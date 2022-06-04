Closer Encounters: Hader's Gone Streaking

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

After much debate surrounding closer strategy this spring, Josh Hader has certainly proved worthy of his early round investment. Hader was as dominant as ever in May, logging eight saves in as many appearances during the month with a 0.55 WHIP. He's converted 32 consecutive save opportunities dating to last season, the longest active streak in the majors. Perhaps even more impressive, he also holds the longest active streaks of consecutive scoreless appearances (39) and innings (37). Someone cue up the Frank the Tank gif.

Meanwhile, Liam Hendriks is starting to correct course on his season after tallying the most saves in the majors last month with 10. After a rough April, he fared much better in May with a 2.02 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings. He now has 14 saves in 17 chances on the season, though his ratios and walk rate (7.4 percent) still aren't what you'd like them to be.

Aside from the two most coveted closers during draft season, May was an important month for other closer developments across the league. Let's summarize them below.

Closer Developments in May

Yankees - In the span of five days, three of New York's highest leverage relievers landed on the injured list. Closer Aroldis Chapman had allowed at least one earned run in five consecutive appearances, then subsequently hit the IL with an Achilles injury. Chad Green suffered a season-ending elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery, and Jonathan Loaisiga is sidelined with right shoulder discomfort. While these injuries are a tough blow to the AL East division-leading Yankees, none of the three relievers was pitching particularly well. Meanwhile, Clay Holmes continued his stellar start to 2022 with 14 scoreless innings, three wins and four saves last month. Based on his performance to date, Holmes should be universally rostered in leagues that count saves. There's a good chance he continues receiving save chances even when Chapman returns from injury.

Pirates - David Bednar's talent could not be denied any longer. He pitched the second-most innings among relievers last month (16.1) and was dominant with a 0.73 WHIP, 21:2 K:BB, two wins and seven saves. His performance this season quickly relegated veteran Chris Stratton from co-chair in a closer committee back to a setup role.

Athletics - Despite a surprising 15.6 K/9 in 8.2 innings in May, Lou Trivino's 8.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP were not suitable for the closer role in Oakland. Meanwhile, Dany Jimenez tallied six saves last month to bring his season total to 10. Jimenez recently gave up his first earned run of the season May 15.

Royals - Kansas City's bullpen had a rough month, but Scott Barlow emerged as the go-to guy in the ninth inning. He recorded four saves and a 1.54 ERA in May, which was nearly two points better than the rest of the team's regular relievers.

Twins - Minnesota didn't record its first save of the season until April 21 and left many of us wondering who was the team's primary closer. Fortunately, the Twins went 18-12 in May and closed out 10 of those victories with a save, giving us much more clarity. Emilio Pagan (five saves) and Jhoan Duran (four) split the majority of save opportunities, with Tyler Duffey recording the other save. Don't let Pagan's 1.59 ERA last month fool you. He allowed three home runs and five walks across 11.1 innings with a 5.26 FIP. Pagan's 1.41 WHIP, 14.5 percent walk rate and 2.1 HR/9 are not a recipe for closer success. Those in trading leagues might wish to shop Pagan now before his 2.12 ERA blows up to align with his 5.55 FIP. Meanwhile, Duran is the most reliable option for saves in Minnesota. He ranks fifth among relievers with a 32.6 percent K-BB percentage.

Cardinals - Speaking of K-BB percentage, Ryan Helsley still leads relievers in the category (35.9 percent) despite issuing all five walks of his season last month. He also finally allowed his first earned run of the season May 30. Despite these recent setbacks, Helsley maintained a dominant 0.65 WHP across 12.1 May innings and began splitting save chances with Giovanny Gallegos. Helsley tallied three saves to Gallegos' four last month and should be firmly in the mix for St. Louis moving forward. Those worried about Gallegos' last two outings should temper those concerns. His recent appearance during the sixth inning was a high-leverage spot with a runner was on second base, two outs and the Cardinals leading in the game 3-1. He also blew a save in his most recent appearance by allowing a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning against San Diego. This was a day after he threw a season-high 25 pitches. However, Gallegos had a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 18:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings last month. His 5.3 percent walk rate is the lowest of his career and 13 of his 19 appearances have come in the ninth inning or later. He also stayed on for the save in one of the games he entered in the eighth inning. Helsley has come on strong, but I think Gallegos is still the closer committee leader in St. Louis. Regardless, I'll be closely monitoring both relievers' usage in the coming weeks, as this could easily shift in Helsley's favor.

Astros - Hector Neris may have gotten the attention during draft season for ancillary saves in Houston, but it was Rafael Montero who emerged as Ryan Pressly's backup. Montero continued his excellent start to 2022 with 11.1 scoreless innings, two wins, two saves and four holds last month. I don't believe Pressly's role is in jeopardy, but it's worth noting his strikeout rate is a modest 18.8 percent after four consecutive seasons with a K-rate north of 31.9 percent.

Cubs - Rowan Wick established himself as next in line for saves when Cubs closer David Robertson was on the COVID-IL. Wick tallied three saves in May to bring his total to four on the season, but he'll need to improve his 1.68 WHIP and 11.5 percent walk rate to warrant future opportunities. Remember David Robertson is a free-agent after this season and likely will trade candidate this summer.

Reds - After going 3-18 in April, Cincinnati posted a winning record (14-13) and closed out half of those wins with a save. Unfortunately, David Bell did not offer much clarity by splitting those seven saves between four relievers. Tony Santillan led the Reds with three saves last month, while Art Warren recorded two and Alexis Diaz and Hunter Strickland logged one apiece. While it appears that Santillan is the current favorite for saves in this committee, don't invest too much for his services, as he didn't have a single clean appearance in May. Meanwhile, Alexis Diaz was a workhorse last month with an impressive 0.80 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 15 innings. Joel Kuhnel's 32.4 K-BB percentage last month was seventh-highest among relievers, while Lucas Sims (back) will eventually return to this mix for saves. The Reds closer role should continue to remain fluid heading into the summer.

Marlins - Miami went 7-19 in May and recorded only one save during the month, thanks to Cole Sulser. Despite allowing four earned runs in his most recent appearance at Colorado, Sulser is clearly the Marlins highest leverage reliever and current favorite for saves. After tallying six saves in April, Anthony Bender started appearing in middle relief before landing on the IL with a back injury. Dylan Floro made his season debut, but has struggled thus far with more walks (three) than strikeouts (one) through his first 7.1 innings.

Rays - Before landing on the IL with lower back tightness, Andrew Kittredge logged two wins and two saves in eight May appearances for the Rays. However, he also gave up three long balls during the month, bringing his total to four homers allowed through 18 innings (2.0 HR/9) this season. In Kittredge's absence, Tampa Bay has turned to Colin Poche for two saves and J.P. Feyereisen for one. Poche posted a solid 0.81 WHIP in 12.1 May innings, while Feyereisen has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season with a 0.00 ERA, 0.39 WHIP, 25:4 K:BB and four wins through 23 innings. After recording three saves through mid-May, southpaw Brooks Raley's appearances have been infrequent and mostly in middle relief.

On the Hot Seat?

Phillies - I covered Philadelphia's bullpen woes more extensively two weeks ago. Unfortunately, their struggles have been amplified since then, with closer Corey Knebel enduring a brutal month with three blown saves and losses in May. He still recorded four saves last month, but his 5.40 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 11.2 innings is concerning for a team that is eight games under .500 (21-29) and 12.5 games back of the NL East division lead. A shot at the NL wild card in the expanded 2022 MLB playoffs is not yet out of the realm of possibilities, but new interim manager Rob Thomson might wish to consider a closer change in the near future if Knebel doesn't bounce back. Knebel could even become a trade candidate this summer if the Phillies fall farther out of playoff contention. Those currently rostering Knebel might wish to back him up with Seranthony Dominguez, who is fresh off an outstanding month with a 0.79 ERA and 32.6 percent strikeout rate. Dominguez tallied 16 saves for Philadelphia during his rookie season in 2018 and his 53.3 percent groundball rate and 31.2 percent strikeout rate reflect a closer-worthy profile.

Dodgers - Craig Kimbrel has allowed four earned runs over his last three appearances, which include his first blown save of the season May 30. On the surface, his 4.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 15 innings don't look the best. Recent form aside, there's not too much to be concerned about when you look under the hood. Kimbrel's average fastball velocity is down a half-tick at 95.9 miles per hour, but his other metrics have me feeling optimistic about his prospects entering the summer. Kimbrel's Statcast profile remains elite across several categories:

His 8.8 percent walk rate is his lowest since 2017, while his .359 BABIP and 2.60 FIP suggest he's been a bit unlucky. However, if Kimbrel's bad run continues, I wouldn't be surprised to see Dodgers manager Dave Roberts give Daniel Hudson a week or two look in the closer role. Hudson already has three saves this year and could finish in double digits even if he's not the primary closer in Los Angeles.

Diamondbacks - D'Backs closer Mark Melancon has to be happy to turn the page on his calendar. He recorded six saves in May, but finished the month with an awful 10.61 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 9.1 innings. Melancon has 10 saves in 11 chances this season, but also has five losses and career-low 5.2 K/9. Ian Kennedy has three saves and seven holds this season, but sports a 1.52 WHIP. The relief pitcher to keep an eye on in Arizona is Joe Mantiply, who has a 0.45 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 20 innings this season. He also has two saves, the first of his career, for a team that has been surprisingly competitive this season and has an NL wild card berth on their minds.