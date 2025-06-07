With the weekend here, we have a trio of games filling the WNBA schedule with games spread throughout the day. The first two games of the day will be aired on national television, with the nightcap available on WNBA League Pass.

Let's take a look at each of the games taking place and the odds placed on each contest.

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Aces -12.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Valkyries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Face OUT 6/7/2025 Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/1/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025

Las Vegas vs. Golden State: Key Players and Betting Odds

The first battle of the day features a matchup on ABC, pitting two teams on different paths as of late. On one side, Las Vegas has found its way over the last few games while Golden State has struggled entering Saturday.

The Aces enter the contest winners of two straight, sitting at fourth in the WNBA standings at 4-2 while coming off a win over Seattle last weekend. So far in the young season, Las Vegas has been trying to find its way a bit with the addition of Jewell Loyd over the offseason, mainly attempting to fit all the pieces together to return to form as one of the top offensive squads in the league. Over the last two games, A'ja Wilson has been on a tear for Las Vegas, averaging 27.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. Look for her to take advantage of a thin Golden State roster Saturday.

The Valkyries have struggled as of late, entering Saturday losers of a league-long four games in a row while coming off a loss to Phoenix on Thursday. Golden State has slid down the league standings as a result, sitting in the bottom four of the WNBA at 2-5 overall. The Valkyries have struggled a bit offensively, which has held them back from staying with teams on the opposing side. To make things tougher, Tiffany Hayes has remained out with a facial injury, leaving Golden State without one of its top contributors. With Hayes out, expect Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton to try to pick up the void left behind. Those two have been the top scorers for Golden State all season, and it will need them to do so once again against Las Vegas.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Line: Fever -4

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Sky

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Ankle GTD 6/7/2025 Caitlin Clark G Quadriceps OUT 6/10/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kamilla Cardoso C Shoulder GTD 6/7/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago vs. Indiana: Must-Have DFS Picks and Strategy

At the beginning of the season, this battle between Indiana and Chicago was one many were looking forward to, while seeing Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese square off. But with Clark (quad) still inactive, the hype loses a bit of luster, though this will still be a good matchup on CBS.

Indiana comes into Saturday on a bit of an up-and-down start to the year, most of which has been without Clark. The Fever are coming off a win over Washington this week, sitting in seventh in the standings with a record of 3-4 overall. Even without Clark, the Fever have been one of the top offensive and defensive teams in the league, in the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Over the past few games without Clark, Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up and will likely do so again Saturday, averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three contests. Lexie Hull is another name to watch as she is averaging north of 11 points over the last few games.

Chicago, on the other hand, has found its groove a bit after a rough start to the season. The Sky opened the season 0-4 but have rattled off two wins in a row, with the most recent coming against the Dallas Wings last weekend. Part of Chicago's early-season struggles has been due to the defensive performance of the squad, which sits at the bottom two of the league in defensive rating. That will be put to the test against an Indiana team that can put up points in a hurry. A player you need to take a chance on in this game Saturday is Ariel Atkins, who has been on a tear while averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the last three games. Reese has also stepped up, averaging a double-double over the last three contests.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Storm -6

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Mercury

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Phoenix

Seattle vs. Phoenix: Injury Updates and Lineup Tips

The third and final game of the day is a matchup between two teams in the top half of the WNBA standings, but Saturday's contest will look a bit different for both squads due to a large number of injuries.

For Seattle, it got back on track this week, taking down the Dallas Wings on Tuesday to bring a three-game losing streak to a close. The Storm still sit in the top five in the WNBA standings, though, with a record of 4-4 overall. So far this season, the duo of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have shined for the Storm, with Diggins averaging 16.8 points and Ogwumike tallying 16.5 points per game. Of those two, look for Diggins to step up again on Saturday against Phoenix. Ogwumike will likely still have a strong performance, but the matchup against Satou Sabally on the other end could open things up more for Diggins. Also, keep an eye on Gabby Williams, who has been outstanding as a third option so far in Seattle.

As for Phoenix, it has been through a lot in just nine games this season, mostly due to injuries with numerous key players on the roster. Despite those injuries and a shift in personnel in the lineup, the Mercury have still started the season 6-3 and have been one of the early surprises of the year with a new-look roster. With Alyssa Thomas (calf) still out, Sabally is obviously a player to keep tabs on and take a chance on, betting-wise, as she has done it all for Phoenix thus far. Lexi Held has played well over the last few games, primarily off the bench, so she is an under-the-radar player to also consider in your lineups.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Sabally has led the way for the injury-filled Mercury to begin the season, and that will once again need to be the case Saturday with Phoenix still dealing with injuries to key players on the roster. Diggins could be poised for a strong performance against Phoenix, especially with focus beign on Nneka Ogwumike in the paint against Sabally, meaning Diggins could be relied upon a bit more in the contest. Atkins has been on a tear for Chicago as of late and hs been the clear best player on the roster over the last three games. Expect for the Sky to lean on her again against Indiana.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Reese has been strong so far this season for Chicago, but has taken things up a notch over the past few games while averaging a double-double, something that will likely carry into Saturday's contest. With Caitlin Clark still out for Indiana, Mitchell has led the charge in helping fill that void and should be on track to do so once again Saturday against Chicago. One of these games, Loyd is going to have the breakout performance we have become accustomed to seeing out of her when she was with Seattle. Saturday's battle against a struggling Golden State squad could very well be that game for Loyd with her new squad in Las Vegas.

Value Plays

