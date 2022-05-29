FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Hopefully your Memorial Day weekend is going well so far. If you find some DFS success Sunday, it can get even better. There are eight MLB games on the DFS docket with the first one starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. To help you with your decision making, here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL vs. MIA ($9,200): Fried has posted a 3.27 ERA after putting up a 3.04 last season. And since a rough first start of the campaign, the lefty has managed a 2.74 ERA from his last eight starts. The Marlins rank in the bottom-10 in runs scored, and also placed 29th in that category during 2021.

Triston McKenzie, CLE at DET ($9,000): I don't exactly know how the Guardians rotation was laid out originally, but I do know the Friday game between these two teams got postponed, and that may have helped McKenzie grab himself an outing against the Tigers. If so, he'll be happy about the rain because matchups haven't been any easier than this one so far in 2022 with Detroit decidedly last in runs scored.

Marcus Stroman, CHC at CWS ($8,100): After a slow start, Stroman has picked it up with a 2.35 ERA over four starts. The White Sox sit in the bottom-five in runs and maintain a sub-.300 OBP.

Top Targets

Regardless of the lineup around him, Jose Ramirez ($4,300) is a force on the field. Remember when he had his "down" campaign a few years ago hitting 23 home runs and stealing 24 bases? That's the basement for Ramirez, who's slashed .297/.391/.646 this year. He'll be facing Elvin Rodriguez, who has registered a 9.39 ERA through two MLB starts.

The overall numbers still aren't good, but Trevor Story ($4,100) is starting to turn things around. In his first season with the Red Sox, he's racked up nine home runs and six stolen bases. Story has also produced three 20-20 seasons in his career. Bruce Zimmermann enters with a career 4.69 ERA and Story has a .997 OPS against lefties like Zimmermann since 2020.

Bargain Bats

Does Ryan McMahon ($3,200) owe the fact he's posted two 20-homer seasons to his home ballpark? Sure, but he also has to give thanks last year to his .826 OPS against righties. Josiah Gray has allowed 2.38 home runs per nine innings in the Majors, and he probably is starting to wish he wasn't traded to Washington. He's also recorded a career 6.95 home ERA.

Although his power is down, Trey Mancini ($2,700) is out there hitting .286 with a .354 OBP. He's produced over 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons, so more should arrive in time. Nick Pivetta has allowed 1.52 home runs per nine innings during his career, so maybe Mancini can show some of that pop Sunday.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Elieser Hernandez ($6,000): Ronald Acuna ($4,100), Matt Olson ($3,400), Dansby Swanson ($3,400)

Hernandez has been pitching in the majors since 2018, but he's never gotten on track. He's struggled to a career 5.22 FIP, and this year that's up to 6.09. Hernandez's biggest problem? The fact he's given up 2.02 home runs per nine innings.

Acuna has stood out this year due to his .304 average and nine stolen bases in only 18 games. However, he's slugged .546 overall so we know he can provide power. Olson also offers plenty of slugging .505 in his career while crushing over 30 home runs in each of his last two full seasons. Swanson has registered six homers and six stolen bases, and he's looked more like the first-overall pick at home with an .827 OPS since 2020.

Cubs vs. Dylan Cease ($9,600): Willson Contreras ($3,600), Ian Happ ($3,400), Alfonso Rivas ($2,400)

Cease started the season off strong, but he's slipped to a 9.24 ERA from his last three starts partly because he's allowed four home runs. And on the year, he's posted a 5.61 home ERA. Cease's career mark is 4.37, and his crosstown rivals are primed to take advantage.

Contreras remains one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball. Even though you don't need a catcher on FanDuel, I'd still like his bat in my lineup with a .383 OBP this campaign and three 20-homer seasons to his name. Happ has slashed .268/.380/.430 this season, and hit 25 home runs and stole nine bases last year. Rivas provides some upside on the road against righties with a career .818 OPS against right-handed pitchers and an .828 on the road.

Twins vs. Zack Greinke ($6,700): Carlos Correa ($3,400), Jorge Polanco ($3,200), Luis Arraez ($2,900)

Greinke had registered a 4.12 ERA over his two seasons with the Astros, and then headed back to Kansas City for what seemed like a swan song. The 38-year-old got off to a solid start, but reality has kicked in with a 7.32 ERA across four appearances and a 6.23 ERA on the road.

Correa is one of a few big-name free agents who is rounding into form for his new team. Since returning from injury, he's posted a .942 OPS and .834 over his career .834. Polanco hit 33 home runs and stole 11 bases in 2021, and has been decidedly better against righties like Greinke the last couple of years even though he's a switch hitter. Arraez is a career .318 hitter, and this year is looking to vie for the batting title with a .359.

