FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

13 games are on Friday's main slate with our traditional 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch. Just three arms sit priced in five-figures, with five more in the 9k range. A few matchups stand out in this pricing tier which allow us to not pay all the way up for Luis Castillo ($10,800) or Sandy Alcantara ($10,400), both of whom should also fair well Friday evening.

Pitching

Two options that are a tad cheaper than the top choices but can have the same potential are Charlie Morton ($9,800) and Jordan Montgomery ($9,600). Both are looking to bounce back after subpar showings (against each other). Morton had four quality starts in his last six prior outings, three times not allowing a run and twice striking 11 or 12 in the final two. Miami's lineup got him for three runs in 5.1 innings previously, but a repeat would surprise. They have just a 94 wRC+ and .140 ISO, but strike out far less than they do against southpaws. Montgomery was even better previously, allowing just one run acorns 25.2 innings, striking out 24. That included a complete-game, one-hit shutout of the Cubs, who have an identical 94 wRC+ and strike out 23.8 percent of the time against lefties.

I'm not sure I trust Dean Kremer ($8,700) at this number, at least not if we're hoping for a 4x return, as he strikes out just 6.7 per nine. But the 3.24 ERA is backed up by a 3.52 FIP, so there should be a stable floor against lowly Oakland and their .275 wOBA and 83 wRC+ against righties. There's potential upside in Eric Lauer ($8,600) and Lance McCullers ($8,400), but I prefer David Peterson ($8,000) at a discount. He's proven he can miss bats (10.4 per nine) and the Nationals' 20.2 percent strikeout range is steadily climbing post trade-deadline, while the below-average 92 wRC+ is dropping. There's 5x potential at this price.

I think you can safely live in that 8k tier above for both cash and GPP lineups, giving you ample savings for bats, but if you're a guy who pays down nightly, you'll know the volatility that comes with it. Daniel Lynch ($6,700) gets the nod as the choice Friday thanks to a matchup with Detroit and their .303 wOBA, 98 wRC+ and .114 ISO. Lynch has six Ks in three of his last six, four times going for at least 21 FDP with a 43 FDP ceiling.

Top Targets

It's never a bad night to build around either of the Cardinals' top bats in Paul Goldschmidt ($4,600) or Nolan Arenado ($4,300), and Friday isn't any different with Adrian Sampson on the hill, who St. Louis has gotten for seven runs and 12 hits across 8.1 innings this season. Goldy is probably due a big game, but Arenado is in better form presently, and is 4-for-8 off Sampson opposed to Goldschmidt's 2-for-12. Not overly relevant, but paired with the price discount, it's enough for me.

The Nationals are limiting Josiah Gray's workload, as he'll start for the first time in 11 days Friday. And given the Mets patience, often times frustrating approach at the plate, I'd wouldn't expect him to get too deep tonight. Starling Marte ($4,000) is surging, with seven hits, two homers, seven runs and five RBI in his last six outings. The Mets should get ample looks at the bad Nationals bullpen too, so I wouldn't hesitate to stack.

Bargain Bats

It's a small sample size, but White Sox starter Davis Martin is allowing a .499 wOBA and 1.179 OPS to lefties at home. With Jorge Polanco ($3,000) still uncertain, Max Kepler ($2,600), who has two hits in three of his last five, can be considered, as can a surging Nick Gordon ($2,500).

It's clearly just a hot streak, but it's difficult to ignore the heater Joey Meneses ($3,000) is on for the Nats. He has 18 hits in his last 11 games, driving in eight and scoring nine times while posting a .516 wOBA, 237 wRC+ and 1.215 OPS.

I really want to stack the Orioles Friday against JP Sears, who's been more lucky than good (2.28 ERA, 4.59 xFIP), but Baltimore gets production from random spots most nights, and don't have favorable splits against lefties. The exception is Anthony Santander ($3,000) who boasts a .392 wOBA and 160 wRC+.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. Rangers (Dallas Keuchel): Xander Bogaerts ($3,800), Tommy Pham ($3,500), J.D. Martinez ($3,200)

In case you aren't paying attention, it's over for Dallas Keuchel. He has a 8.84 ERA (5.79 FIP), 2.05 WHIP and has allowed 14 runs and 19 hits in his last 7.2 innings. He's surrendering a .399 wOBA to lefties and .426 wOBA to righties, which puts the entire Red Sox lineup in play. They figure to be popular, so don't be afraid to be different in choosing players from their starters. I'm going to trust the stats and roll with these three, all of whom will hit atop the order. Bogaerts leads regulars with a .432 wOBA and 183 wRC+, but only a .179 ISO. Pham sits at .422/176/.227 and Martinez .396/158/.209.

Astros vs. Angels (Reid Detmers): Jose Altuve ($4,000), Trey Mancini ($2,900), Chas McCormick ($2,600)

It was honestly a tough call between the Mets and the Astros here. We could easily pivot to a Mets stack, and Altuve as better stand alone option. Both face young, talented arms that have shown they can be both dominant and combustible. But the Astros seem to have better secondary targets at a better discount, so here they are. Altuve is always in play against lefties, with a .447 wOBA, 200 wRC+ and .351 ISO. Mancini has enjoyed his new lineup protection, sporting a .404 wOBA, 169 wRC+ and .235 ISO. McCormick needs to be confirmed as in the lineup, but he's mashed lefties as well, with a .428 wOBA, 186 wRC+ and .268 ISO.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.