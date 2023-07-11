Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rough Week for Angels

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Hamate fractures are common in baseball and precedence suggests Trout will be fine in the long-term. Current players that have returned to a high level following surgery to address

Once a hamate fracture has occurred, treatment options are dictated on the site of the break and any resulting displacement. Surgery can involve an excision (removal) or a fixation. Proper care is also needed to avoid possible nerve issues that can also arise following injury or surgery. Any associated nerve damage can lead to a loss of sensation and a decrease in grip strength. Fortunately, these complications are rare.

Trout was the first to go down, suffering a broken bone in his wrist, specifically the hamate. The hamate is one of the eight tiny carpal bones and is located at the base of the pinkie. The bone has a unique hook-like projection that helps form part of the carpal tunnel. The hook of the hamate also acts as an attachment site for various ligaments and tendons. Unfortunately, the positioning of the hamate leaves the bone susceptible to injury, particularly when a player batting. In most grips, the knob of the bat rests on or near the hamate. If the batter makes awkward contact with a ball or the ground, the resulting force can be diverted through the bone, potentially resulting in a fracture.

Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani

It was a rough week for the Angels as their top three players all suffered injuries in a two-day span.

Hamate fractures are common in baseball and precedence suggests Trout will be fine in the long-term. Current players that have returned to a high level following surgery to address a broken hamate include Wander Franco, Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Ramirez. These examples are further backed by a 2020 study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine. The research here determined 81 percent of professional baseball players who underwent surgery for a hook of the hamate fracture returned to their prior level or to an increased level of play. However, there was a reported decline in batting average, OBP and OPS.

Following surgery on Wednesday, the Angels announced they expect him to return somewhere between four-to-eight weeks. This estimate is line with the aforementioned 2020 study that placed the average return to play timeline at 48 days. Look for Trout to target a mid-to-late August return. Mickey Moniak will see an increase in playing time, especially with Jo Adell reporting left oblique discomfort.

Rendon also suffered a bone injury during an appearance at the plate, fouling a ball off his left shin. The shinbone (tibia) is vulnerable to these types of injuries as it is poorly protected. X-rays on the area were negative but Rendon missed Los Angeles' final three games leading into the break. He's likely dealing with a bone bruise that should have a chance to heal with the time off.

Ohtani's cracked fingernail continues to limit him on the mound. The issue forced him from his start on June 27 and steps taken to protect the nail during his next outing complicated the situation. The acrylic nail placed over the injured digit broke down as the game progressed and he developed a blister on his finger. As stated last week , cracked fingernails and blisters appear trivial but can drastically hinder an individual's grip on the ball. It now seems unlikely Ohtani pitches in the All-Star. As disappointing as that may be, the decision should provide him with enough time for the area to adequately heal and allow him to make his first start following the break.

Check Swings

Jose Altuve: The Astros second baseman is back on the IL. After missing two months with a fractured thumb sustained in the World Baseball Classic, Altuve is now managing a strained oblique. The injury is reportedly mild, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss a few more games coming out of the break.

Yordan Alvarez: Altuve is not the only Houston hitter dealing with an oblique injury though Alvarez is progressing nicely through his recovery. It has been just over a month since Alvarez landed on the IL but he took batting practice over the weekend and is hoping to return shortly after the All-Star break. He may need a brief rehab stint to shake off any accumulated rust but a return shortly after the break seems likely.

Corbin Carroll: The Diamondbacks insist the strength and stability of Carroll's surgically repaired shoulder is fine, but the 22-year-old has now been removed from games twice in the last 10 days with shoulder discomfort. He is too valuable to consider benching but I'll be keeping a close eye on him moving forward. Tread carefully here.

Tyler Glasnow: The Rays right-hander battle cramping in his legs and left arm Friday. Glasnow, who has a history of cramping, should be fine for his next start but this should serve as another reminder that we could see an increase in cramping episodes as the outside temperatures continue to climb.

Andrew McCutchen: McCutchen was placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow soreness. The veteran outfielder has been dealing with the issue throughout the season and appears to have aggravated the issue after being hit by a pitch. This is most likely a minor issue and shouldn't need more than the minimal amount of time. McCutchen's bounce back in Pittsburgh has made him a possible trade target for teams at the deadline.

Drew Rasmussen: There was hope Rasmussen would be able to avoid a third surgery on his throwing elbow but unfortunately, he's heading back under the knife. He will undergo an internal brace procedure on his medial elbow to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). He's done for the season and his impending recovery will carry over into next season.

For 10 years I have posted my MLB All-Scar team, a dubious distinction for players whose seasons have been derailed by injury or illness. The injuries vary in severity but have helped shape the fantasy landscape and, in some cases, will alter things moving forward. Last season I missed posting the list, but here are this year's "winners."

National League

C- Travis d'Arnaud

1B- Joey Votto

2B- Luis Urias

SS- Oneil Cruz

3B- Ke'Bryan Hayes

OF- Jazz Chisholm

OF- Kris Bryant

OF- Tyler O'Neill

SP- Julio Urias

RP- Edwin Diaz

American League

C- Logan O'Hoppe

1B- Ryan Mountcastle

2B- Jose Altuve

SS- Royce Lewis

3B- Anthony Rendon

OF- Mike Trout

OF- Aaron Judge

OF- Giancarlo Stanton

SP- Jacob deGrom

RP- Liam Hendriks