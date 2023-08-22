DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a full 15-game schedule on tap, though three matchups kick off before 7:05 pm ET. That leaves us 12 games for the main slate. Given the high number of teams, we have lots of pitching options at all different price points which in turn opens us up to a broad range of potential builds. Neither the Rockies or Reds are at home, eliminating both of the best-hitting environments in the leeague. That leaves Atlanta as one of the better park factors to target, and it clearly has the lineup to take advantage.

Pitchers

Blake Snell ($10,700) has the second-highest price tag among pitchers, but based on matchup he's the top target of the day. He has turned into something of a cash game pitcher, tallying between 16.5 and 28.5 DK points in each of his last five starts. There's upside for more, particularly in a matchup against Miami, which makes him a good option in all contests.

Given the inconsistent trajectory of his career, this feels like the perfect time for Yusei Kikuchi ($8,900) to pull the rug out from underneath fantasy managers after a string of impressive performances. He's allowed one or fewer earned runs across his last six starts – dating back to the All-Star break -- and has no fewer than 17.3 DK points in each of his last five outings. Baltimore has a good lineup, but Camden Yards is a friendly park for pitchers.

Bryan Woo ($7,600) has shown less consistency than the two pitchers already mentioned, but he comes in considerably cheaper. A matchup against the White Sox is one to target, as they've maintained a 79 wRC+ and .286 wOBA paired with a 24.5 percent strikeout rate across the last 30 days.

There are two cheap, intriguing options on today's main slate. First is Jon Gray ($6,700). Since having a start skipped in late July, he's accrued a 17:4 K:BB across 19.1 innings while managing a minimum of 16.4 DK points in each of his three outings. Matchup should also work in his favor, as Arizona has lacked offensive punch across the last 30 days.

The other cheap option is Grayson Rodriguez ($6,100). A matchup against Toronto won't do him any favors, but he's underpriced based on the skills he's displayed since rejoining the big-league rotation July 17.

Top Hitters

Noah Syndergaard has allowed over 2.0 HR/9 to both righties and lefties this season and has served up six homers across his last four starts. Any Dodgers' power bat is a reasonable option here, but Max Muncy ($4,700) comes at a more palatable price than most.

Quality of lineup, ballpark and matchup all dictate some exposure to Atlanta's lineup Tuesday. Like Los Angeles, there are a lot of options to work with from there, but Marcell Ozuna ($4,500) has been hot of late and checks in at a relatively reasonable price.

Value Bats

Josh Palacios ($2,300) should step into the primary role in right field in Pittsburgh after Henry Davis landed on the injured list Monday. He can be safely ignored on most nights, but a matchup against Adam Wainwright is worth targeting.

Moving to another subpar lineup, Ryan Noda ($2,800) returned from a fractured jaw and immediately hit third in the order. The A's can be safely ignored most nights, but like Wainwright, Zack Greinke has the desirable combination of not missing bats while serving up a lot of home runs.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. New York Mets (Tylor Megill): Ronald Acuna ($6,700), Michael Harris ($4,700), Matt Olson ($6,300)

As noted, everything about stacking Atlanta lines up Tuesday: a positive hitting environment, a productive lineup and a good matchup. Megill has some name value but he has only a 6.3 K-BB% and a 5.32 SIERA. Atlanta can certainly take advantage. As the suggested stack suggests, the primary problem is the price point of the hitters, though there are some nice pitcher values available.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals (AdamWainwright): Bryan Reynolds ($4,800), Andrew McCutchen ($4,100), Ke'Bryan Hayes ($4,400)

The Pirates are basically the exact opposite of Atlanta as a lineup, as they've been one of the least productive teams since late April. However, the matchup against Wainwright is positive enough that the lineup could be low-owned and present strong value. Of the 24 pitchers taking the mound Tuesday, Wainwright has the lowest K-BB%, the lowest K% and the fourth-highest homer rate. This would also allow plenty of savings to use two of the top pitchers available.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.