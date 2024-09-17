WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 17

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

at Washington Mystics New York Libertyat Washington Mystics

Line: Liberty -9

O/U: 160.0

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Mystics

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aaliyah Edwards F Ankle GTD 9/17/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Shakira Austin C Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

A lot could ride on this battle between the Liberty and Mystics, though it probably means more for Washington, as New York already has the top spot in the WNBA standings wrapped up.

New York enters the contest as the best team in the WNBA, something it has carried the title of for most of the regular season. Among the Liberty's dominance all year long en route to winning north of 30 games, the Liberty have been an outstanding team on the road, ranking in the top three in WNBA history in NET Rating due to their league-best offense and top-three defense. We're keeping our eyes on two players in Tuesday's battle: Breanna Stewart, who is having an MVP-type season, and Jonquel Jones. Both players have led New York offensively this season and could be on track for big nights in the paint and on the boards with Shakira Austin (ankle) out and Aaliyah Edwards (ankle) doubtful for Washington.

Washington comes into the game looking to have turned things around and could make a surprising push in the postseason. The Mystics are currently knotted up with the Sky for the eighth and final playoff seed. Over its impressive stretch since the Olympic break, Washington has been led by Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins, who have led the team in scoring while providing a nice lift defensively. Look for those two to continue to step up in the final games of the regular season, especially with Austin being shut down for the year.

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Line: Lynx -2

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dorka Juhasz F Foot GTD 9/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 9/21/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025



Though plenty of entertaining action takes place Tuesday in the WNBA, the game between the Lynx and Sun could be the best one on the slate and one worth keeping an eye on. These two squads are neck-and-neck in the standings and this contest could decide which team gets the second seed and which drops to the third seed.

Minnesota enters the game as one of the hottest teams in the WNBA since play resumed after the Olympic break, holding a record of 12-1 since the games resumed in August. Part of the Lynx's success has been their continued dominance defensively, carrying the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA while ranking in the top three in the league in offensive rating. A player who has taken her game up to the next level yet again and is playing her best basketball at the end of the year is MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is nearly averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. The guard play of Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride has also provided a nice lift to Minnesota, notably from three.

Connecticut has hit its groove down the stretch of the regular season as it hopes to wrap up the second seed or at worst enter the postseason as the third seed. Much like Minnesota, the Sun have a top-tier defense, sitting with the best defensive rating in the league, one spot ahead of the Lynx. DeWanna Bonner has led Connecticut offensively all season along with the stellar play of the post duo of Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas. Those three will shine again on Tuesday, but another player worth watching is Marina Mabrey, who has been outstanding for Connecticut since her mid-season trade away from Chicago. Look for Mabrey to continue to thrive from deep against a Lynx team that does the same offensively on the other end of the floor.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -6

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Dream

Chicago

Atlanta



This battle between the Sky and Dream will have heavy playoff implications as both squads enter the game in a three-way tie for the eighth seed along with Washington. This game could make or break the season for either squad.

Chicago enters the contest having struggled a bit as of late, falling in three straight contests while sitting at 2-8 over its last 10 contests. However, the Sky still hopes to grab the final postseason berth and have a chance to do so starting with Tuesday's contest. A player to watch for the Sky is Chennedy Carter, who has led the team all season long on the offensive end. Over her last 10 outings, she has continued that trend while averaging over 20 points per game. With the absence of Angel Reese (wrist) for the rest of the season, Michaela Onyenwere is a player who has stepped up nicely and is averaging just over 13 points per game over her last 10 outings.

Atlanta has had an up-and-down season, but like Chicago, it has a serious shot at stealing the eighth and final playoff spot. The Dream sat in the eighth spot for a little while down the stretch of the year but have gone 3-7 over their last 10 outings, resulting in a bit of a slide in the standings. With the Sky a bit limited in the paint, look for the duo of Rhyne Howard and Tina Charles to step up and lead Atlanta once again. The guard play of Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada has been strong as of late as well, both of whom have provided a lift to the Dream offense in multiple ways.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Line: Aces -6.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jewell Loyd G Knee OUT 9/19/2024 Ezi Magbegor C Concussion OUT 9/19/2024 Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025



Like the other games on the schedule Tuesday night, the matchup between Las Vegas and Seattle will also have some playoff-seeding implications. The Aces and Storm are still fighting for the fourth and fifth seeds in the postseason, and Tuesday's contest could decide that race.

Las Vegas enters the game in fourth place at 25-13 overall, and an 8-2 stretch over its last 10 games has helped solidify a top-five spot in the playoffs while still fighting for seeding with two contests remaining. The Aces have once again carried one of the best offenses in the WNBA, ranking second in the league in offensive rating entering Tuesday. A player you absolutely can't ignore for Las Vegas is MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson. Wilson has been incredible all season but has somehow reached another level over her last 10 outings, averaging 27.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Kelsey Plum has also been dominant as of late, providing the Aces with a boost from deep while averaging 17 points per game over her last 10.

Seattle has been one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, holding a four-game winning streak while threatening to take over the fourth seed before the regular season concludes. The Storm are in a must-win game if they want to improve their playoff seeding, but either way, they are locked into a top-five seed. With Nneka Ogwumike facing a tough opponent in Wilson on the other end of the court, look for Skylar Diggins-Smith to set up once again. Both players are floating around the 18 points per game mark over their last 10 outings while shooting north of 30 percent from deep, an area that could be relied upon in Tuesday's contest.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 126

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sparks

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kahleah Copper G Back OUT 9/19/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/19/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg GTD 9/17/2024

Los Angeles



Unlike the rest of the games on the slate during the night, the contest between the Mercury and Sparks doesn't really have any playoff implications other than Phoenix trying to get back on track before the postseason begins.

Phoenix comes into Tuesday having struggled a bit lately, though it holds onto the seventh seed in the WNBA stands and looks like it will remain in that position when the regular season comes to an end. The biggest area of concern for the Mercury over the last 10 or so games has been their play offensively. Over that span, Phoenix has had the worst offensive rating in the WNBA to go along with the eighth-ranked defensive rating. On Tuesday, look for the play of Brittney Griner to continue to shine like it has over the last 10-plus games while leading Phoenix in both scoring and rebounds.

Los Angeles enters the contest not so much thinking of the rest of this season but already looking ahead to 2025. The Sparks hold the worst record in the WNBA and won't reach a double-digit win total this year as they now hope to claim the top spot in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Despite the struggles all season long for Los Angeles, it has had some bright spots on the roster with talents like Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson. Hamby has led the team in both scoring and assists this year, while Jackson has shined in her rookie campaign and has improved as the year has gone along. Look for those two players to step up again against Phoenix and also keep your eyes on Odyssey Sims, who has played well since signing with the Sparks in August.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

How can you not go with Wilson the way she has played the entire season? Wilson has put up historic numbers for Las Vegas and she will continue to shine the rest of this season. Griner has returned to the Griner of old as of late, owning the paint while averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds over her last five outings. With a favorable matchup against a struggling Los Angeles squad, Griner should have another strong outing. Though she doesn't get most of the attention for Atlanta, Gray has taken her game to the next level for the Dream as they make a late postseason push. Over her last five outings, Gray has averaged 16.2 points per game and she will likely continue that trend Tuesday.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Charles has been outstanding all season long in the paint for Atlanta, and with a big game on the line Tuesday night, Charles has a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Chicago squad in the paint. Carter has been one of the lone bright spots for the Sky as of late, leading the team offensively and taking games over. Look for her to step up to lead Chicago once again against Atlanta. Plum has turned her game up a notch as of late, and with Seattle likely focusing on A'ja Wilson in the paint, that could open things up and present a favorable opportunity for Plum.

Value Plays

