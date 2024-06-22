MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 22

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Saturday's main slate at FanDuel is our somewhat typical eight-game compact contest with all games starting between 4:05 and 4:10 p.m. EDT. All 16 pitchers are confirmed, four of which are priced in five-figures and three more at $9,400 or greater, representing nearly half of the options, so paying for pitching seems inevitable. Run totals are relatively consistent, with Red Sox-Reds our high point at 9.5 runs while Mariners-Marlins is the low point at 7.5.

We're hot and dry across the slate weather-wise, with slight potential wind boost in Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Pitching

Logan Gilbert, SEA at MIA ($10,600): Gilbert is the obvious pay up, seemingly resulting in high roster percentages. It's a typical story when paying up for pitching; he's the cash game play with GPP potential, while the other names around him price-wise are there for talent, don't have the preferred matchups and will come under-rostered, allowing you to be different in tournaments. Gilbert is rolling with three straight quality starts and six in his last seven. He's a lock for six or more innings against a light hitting Marlins side that enters with a .289 wOBA and 85 wRC+. The ceiling likely isn't massive, however, as he averages just 8.5 Ks per nine, while Miami strikes out at a modest 21.8 percent mark.

Bailey Ober, MIN at OAK ($9,400): If we accept we have to pay for pitching given the slate's makeup, Ober is the lowest-priced pay-up option, and seemingly has the more favorable matchup. Oakland's offense isn't a pushover, but enters Saturday with a below-average .297 wOBA and 96 wRC+ while striking out at a targetable 26.5 percent mark. Ober isn't usually someone to garner this price tag, as he allowed 20 runs across five starts, spanning 23.2 innings, but he ran into Oakland in his last outing and earned 50 fantasy points thanks to 6.1 strong innings where he struck out eight. An exact repeat would likely surprise, but that's the potential we're looking at.

Zach Eflin, TB at PIT ($7,800): I'd be somewhat surprised if many managers target Pirates hitters Saturday, which in turn suggests Eflin is the ideal pay-down on the mound. He hasn't earned a quality start in his last five outings but is in a solid spot to do so here. Pittsburgh is the worst offense on this state statistically, having a .284 wOBA, 81 wRC+ and 24.9 percent strikeout rate. Eflin has had some road struggles, but they seem more unlucky than bad, as a .333 BABIP should calm, as should a 4.98 ERA that comes with a 3.41 xFIP. This matchup should be the start of that progression.

Top Targets

Royce Lewis ($4,500) and Gunnar Henderson ($4,400) are the slate's two highest-priced bats for clear and obvious reasons, and are fine plays that need minimal introduction. Lewis has homered 10 times in 16 games, including three straight and five of his last six. Henderson has a 14-game hitting streak and has scored 10 runs in his last five games.

For slightly less cost, I have great interest in the Phillies lineup Saturday. Kyle Schwarber ($4,100) and Bryce Harper ($3,900) are priced fairly and have favorable LvL splits, but Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry has been far more vulnerable to righties, allowing a .416 wOBA and .976 OPS. Trea Turner ($3,600) and Alec Bohm ($3,200) then fit the narrative and make the top of this lineup an affordable stack.

Bargain Bats

The entire Mariners lineup qualifies as a bargain Saturday, as Julio Rodriguez ($3,300) is their most expensive piece in a plus matchup against Shaun Anderson and the Marlins bullpen. It hasn't been pretty for Seattle offensively all year, so we can't rely on splits off righties too heavily. We'll need to see how they line up, but Josh Rojas ($2,600) and Luke Raley ($2,500) have the best numbers, can slot into multiple positions and come real cheap.

Toronto-Cleveland is an interesting spot Saturday. Both starters faced their opponent last time out and surrendered eight total runs across 10.0 innings. I won't go there with the Blue Jays again as they've continually let me down, so that leaves Guardian secondary options as the choice. Daniel Schneemann ($2,700) has eligibility at four positions and a .428 wOBA off righties in a limited sample. Will Brennan ($2,700) has 11 hits in his last seven games and can also be considered.

If we're buying Cincinnati-Boston as the slate's highest-scoring game, Reds' right-handed bats have appeal against Nick Pivetta, who is allowing a .407 wOBA and .965 OPS to same-handed bats on the road. Spencer Steer ($3,200) is another option with multiposition eligibility, while Jonathan India ($2,900) has hit in three straight and five of his last seven.

Stack to Consider

Red Sox vs. Frankie Montas (Reds): Rafael Devers ($3,800), Jarren Duran ($3,600), David Hamilton ($2,900)

Montas has allowed seven runs over his last 6.1 innings and at least three runs in six of his last seven starts. He's surrendering a .378 wOBA and .861 OPS to lefties at home against just .210/.466 to righties, so it seems advisable to stack Boston lefties as they have a plethora of options and likely throw these three atop the order, giving them multiple opportunities against Montas. Devers is hitless in his last nine at bats but leads the team with a .408 wOBA, 162 wRC+ and .316 ISO off righties. Duran is second at .386/147/.255 and is riding an 11-game hitting streak where he's scored 12 times and has stolen five bases, giving him multiple paths to fantasy scoring. Hamilton offers some positional flexibility and salary relief while likely slotting into the second spot in the lineup. He's been a bit up and down, but makes for a traditional lineup stack with this trio going 1-2-4 in the order, and his 126 wRC+ off righties is appealing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.