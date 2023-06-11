NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott earned a promotion Monday after only making 10 starts this season for Double-A Chattanooga (three) and Triple-A Louisville (seven) where he went 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while posting a 90:17 K:BB in 54 innings. The Reds' second-round pick in 2021 out of Virginia isn't a power pitcher as the lefty lists a low-90s fastball, quality breaking balls in his slider and curveball, and improved changeup whose deception on the mound frustrates hitters. Abbott earned the win in his debut over Milwaukee on Monday by allowing one hit and four walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings and is now locked into the rotation with Graham Ashcraft (calf) landing on the IL this week. 12-team Mixed: $6, 15-team Mixed: $12; 12-team NL: $18

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, recovering from a right biceps' injury, threw a bullpen session at Double-A Pensacola on Jun. 9. He was scheduled for three innings on Sunday, which could lead to him starting a rehab assignment and a possible return by the end of the month. Cueto was initially injured in his first start for Miami and has suffered several setbacks since, so take the news of his BP session with a grain of salt. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury spec return bid)

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley, diagnosed in mid-May with a posterior serratus strain near the left side of his rib cage and given a 6-to-8 week timetable, threw a bullpen session without issue Thursday. Prior to the injury, he compiled a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 41.2 innings (eight starts), numbers adversely skewed by one poor outing. Miley believes he'll be back by the middle of June, which would be about a month from since he was first sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (injury return bid)

Trevor Rogers, Marlins: Rogers, out since mid-April with biceps soreness, could be close to coming back. He was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Saturday with discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder with the hope it was just a minor setback. That outing was to be Rogers' last prior to returning after he had only given up two hits in nine scoreless innings over two rehab starts. Once activated, he should slide back into the third spot in the Marlins' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (injury spec return bid)

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver, a seventh-rounder in 2021 and profiled last week, gets another mention as he received a start this past week and should get a chance to remain in the Atlanta rotation. He shot up through three minor-league levels to get the call to The Show last Tuesday. Smith-Shawver dominated with a 1.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB from 33 innings (seven starts) this season between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A to earn the promotion. Last season, he struck out 103 batters in 68.2 innings and 17 starts in Low-A. Smith-Shawver made his ML debut last Sunday out of the bullpen in Arizona where he threw 2.1 hitless innings with three Ks. He made his first start Friday and held the Nationals to two unearned runs on three hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. With Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) out until at least the All-Star break, Smith-Shawver appears to be in line for a long look in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from last week)

RELIEF PITCHER

Scott Alexander, Giants: Alexander has racked up 9.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 10 appearances while only giving up two hits, a walk and one hit-by-pitch during that span. He's also recorded one save, six holds and two blown saves while posting a 3.57 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 22.2 innings this season. Alexander has moved up the SF bullpen pecking order, though the myriad of late-inning options for the Giants limits his upside. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Jose Alvarado, Phillies: Alvarado, out since May 9 with left elbow inflammation, was activated Saturday. Prior to the injury, he produced a sparkling 0.63 ERA and 0.63 WHIP with 24 punchouts over 14.1 frames in 14 appearances. Alvarado also notched five saves and should eventually challenge Craig Kimbrel to receive the primary chunk of the team's ninth-inning opportunities. He was rostered in 62 percent of CBS Sports leagues, just below my threshold of 65 for inclusion in this column. 12-team Mixed: $22 (If not rostered), 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: Rostered

Daniel Bard/Jake Bird/Justin Lawrence, Rockies: Pierce Johnson's struggles resulted in manager Bud Black pulling him from the closer role. Bard, Bird and Lawrence all are candidates to receive save chances with the last two the favorites. The 27-year-old Bird has posted a sharp 3.05 ERA and 43:13 K:BB in 30 appearances (41.1 innings) with Colorado while Lawrence - despite rough outings his last two appearances - has recently notched a pair of saves. Bard, who closed the last two seasons, is experienced control issues and that's why he's not the first ninth-inning option. Brad Hand, due to his prior experience closing, could also get chances especially if the opponent is stacked with lefties. Bard - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Bird - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Lawrence - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Tristan Beck, Giants: Beck, promoted last Sunday, is filling a long-relief role for San Fran. He's posted a solid 26:4 K:BB along with a 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 29.1 innings. Beck's usage gives him some value in NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Kyle Finnegan blew his fifth save and third in a row Friday and could cede the closer role to Harvey. Finnegan's 4.74 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are a far cry from Harvey's 3.33 and 1.00 marks, though the latter hasn't been immune to late-inning meltdowns. Carl Edwards has also had his own issues, so Harvey could get a chance to run with the role if a change is made. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Elieser Hernandez, Mets: Hernandez, on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury, has made three relief appearances for Single-A St. Lucie while recording no more than four outs and throwing no more than 20 pitches in any of those outings. That usage seems to indicate he'll fill a relief role once ready to return to the Mets, which was his job down the stretch for the Marlins last season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (early spec return bid)

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson, whose recovery from left ACL surgery has dragged on much longer than expected, kicked off a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League team Tuesday and struck out one batter in a perfect inning. He's still a few weeks away from returning, where he should ascend to a high-leverage role, but might not close. Hudson posted nine holds, a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings in 2022. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped early spec injury return bid)

A.J. Minter, Braves: Minter notched his second save in four games Saturday. Closer Raisel Iglesias had pitched each of the prior two days resulting in manager Brian Snitker turning to Minter to finish up Saturday. Minter is up to nine saves and is clearly next in line to Iglesias in the Atlanta bullpen. But barring an injury, Minter likely won't see many more opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Andrew Nardi, Marlins: Nardi has been phenomenal out of the Miami bullpen by posting a 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 29 innings. He's also picked up four of his five holds in his last seven appearances. Nardi has moved up the pecking order in the Miami bullpen, though likely won't receive many save chances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

CATCHER

Henry Davis, Pirates: Davis was promoted this past week from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis. After dealing with left wrist issues last season that hampered his production, he slashed .282/.428/.544 with 10 home runs in 41 games with Altoona. Davis also improved his plate discipline from a 30:12 K:BB last year to 35:31 this season. The first-round pick from 2021 is one of baseball's top catching prospects and could make his big-league debut by the end of the year given Austin Hedges' offensive ineptitude, though the youngster will also have to contend with fellow top prospect Endy Rodriguez. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Omar Narvaez, Mets: Narvaez, out since Apr. 5 and on the 60-day IL due to a strained left calf, was activated Monday. He played six rehab games at High-A Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse, paving the way for his return. With Narvaez back, Tomas Nido was the odd man out and designated for assignment as Francisco Alvarez is the starting backstop. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same spec return bid)

FIRST BASE

Luken Baker, Cardinals: Baker was promoted and made his major-league debut last Sunday. He earned the call-up by slashing .313/.434/.641 with 29 extra-base hits (18 home runs, 11 doubles) to go with an impressive 17.8 percent walk rate and 21.7 percent strikeout rate over 244 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis. Baker will get almost all his playing times as the DH versus southpaws. This has been the case to date as he started the first two games after joining St. Louis, then sat the next three before starting versus Andrew Abbott at DH on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Yuli Gurriel, Marlins: Gurriel has taken over as the Marlins' first baseman, moving Garrett Cooper to DH. He's started 16 of the last 17 games, but is just 1-for-13 from his last three contests. Gurriel's production has been somewhat empty with only three home runs and 13 runs driven in, so temper your expectations. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall, profiled the last two weeks, is back as he should be close to returning to the Phillies. He began a rehab assignment May 30 with Single-A Clearwater and moved to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Jun. 2. Sidelined from the sixth game of the season when he tore and underwent surgery to repair UCL in his right thumb, Hall looked set to start at first base almost daily following the season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins but suffered his own injury. When he returns - likely this week - he should replace Kody Clemens at first. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped injury return bid)

Nolan Jones, Rockies: Jones, acquired from the Indians this offseason for Juan Brito, has more than ably stood in at first base for the injured C.J. Cron. He's now produced four multi-hit games in his last six contests where he's gone 10-for-23 (.435). Jones has also managed a steal in three straight games. Since being recalled from Triple-A on May 26, the 25-year-old has slashed .366/.395/.610 with two home runs, 10 RBI and three runs scored across 43 plate appearances. With Cron out for a while longer, Jones should be locked into a spot for the Rockies. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Luis Guillorme, Mets: Guillorme was promoted Friday to replace the injured Pete Alonso (wrist) on the Mets' roster. He struggled at the plate prior to his demotion on May 1 and was only slightly better at Triple-A Syracuse. Guillorme's main value is in his defense and positional eligibility. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Nick Madrigal, Cubs: Madrigal was demoted May 25, but made the most of his time at Triple-A Iowa to earn a call-up Friday. In 11 games in the minors, he slashed .488/.580/.854 with six doubles, three triples, a home run, eight walks and five strikeouts. Those numbers are in direct contrast to those before Madrigal's demotion where he only managed a .247/.286/.301 line across 34 games. He should see time at third and second while a member of Chicago's 26-man roster. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Eduardo Escobar, Mets: Escobar is one of several Mets who should see an uptick in playing time with Pete Alonso out 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprained left wrist. Starting at third base Friday, he recorded his third multi-hit performance from his last five games, though he's also been stuck on the bench seven times during that stretch. Brett Baty is the starter at the hot corner, but Escobar is in line for action at second, third and DH as manager Buck Showalter searches for offense with Alonso out. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Eguy Rosario, Padres: Rosario, who suffered a broken ankle while doing offseason sprinting drills and underwent surgery before the start of spring training, began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso. He registered an impressive .876 OPS with 22 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 124 games last year while qualifying at second, third and shortstop at Triple-A. Rosario will need a few weeks of rehab games before being ready to join the Padres, where he could fill a utility infielder role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec injury return bid)

Luis Urias, Brewers: Urias, sidelined since Opening Day and on the 60-day IL with a strained left hamstring, was activated Monday. Injuries limited him to only 119 games last season, which cut into his production. Now healthy, Urias likely will receive most of his action at third while also playing second and short, though isn't starting daily since returning. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11.

SHORTSTOP

Elly De La Cruz. Reds: If you need us to tell you to pick up De La Cruz, maybe fantasy baseball isn't your thing. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder was promoted Tuesday after sporting a robust .298/.398/.633 batting line with 12 homers, 36 RBI, 11 steals and 38 runs scored through 38 games (186 plate appearances) at Triple-A. De La Cruz racked up 28 homers and 47 steals in 121 games last year between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. The one knock on him is his issues with strikeouts, which has been seen in his 10 Ks over 19 at-bats, but that's been offset by his speed and power. De La Cruz will play mainly at third and shortstop while possibly operating at DH. 12-team Mixed: $55; 15-team Mixed: $65; 12-team-NL: $75

OUTFIELD

Will Benson, Reds: Benson has seen semi-consistent playing time since being recalled to the Reds on May 26. Injuries have provided him with the opportunity and he's gone 9-for-30 with his first career homer and three steals during that stretch. Once Cincy gets healthy, Benson could head back to the minors, but he's worth a short-term look. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals: Carlson, out since May 14 with a sprained left ankle and profiled last week, was activated off the IL Friday after a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis. Now active, he should settle back into a regular role in right field with Tommy Edman continuing in center and Jordan Walker in right. Once activated, Lars Nootbaar (lower-back contusion) should play left with Carlson shifting back to center and Edman to the infield. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same return bid)

Tommy Pham, Mets: Pham is one of several Mets who should receive more playing time with Pete Alonso sidelined. He's started five of the last six games while notching at least one hit in each. Pham has also blasted three home runs, scored six times, and driven in eight runs while mainly operating in left field. As a result, he should continue to appear almost daily. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Eddie Rosario, Braves: Rosario had a 2022 to forget where he underwent eye surgery while also struggling at the plate and has been red-hot at the plate batting .357 with three homers over his last 10 games, but be careful not to overrate as that production has come with 11 strikeouts and no walks over 42 at bats. He also lists a 52:7 K:BB on the season, though plate discipline has always been an issue. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

Canaan Smith-Njigba, Pirates: Smith-Njigba was called back up to the Pirates on Friday. The 24-year-old began the season in the bigs, but was optioned to Triple-A on Apr. 26 after only putting up a .435 OPS through his first 37 plate appearances. Since then, Smith-Njigba has slashed .245/.339/.547 with 22 RBI across 124 at-bats in Indianapolis to earn a second chance. He'll operate as a depth outfielder. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5