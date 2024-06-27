WNBA DFS
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 27

Written by 
Michael Gillow
Published on June 27, 2024

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm 

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Line: Lynx -9

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond MillerGKneeGTD6/27/2024
Jessica ShepardCNot Injury RelatedOFS4/1/2025

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jaelyn BrownFIllnessOUT7/1/2024
Satou SaballyFShoulderOUT8/16/2024
Maddy SiegristFFingerOUT8/16/2024
Awak KuierCRestOFS4/1/2025
Carla LeiteGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota and Dallas will match up for the third time this season, with Minnesota winning each of the previous two contests by double-digit points. The Lynx are the WNBA's hottest team, winning their last six regular-season outings, and are coming off a Commissioner's Cup Championship (which would make seven straight victories in all competitions). Minnesota took down the reigning Commissioner's Cup champions, the New York Liberty, who also boast the league's best record at 15-3. Due to their recent run, the Lynx now stand at 13-3 on the season. 

On the other hand, the Wings have the worst record in the league at 3-13 and have lost their last 11 games. Dallas has been ravaged by injuries, with Jaelyn Brown (illness), Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Maddy Siegrist (finger) all missing significant chunks of time. However, the return of Natasha Howard has supplied another scoring threat alongside Arike Ogunbowale, who is the second-leading scorer in the WNBA at 23.9 points per contest. Still, the Wings' biggest weakness is their defense, as their 87.1 points per game allowed is the second-to-last. 

Minnesota can actually attribute much of its success to its defense, as its 73.8 points allowed per contest is second-best in the league. They also boast a balanced scoring effort, as Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams all average double-digit points. Collier in particular is once again enjoying a fabulous season, averaging 20.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks in 34.8 minutes across 16 appearances. The 28-year-old forward was also named the MVP of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

Line: Sun -9.5

O/U: 153

Injury Report - Sun vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Alyssa ThomasFAnkleGTD6/27/2024
Moriah JeffersonGAnkleOUT7/16/2024
Leila LacanGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Abbey HsuGNot Injury RelatedOUT

5/1/2025


 


Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Shakira AustinCHipGTD6/27/2024
Aaliyah EdwardsFBackGTD6/27/2024
Brittney SykesGFootOUT8/15/2024
Karlie SamuelsonGHandOUT8/15/2024
Bernadett HatarCNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Nastja ClaessensGNot Injury RelatedOFS

5/1/2025


 

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Connecticut and Washington are also set to go head-to-head for the third time this season, with the Sun winning both previous matchups. The Sun are tied with the Lynx for the WNBA's second-best record at 13-3, while the Mystics sit at second-to-last with a 4-13 record. While this may seem like a similar mismatch to the earlier contest on Thursday, there are some differences. Most notably, Connecticut has actually lost its last two games while the Mystics have won both of theirs. 

The Sun can also attribute a large portion of their success to their staunch defense, as their 71.7 points per game allowed ranks first in the WNBA. Connecticut has one of the most evenly distributed scoring outputs in the league, as DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas (ankle), DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris all score between 16.3 and 10.9 points per contest. While Bonner is the team's leading scorer, Thomas, who is probable for Thursday's game, is the undoubted leader. Not only do her 7.7 assists per contest lead the league, but her averages of 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds make her a triple-double threat every time she steps on the court. 

On Washington's side, offense is a major struggle, as the team's 78.4 points per game is third-worst in the league. With Shakira Austin (hip/illness) and Brittney Sykes (foot) out, Ariel Atkins is the team's only double-digit scorer at 14.8 points per contest. Considering the matchup, it seems likely that the Mystics will continue to struggle to put up consistent offense.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Line: Aces -10.5

O/U: 170

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kierstan BellGLower LegGTD6/27/2024
Elizabeth KitleyCKneeOFS5/1/2025

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond DeShieldsFAnkleGTD6/27/2024
Elizabeth WilliamsFKneeOUT8/15/2024
Nikolina MilicCPersonalOUT

5/1/2025


 

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces and Sky are set to match up against each other for the first time this season. The Aces sit fifth in the WNBA with an 8-6 record, while the Sky are in eighth at 6-9. Despite not being separated by much in the standings, the Aces are heavy favorites. 

Las Vegas boasts the league's second-highest scoring offense at 87.2 points per contest, which should only get better as Chelsea Gray works her way back into her typical starting role following a 12-game absence to start the season. A'ja Wilson continues to put up MVP numbers, as her averages of 27.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks rank first, first and second in the WNBA, respectively. 

Chicago is mediocre on both offense and defense, but the team's high-profile rookies appear to have found their footing in the league. Kamilla Cardoso has averaged 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.2 minutes across her six outings since being inserted into the starting lineup. Angel Reese has produced eight straight double-doubles, including a monstrous 25 points and 16 rebounds in the team's most recent win over Indiana.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -8

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Temi FagbenleFFootGTD6/27/2024

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mackenzie HolmesFKneeOFS5/1/2025

The Fever and Storm are yet another matchup set to occur for the third time this season. While the Storm have come out victorious in both previous outings, they squeaked by with just a two-point victory during the most recent meeting on May 22. 

After a dreadful start to the season, the Fever are 6-4 in their last 10 outings to bring their season record to 7-11. A major factor in the team's turnaround is the improved play of Aliyah Boston, who is averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks across her last five appearances. However, the Fever still hold the league's worst defense, allowing 87.9 points per contest. 

The Storm are the much more balanced team, as they are fourth in points for (82.4) and points allowed (78.6). This has led them to a 10-6 record on the season while being 7-3 over their last 10 outings. The dynamic duo of Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike is leading the way, as the two are combining to average 36.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists 3.3 steals per game. However, Ezi Magbegor has also been a massive contributor to the team's defense, as her 2.5 blocks per game lead the WNBA. 

WNBA DFS Picks Today

*NOTE: Thursday's DFS slate doesn't include the Lynx vs. Wings

FanDuel

It's always a safe bet to put A'ja Wilson in your lineup, as she is one of the most consistent performers in the league. Over her last 10 outings, she has scored at least 25 points eight times and recorded five double-doubles over that span. The Aces give up the most points per game to forwards (33.5), making it an ideal matchup for Angel Reese to continue her dominant stretch. Brionna Jones has been solid in her previous two outings against Washington, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 69.2 percent shooting from the field.

Value Plays

DraftKings

The Fever average the second-fewest rebounds (32.3) in the league, which should allow Ezi Magbegor to continue dominating the interior. On the flip side, the Storm allow the third-most points (15.1) to centers, which means that Aliyah Boston is primed to continue her efficient scoring tear. Lastly, Dana Evans has scored double-digit points in three of her last five outings, while the Aces allow guards to shoot 38.4 percent from the season, which ranks last in the WNBA.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Gillow plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Pmookbeast.
