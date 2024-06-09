WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 9

WNBA Schedule Today
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
- Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -14
O/U: 158.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|6/11/2024
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|6/14/2024
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Nastja Claessens
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Personal
|GTD
|6/9/2024
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Back
|GTD
|6/9/2024
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Achilles
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Kaitlyn Davis
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mystics (0-11) are coming off an 0-2 homestand and remain on the search for their first win of the season as they begin a two-game road trip with an 0-6 road record. The Liberty (10-2) face the second game of a back-to-back after an 82-75 win in Connecticut on Saturday.
With Shakira Austin (hip) sidelined, Ariel Atkins is the only Mystics player averaging at least 10 points per game. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Edwards is the only player to top 20 points within the last four outings. Stefanie Dolson and Karlie Samuelson have also shown flashes on the offensive end, while Julie Vanloo is distributing at a good rate with 5.7 assists per game. Myisha Hines-Allen and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough continue to stand out off the bench.
Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, the Liberty have the benefit of multiple players who can step up, including four players averaging double digits in scoring and six players averaging at least three rebounds per game. Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones each played at least 37 minutes on Saturday night and may be looking for a bit of a break against the league's only winless team, which could mean extra opportunities for Leonie Fiebich, Kennedy Burke and Ivana Dojkic.
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
Line: Phoenix -1.0
O/U: 165.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
No injuries reported
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Natasha Howard
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|7/1/2024
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|7/1/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury (5-6) hope to keep the momentum going after an 81-80 home win over the Lynx on Friday, as they pop out for a one-game trip with the chance to improve their 1-5 road record. The Wings (3-6) look to end a four-game slide and build on their 1-2 home record as they kick off a three-game homestand.
Kahleah Copper got back to her high-scoring ways with 34 points in Friday's win. Copper exceeded 30 in three of the first five games of the season and is the only Mercury player averaging more than 20 points per game. Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud have also been key offensive contributors, while Sophie Cunningham provides good support, including an average of 5.1 rebounds per game. Additionally, Brittney Griner (toe) is back in the lineup and will give the squad a major boost once she regains her rhythm. Griner finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a block in 21 minutes in Friday's win.
The Wings have five players averaging at least 10 points per game. Arike Ogunbowale is the only player averaging more than 15 and has scored at least 20 in each game this season, including a season-high 40. Maddy Siegrist is coming off her second outing with at least 20 points and is the team's second-leading scorer with Natasha Howard (foot) sidelined. Monique Billings and Teaira McCowan both do a good job in the points column and on the glass, while Sevgi Uzun also delivers a well-rounded contribution.
Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
Line: Lynx -1.5
O/U: 159.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mackenzie Holmes
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond Miller
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|4/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Storm (7-3) are on a six-game win streak and look to keep rolling on the second and final game of a road trip with the opportunity to build on their 4-2 road record. The Lynx (7-3) had a three-game win streak come to an end with a loss in Phoenix on Friday but they look to get back on track as they return home with a chance to add to their 4-1 home record.
The Storm have four players averaging more than 14 points per game, led by Jewell Loyd, who averages 19.8 and topped the 20-point mark in two of the last three outings. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor also surpassed 20 within the last three games and continue to provide significant contributions across the stat sheet. Sami Whitcomb started the season on fire from long range but has not hit a three in the last three outings. Nneka Ogwumike looked great in her return from a one-game absence as she finished with her second double-double of the season in the Storm's win over the Aces on Friday.
Napheesa Collier continues to power the Lynx as she has scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games and leads the team with an average of 21.6 points per game. Kayla McBride has also shown glimpses of major offensive potential, including a team-high 25 points in the last game, which marked her second 25-point effort among the last three outings. In addition to their top two scorers, the Lynx get solid contributions from Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz
Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Line:
O/U:
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|6/11/2024
|Jackie Young
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|6/11/2024
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|6/11/2024
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Arm
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Aces (5-3) have dropped two of their last three games and head into their fourth road game of the season looking to add to their 2-1 road record. The Sparks (3-7) snapped a three-game slide with an 81-72 home win over the Wings on Friday. They hope to stay on track as they face the third and final game of a homestand looking to improve their 2-4 home record.
Despite the Aces' recent slump A'ja Wilson continues to dominate the score sheet, averaging league highs of 28.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She also averages 2.6 blocks per game, which ranks second highest in the league. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are the only other players on the squad to average double digits in scoring, each with 18 points per game. Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark provide well-rounded efforts in their roles, while Kiah Stokes is primarily influential on the glass.
Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with an average of 20.6 points per game. The squad's next leading scorer is Kia Nurse, who is averaging 11.0 points per game and came up scoreless in 15 minutes of action in the last outing. Lexie Brown, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink also stand out as key contributors, highlighted by the rookie Brink, who is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which ranks third best in the league.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Ezi Magbegor ($10,300)
- Brittney Griner ($7,700)
- A'ja Wilson ($12,500)
Magbegor should do well against the Lynx, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Griner has a favorable matchup against the Wings' shorthanded frontcourt. Wilson leads the league in points and rebounds per game and is up for a matchup against a Sparks frontcourt that features two rookies.
Value Picks
- Dorka Juhasz ($4,900)
- Leonie Fiebich ($4,600)
FanDuel
- Kahleah Copper ($7,300)
- Arike Ogunbowale ($8,700)
- Jonquel Jones ($7,500)
Copper has a great chance to keep rolling against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage per game. Ogunbowale has averaged 8.8 three-point attempts per game and should knock down a few versus the Mercury, who give up the league's third-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards. Jones should dominate the paint against the Mystics, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing forwards.
Value Picks
- Kayla Thornton ($4,700)
- Kiah Stokes ($4,900)