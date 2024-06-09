WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 9

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Washington Mystics at at

Line: Liberty -14

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 6/11/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 6/14/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Personal GTD 6/9/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back GTD 6/9/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (0-11) are coming off an 0-2 homestand and remain on the search for their first win of the season as they begin a two-game road trip with an 0-6 road record. The Liberty (10-2) face the second game of a back-to-back after an 82-75 win in Connecticut on Saturday.

With Shakira Austin (hip) sidelined, Ariel Atkins is the only Mystics player averaging at least 10 points per game. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Edwards is the only player to top 20 points within the last four outings. Stefanie Dolson and Karlie Samuelson have also shown flashes on the offensive end, while Julie Vanloo is distributing at a good rate with 5.7 assists per game. Myisha Hines-Allen and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough continue to stand out off the bench.

Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, the Liberty have the benefit of multiple players who can step up, including four players averaging double digits in scoring and six players averaging at least three rebounds per game. Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones each played at least 37 minutes on Saturday night and may be looking for a bit of a break against the league's only winless team, which could mean extra opportunities for Leonie Fiebich, Kennedy Burke and Ivana Dojkic.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Phoenix -1.0

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Phoenix

No injuries reported

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 7/1/2024 Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/1/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (5-6) hope to keep the momentum going after an 81-80 home win over the Lynx on Friday, as they pop out for a one-game trip with the chance to improve their 1-5 road record. The Wings (3-6) look to end a four-game slide and build on their 1-2 home record as they kick off a three-game homestand.

Kahleah Copper got back to her high-scoring ways with 34 points in Friday's win. Copper exceeded 30 in three of the first five games of the season and is the only Mercury player averaging more than 20 points per game. Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud have also been key offensive contributors, while Sophie Cunningham provides good support, including an average of 5.1 rebounds per game. Additionally, Brittney Griner (toe) is back in the lineup and will give the squad a major boost once she regains her rhythm. Griner finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a block in 21 minutes in Friday's win.

The Wings have five players averaging at least 10 points per game. Arike Ogunbowale is the only player averaging more than 15 and has scored at least 20 in each game this season, including a season-high 40. Maddy Siegrist is coming off her second outing with at least 20 points and is the team's second-leading scorer with Natasha Howard (foot) sidelined. Monique Billings and Teaira McCowan both do a good job in the points column and on the glass, while Sevgi Uzun also delivers a well-rounded contribution.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Lynx -1.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm (7-3) are on a six-game win streak and look to keep rolling on the second and final game of a road trip with the opportunity to build on their 4-2 road record. The Lynx (7-3) had a three-game win streak come to an end with a loss in Phoenix on Friday but they look to get back on track as they return home with a chance to add to their 4-1 home record.

The Storm have four players averaging more than 14 points per game, led by Jewell Loyd, who averages 19.8 and topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three outings. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor also surpassed 20 within the last three games and continue to provide significant contributions across the stat sheet. Sami Whitcomb started the season on fire from long range but has not hit a three in the last three outings. Nneka Ogwumike looked great in her return from a one-game absence as she finished with her second double-double of the season in the Storm's win over the Aces on Friday.

Napheesa Collier continues to power the Lynx as she has scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games and leads the team with an average of 21.6 points per game. Kayla McBride has also shown glimpses of major offensive potential, including a team-high 25 points in the last game, which marked her second 25-point effort among the last three outings. In addition to their top two scorers, the Lynx get solid contributions from Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz

Las Vegas Aces at

Line:

O/U:

Injury Report

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 6/11/2024 Jackie Young G Illness OUT 6/11/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg OUT 6/11/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (5-3) have dropped two of their last three games and head into their fourth road game of the season looking to add to their 2-1 road record. The Sparks (3-7) snapped a three-game slide with an 81-72 home win over the Wings on Friday. They hope to stay on track as they face the third and final game of a homestand looking to improve their 2-4 home record.

Despite the Aces' recent slump A'ja Wilson continues to dominate the score sheet, averaging league highs of 28.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She also averages 2.6 blocks per game, which ranks second highest in the league. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are the only other players on the squad to average double digits in scoring, each with 18 points per game. Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark provide well-rounded efforts in their roles, while Kiah Stokes is primarily influential on the glass.

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with an average of 20.6 points per game. The squad's next leading scorer is Kia Nurse, who is averaging 11.0 points per game and came up scoreless in 15 minutes of action in the last outing. Lexie Brown, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink also stand out as key contributors, highlighted by the rookie Brink, who is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which ranks third best in the league.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Magbegor should do well against the Lynx, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Griner has a favorable matchup against the Wings' shorthanded frontcourt. Wilson leads the league in points and rebounds per game and is up for a matchup against a Sparks frontcourt that features two rookies.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Copper has a great chance to keep rolling against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage per game. Ogunbowale has averaged 8.8 three-point attempts per game and should knock down a few versus the Mercury, who give up the league's third-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards. Jones should dominate the paint against the Mystics, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

