MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Tylor Megill , Mets: Megill has been thrust into a prominent role in the Mets' rotation due to some early season injuries, and he's performed well in his first two starts of the year. He's picked up a pair of wins while striking out 11 with no walks in 10.2 innings. Megill has also recorded a 17.4 percent swinging-strike rate to begin the season and has a 30.6 percent strikeout rate. The right-hander lines up to potentially make two starts next week, and he also has decent rest-of-season value in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $7

Now that a week of major league games have occurred, the closing situations for several teams are starting to come into focus, while several ninth-inning battles remain unresolved. Several starting pitchers have also outperformed expectations, and one former top prospect is in line to make his major league debut late in the week. Steven Kwan has drawn plenty of headlines early in the year, but there are plenty of other position players who are widely available and have the potential to offer fantasy value.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins: Luzardo was once a top prospect in the Marlins' system, but the start of his career has been marred by Tommy John surgery prior to his major league debut followed by injuries in two of the last three seasons. However, he impressed during spring training and showcased his velocity during his regular-season debut in which he struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. If Luzardo maintains his momentum, he has the potential to be a breakout player in 2022. FAAB: $6

Kyle Wright, Atlanta: Wright has struggled during brief stints in the majors early in his career, but he posted a quality start against the Reds in his 2022 debut while striking out 28.6 percent of batters faced. Although it came against a rebuilding Cincinnati lineup, the right-hander's success carried over from the 2021 postseason, when he allowed just one run in 5.2 innings. Wright is not without risk, especially since he continues to compete for a rotation role, but he has fantasy upside if he can turn things around in 2022. FAAB: $4

Corey Kluber, Rays: Kluber's fastball velocity has dropped the last few seasons, and he averaged just 89.2 mph on his heater during Sunday's season debut against Baltimore. In spite of this, he's maintained plenty of movement on his breaking pitches that helped him post a 12.6 percent swinging-strike rate last year. Health has been a concern for the 36-year-old in recent years, as he made just 24 starts in the last three seasons. However, if he can remain healthy, he has the potential to bounce back this season. FAAB: $4

Nick Lodolo, Reds: Lodolo's major league debut Wednesday didn't go as planned, as he allowed five runs in four innings for the loss. For a southpaw whose speedy rise through the Reds' farm system hinged on his command, he walked three batters while striking out four in Wednesday's start. Lodolo has plenty of potential if he can move past the jitters he showed against Cleveland. However, there's a chance he moves back to the minor league club later in the month once Luis Castillo and Mike Minor are cleared to return. FAAB: $3

MacKenzie Gore, Padres: Gore fanned seven in five innings during his regular-season debut at Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and is expected to make his first career major league start against Atlanta on Friday. The southpaw had a strong spring, striking out 11 while allowing just five baserunners in nine Cactus League innings. Although Gore will serve as a fill-in starter while Blake Snell is on the injured list, he'll likely have a chance to earn a long-term rotation spot if he performs well early. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

David Robertson, Cubs: Robertson has established himself as the Cubs' top closing option early in the season, tossing three scoreless frames while converting both of his save chances. He has struck out just two batters, but the righty had a more encouraging 32.0 percent strikeout rate in 12 appearances with the Rays last season. While Rowan Wick expressed interest in closing this spring, Robertson appears to be the trusted option for ninth-inning duty early in the year. FAAB: $6

Daniel Bard, Rockies: Although the Rockies acquired Alex Colome during the offseason, the team has turned to the familiar face of Bard for ninth-inning work early in 2022. The right-hander has responded by picking up a win and two saves in his first three appearances of the season. Being a closer in Colorado's altitude carries inherent risk, and Bard lost his grasp on closing duties for the final month and a half of last season. However, manager Bud Black tends to lean toward a singular closer rather than a committee, and Bard appears to be his top choice to begin the year. FAAB: $4

Tanner Rainey, Nationals: Although the Nationals have Kyle Finnegan and Sean Doolittle available as late-inning options, Rainey has been called upon for each of the team's first two save situations, and he's converted saves in each of his last two appearances while logging a 24.4 percent swinging-strike rate. Washington has several other proven options to turn to if Rainey struggles, but the right-hander has certainly been the favorite for closing duties early in the season after tossing three scoreless frames. FAAB: $4

Jhoan Duran, Twins: Duran is more of a future option for saves, as manager Rocco Baldelli said he'll use the 24-year-old in the middle innings early to help him adjust to the big leagues. However, the right-hander's potential has been on full display, as his average fastball velocity was 100.2 mph in his first two appearances, and he struck out four in three scoreless frames. Although the Twins also have Tyler Duffey, Emilio Pagan and Jorge Alcala in the fold, Duran should have a chance to close at some point if he continues to adjust well to the big leagues. FAAB: $3

Tony Santillan, Reds: The Reds' closing situation has been hard to predict, and it's slated to become even more complicated as early as next weekend since Lucas Sims will have a chance to return from the injured list. Santillan was projected to operate as a high-leverage middle reliever this year, but he earned the first save of the season for Cincinnati and picked up a hold in his second outing. Art Warren converted a save Sunday before working in the ninth inning Tuesday. Santillan has more value in leagues that score using saves+holds, but he's earned some trust in the ninth inning as part of the Reds' pure committee-based approach. FAAB: $3

Jake Diekman, Red Sox: The Red Sox haven't established a closer early in the year, and the situation became even murkier since Matt Barnes was unavailable due to a back issue during the team's opening series. Diekman picked up a hold in his season debut but was credited with a save in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. His teammates have raved about his potential, and he's logged a 23.4 percent swinging-strike rate to begin the season. While Boston's ninth-inning distribution remains unsettled, Diekman's stuff makes him a candidate to carve out a role as the team's closer. FAAB: $2

Catcher

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz has established himself as the Rockies' top option at catcher over Dom Nunez to begin the season, starting four of the first five games. Diaz has shown plenty of power, as he's gone 6-for-17 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI, two runs and two strikeouts. The power upside will always be there for Rockies batters, and Diaz has certainly hit the ball well early in the year. FAAB: $3

First Base

Connor Joe, Rockies: Speaking of Rockies batters who have hit the ball well early in 2022, Joe has done just that, reaching base in each of his first five appearances of the season. While starting in each of Colorado's first five games, he's gone 6-for-19 with two home runs, a double, seven runs, three RBIs and a steal. The 29-year-old has plenty of defensive versatility, and the addition of the universal designated hitter should allow him to maintain a regular role in the lineup this year. FAAB: $5

Owen Miller, Guardians: Miller appears to have established himself as Cleveland's top option at first base, especially since he's coming off four consecutive multi-hit appearances. During those games, he's gone 11-for-21 with two homers, five doubles, eight runs and six RBIs. The 25-year-old hits in the bottom half of the Guardians' relatively weak lineup, but he has some fantasy potential in deeper leagues if he can maintain his starting role. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Jurickson Profar, Padres: Profar has had little trouble reaching base early this season, as he's logged a .476 on-base percentage in 20 plate appearances. He's crossed the plate just twice while hitting in the bottom half of the order, but he's racked up two home runs and seven RBIs. The 29-year-old's power fell off in his first two seasons with the Padres, as he hit just 11 home runs in 194 games. However, he has multi-positional eligibility with the ability to help improve ratios, and he's showcased some power and run-producing potential early in the season. FAAB: $3

Jorge Mateo, Orioles: Mateo hasn't displayed much power early in his career, as he hit just four home runs in 111 games during his first two major-league seasons. The 26-year-old hasn't gone yard to begin this season, but he's recorded two steals while posting a .364 on-base percentage. His batting average is less appealing, as he's hit just .222 in six games. Mateo's fantasy upside is limited, but he's worth considering for fantasy managers looking for cheap speed, particularly in OBP leagues. FAAB: $1

Third Base

Kyle Farmer, Reds: Farmer has started each of the first six games of the season for Cincinnati, and he's reached base in four of those outings. Even while hitting mainly near the bottom of the Reds' order, the 31-year-old has produced four RBIs and three runs in his six appearances. Farmer doesn't showcase much speed, but he hit 16 homers in 147 games last year and has decent ratios and run-producing potential. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Gavin Lux, Dodgers: Lux has been an everyday player for the Dodgers early in the season, albeit near the bottom of the order. He's performed well, going 6-for-17 with a homer, five RBIs, four runs and two walks. The 24-year-old hit just seven home runs while stealing four bases in his injury-plagued 2021, but he has the ability to play at multiple positions and is fairly effective at reaching base. He should have plenty of opportunities to produce runs in the Dodgers' potent lineup. FAAB: $8

Outfield

Steven Kwan, Guardians: Kwan has been one of the biggest stories in baseball early in the season, both in real-life and fantasy circles. There's no denying his real-life talent, as he saw 116 pitches prior to his first whiff. The 24-year-old's contact abilities are nothing new, as he posted a 2.7 percent swinging-strike rate in the minors last year. He certainly has the ability to improve average and on-base percentage for fantasy teams, but it's also worth noting that he hit just 12 home runs with six steals in 77 minor-league games last year. Even though he's been hitting second for the Guardians, the team's lineup isn't expected to be particularly strong this year despite outperforming expectations early in the season. While Kwan's lack of power and speed upside put a damper on his fantasy value, he appears to be in line for regular playing time during his rookie season. FAAB: $7

Andrew Vaughn, White Sox: Vaughn has started exclusively against left-handers early in the year, but he's logged hits in each of his first four appearances, going 6-for-13 with two homers, six RBIs, three runs and two walks. The 24-year-old hit just .235 in 127 games last year, but he displayed decent power and run-producing potential, recording 15 homers, 56 runs and 48 RBIs during that time. He's batted in the bottom half of the order early in the season, but the White Sox have a strong lineup, and Vaughn should have an opportunity to play himself into an everyday role if he continues to perform well. FAAB: $4

Oscar Mercado, Guardians: Mercado has less long-term potential than the other outfielders, but he's swung a hot bat recently and is worth consideration as a fill-in option in deeper fantasy leagues. He has five extra-base hits in his last four games and has gone 5-for-20 with three home runs, a triple, a double, nine RBIs and four runs. Mercado likely will lose his path toward regular playing time once Josh Naylor returns from the injured list, which could happen as early as Friday, but he has some short-term value in deep leagues. FAAB: $1