira McCowan.

The Sun have won five of their first six games, including back-to-back. DeWanna Bonner leads Connecticut in points per game (15.0), but Alyssa Thomas isn't far behind (14.7) and also paces the team in rebounds (11.8) and assists (7.0). Brionna Jones has been solid to start the year, posting 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. Tiffany Hayes (12.2 points per game) and Natisha Hiedeman (10.7) round out the starting five, while Rebecca Allen (13.7 minutes per game), Tyasha Harris (11.8) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (11.3) are the top bench producers for the Sun thus far.

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -13.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Sky at Liberty

Chicago

New York

NONE

Chicago won three of its first four but have lost back-to-back, including most recently to the Liberty on Friday, and sit at 3-3. All five starters played over 30 minutes during Friday's loss with Kahleah Copper, Alanna Smith and Marina Mabrey leading the way in production. Copper leads the team with 15.5 points per game, while Mabrey has been solid all-around after missing the first game, posting 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists across five appearances. Courtney Williams leads the team in rebounds (7.7) and assists (5.3) per game, and Elizabeth Williams has been strong defensively (1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game). Alanna Smith has moved into starting lineup with Morgan Bertsch unavailable and is averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over three games as a starter. Dana Evans has seen an increased role with Rebekah Gardner out, and is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds while playing over 20 minutes in four of Chicago's last five games.

The new-look Liberty are off to a fast 4-1 start, including a one-point win over Chicago on Friday. Breanna Stewart hit the game-winning shot during that matchup and led the team in points and rebounds. She is averaging 24.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks over her first five games with New York. Jonquel Jones continues to be limited to fewer than 20 minutes while working her way back from a preseason foot injury, averaging just 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Sabrina Ionescu has been strong to start the year but struggled versus Chicago on Friday. Courtney Vandersloot is leading the team in assists per game (8.6), while Betnijah Laney and Kayla Thornton have proven to be capable X-factors. Marine Johannes made her season debut Friday, posting three points and two assists in 21 minutes.





Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Line: Aces -15.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report - Aces at Fever

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back GTD 6/4/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Victoria Vivians G Ankle GTD 6/4/2023 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OUT 6/9/2023

The Aces have been as expected to start 2023, going 5-0 while scoring at least 92 points in all five games. Jackie Young leads Las Vegas in points (22.4) and steals (2.4) per game, but A'ja Wilson isn't far behind in scoring and also leads the team in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (2.0). Kelsey Plum's production has been solid (15.4 ppg, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals), but she is struggling with efficiency. Chelsea Gray is fourth in scoring (13.0) and leads the Aces in assists (7.0). Candace Parker and Alysha Clark have both taken a backseat behind the Core 4 to start their Aces' tenure but are still playing 20-plus minutes per game. Kiah Stokes is also playing a solid role off the bench, averaging 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, but she doesn't provide much of an offensive impact.

The Fever are 1-3 to start the year and have scored over 80 points just once. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring (16.0 ppg) but is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston is second on the team in scoring (15.8), while NaLyssa Smith is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Erica Wheeler leads Indiana in assists per game (4.3) but doesn't provide much production elsewhere. Queen Egbo leads the team in blocks (2.0) but is playing just 12.8 minutes per game while operating as the primary backup to Boston. Kristy Wallace, Maya Caldwell and Victoria Vivians all play over 10 minutes per game but have minimal production to show for it.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Howard is coming off her second double-double of the campaign and has finished with at least 14 points, seven rebounds and a block in each of her first five games. Jones has scored in double figures in all six of her appearances thus far, notching two double-doubles. She also has recorded at least one tally in each defensive category across three straight games. Williams hasn't had a significant scoring night yet, but she's been steady as a playmaker and rebounder, giving her a high floor.

Value Plays

Nelson-Ododa isn't a major part of Connecticut's rotation but has at least one block in five of her first six games, including multiple swats in three contests. Wallace has played double-digit minutes in each of the first four games, scoring in double figures twice and recording at least one steal three times.

FanDuel

Stewart has been as good as ever to start her Liberty tenure and is coming off a game-winning shot versus Chicago on Friday. Wilson has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and blocked multiple shots in four consecutive contests. Copper has scored in double figures in each of her first six appearances, including two 20-point games, and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds during Friday's loss to New York.

Value Plays

Evans has played at least 15 minutes in all six of her appearances and is averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game. Jones continues to work her way back from a preseason foot injury and hasn't played over 20 minutes yet, but she can still be productive in limited action and is worth a flier at a discounted price.

