WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends

WNBA Fantasy Basketball Update

WNBA All-Star voting has concluded, and just over two weeks remain until the All-Star Game in mid-July. Several undervalued fantasy players have stepped up in recent matchups, while a few have also struggled to generate production. There are plenty of storylines to consider from around the league that fantasy managers should consider as they jostle for positioning in the standings. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Stock Watch

Risers

Destanni Henderson, G, Sparks: Henderson joined the Sparks on a hardship contract in mid-June and had a limited impact over her first two appearances with the team. However, her production has increased over the past two matchups. She's played double-digit minutes in back-to-back matchups, averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game. Her impact will likely decrease once some of her teammates are healthy, but she at least represents a decent short-term fantasy option.

Kalani Brown, C, Wings: Brown played a prominent role over five appearances as a starter with Teaira McCowan out earlier this month. She's retreated to the bench over the past three matchups now that McCowan is back in action. However, Brown still has some encouraging performances, including a double-double against Atlanta last Tuesday. The 26-year-old will likely continue to display some inconsistency in her new role off the bench but still has some fantasy value due to the upside she's shown recently.

Marine Johannes, G, Liberty: Johannes has returned to the bench over the past two games now that Sabrina Ionescu has returned from a hamstring injury. However, the former has still managed to have a fantasy-relevant role. Johannes continues to shoot plenty of three-pointers and is converting 38.6 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc. She has a stable role when the Liberty are close to full health and will have even more potential if the Liberty have to play without any key players in the future.

Michaela Onyenwere, F, Mercury: Onyenwere has started 11 of 12 games this season, and her production has increased in recent matchups. The third-year player has scored in double figures in four of the past six matchups, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game. Onyenwere still has occasional lackluster performances but has displayed enough upside recently to be a viable fantasy option in most leagues.

Betnijah Laney, F, Liberty: Laney is rostered in most fantasy leagues, but she took a backseat to most of the Liberty's other key players early in 2023. However, she's been a more consistent option for New York recently, scoring in double figures in four of the past five matchups while averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. While her early-season performances made her a drop candidate in shallower leagues, she's more of a must-start player at this point.

Fallers

Jordan Horston, G, Storm: Horston was a solid fantasy contributor over the first half of June, but she's been more inconsistent in recent appearances. Over her past four outings, she's averaged 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Horston still has some encouraging performances, but her value is shaky in season-long fantasy leagues. She missed Seattle's last game due to a shoulder injury and will likely be out again Tuesday, and even when she's back in action, she's no longer an up-and-coming fantasy player.

Kayla McBride, G, Lynx: McBride has been a strong fantasy option over the past few seasons, and she got off to an encouraging start in 2023 by averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.3 minutes per game over her first eight appearances. However, she's been held to single-digit scoring totals in her past three outings while shooting just 31.3 percent from the floor. Better days will likely be ahead for the veteran, but she isn't necessarily a must-start player as long as she's cold from the floor.

Brianna Turner, F, Mercury: Turner was a promising fantasy player in previous seasons but has had a limited role for the struggling Mercury early in the 2023 campaign with Brittney Griner back in the team's frontcourt. Even though Turner recently started three games with Griner sidelined, Turner averaged just 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game during those starts. Even if the 26-year-old reclaims a starting role at some point, she's had inconsistent fantasy results in 2023.

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Mystics: Hines-Allen had an underwhelming 2022 campaign and missed the start of 2023 due to injury. While she's been back in action since early June, her playing time has been limited off the bench, and she's averaging just 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game. It seems unlikely that the 27-year-old's role will increase enough to make her a reliable fantasy option in the near future.

Dana Evans, G, Sky: Evans has come off the bench in all but one of her appearances this season, but she's seen her fair share of minutes and has provided a spark off the bench on several occasions. However, she's largely struggled during the Sky's current six-game losing streak, particularly over the past three matchups. Across her past three appearances, she's averaged just 4.0 points and 2.7 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. While Evans' production could increase once Chicago has more success as a team, she isn't a must-start player at this point.

Injury/Absence Implications

Note: Updated injury and absence information throughout the week can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report page.

Chicago Sky: Kristine Anigwe recently played for Great Britain during EuroBasket but rejoined the Sky this week. However, she hasn't seen much playing time off the bench and has limited fantasy value.

Connecticut Sun: Brionna Jones has been a dominant fantasy player in recent seasons and was off to a hot start in 2023, but she sustained a season-ending Achilles injury late in the team's win over the Storm last Tuesday. Rebecca Allen has drawn two starts in her absence, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa has also seen her role increase.

Indiana Fever: Grace Berger recently missed two games with an ankle injury but was available Monday against the Aces. She didn't see any game action Monday and has had a limited role for the Fever early in her rookie season. Victoria Vivians missed a game last week due to a neck injury but has been back in action over the past two matchups.

Los Angeles Sparks: Lexie Brown remains out due to a non-COVID illness, while Nia Clouden has also been out for the past five games due to a knee injury. It's unclear when either player will return, but they're being evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller has been sidelined since the beginning of June, but coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday that the rookie is "trending towards" returning to action Tuesday against the Storm. While it's possible Miller is eased into action following her lengthy absence, Dorka Juhasz, Bridget Carleton and Nikolina Milic could see their roles decrease.

New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu missed two games in mid-June due to a hamstring injury but has been back in action over the past two matchups. Stefanie Dolson will also miss several weeks due to an ankle injury. Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally are candidates to see increased run while Han Xu remains overseas, while the team also recently brought in Epiphanny Prince on a hardship deal.

Phoenix Mercury: Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner were simultaneously out for three games last week due to injuries, but both players were back in action for Saturday's loss to the Storm. Brianna Turner, Moriah Jefferson and Megan Gustafson saw increased run while Taurasi and Griner were sidelined, but those players should revert to their usual roles moving forward. Shey Peddy will be sidelined for a third consecutive game Tuesday due to an Achilles injury, and it's unclear when she'll be able to return.

Seattle Storm: Jordan Horston will likely miss a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury Tuesday, which could lead to a few additional minutes for Sami Whitcomb and Yvonne Turner.

Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin sustained a left hip strain Sunday against the Liberty and will miss at least three weeks due to the injury. Amanda Zahui B., Myisha Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins could see their roles expand while Austin is unavailable.

Lineup Trends

Note: Projected lineups and up-to-the-minute lineup confirmations can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Connecticut Sun: Rebecca Allen has replaced the injured Brionna Jones in the starting lineup, a trend that will likely continue since Jones is out for the season.

Los Angeles Sparks: Zia Cooke has retreated to the bench over the past three matchups, and Karlie Samuelson has taken on a starting role during that time.

Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller could reclaim a starting role once she's cleared to return to action, which would likely push Dorka Juhasz or Bridget Carleton to the bench.