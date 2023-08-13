NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Javier Assad, Cubs: Assad strengthened his hold on the fifth starter spot in Chicago by tossing seven one-run innings and allowing only four hits and a walk on Friday. Drew Smyly was moved to the bullpen to clear a path for Assad. Keep in mind Chicago has a pair of off days next week, so he'd seem likely to have his next turn in the rotation skipped, but that may depend when Marcus Stroman (hip) is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Buehler, profiled last week, gets another mention as he hit 93 MPH in the one-inning sim game he threw Wednesday. Recovering from August 2022 Tommy John surgery, he'll return as a traditional starting pitcher if he's able to make it back this season. The plan will be to build Buehler up to four innings and/or 60 pitches, though that may not be until after the original projected Sep. 1 return date. The 29-year-old was brilliant his first six starts and then horrific his next six in 2022 before getting shut down and is expected back as a starting pitcher in the early part of September. Buehler was originally slated to possibly work out of the bullpen, but has progressed enough in his recovery to be a rotation option the final month. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early spec return bid)

Zach Davies, Arizona: Davies, out since mid July due to lower-back inflammation, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Thursday. He gave up three runs over 4.1 innings and will make at least one more rehab start before reappearing in the majors. Once active, Davies could slot back in at the back end of the D-Backs rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Nick Martinez, Padres: Martinez started for the sixth time in 2023, including the second within a week on Tuesday. Stepping in to fill in for Joe Musgrove (shoulder), he's pitched eight scoreless innings over three appearances this month. The right-hander has recorded a 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 75:28 K:BB through 83.2 innings. He's also picked up a save, 14 holds and a 5-4 record while primarily operating as a reliever, but should get a chance to start until Musgrove or Michael Wacha returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Allan Winans, Braves: Winans, who made a spot start Jul. 22 and then was sent down right after the outing, was promoted to start Saturday against the Mets. He was brilliant there by giving up four hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven scoreless innings. Winans had a little additional motivation as New York let him go in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 draft after the 2021 season. The Mets aren't the strongest opponent, yet Winans could stick in the rotation with Yonny Chirinos struggling as the No. 5 starter. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Caleb Ferguson, Dodgers: Ferguson has been a key piece of the Dodgers' bullpen by collecting six wins, 14 holds and two saves while posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB over 43.1 innings. He's struggled a bit recently, but is still the primary lefty in the LA pen helping to set up Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey, out since Jul. 17 with a right elbow strain, threw to live hitters Friday. He was slated to pitch for three outs or between 20-to-25 pitches as he nears a return. Harvey was closing before being sidelined, though that role has been ably filled by Kyle Finnegan - from whom Harvey had taken the role. He may be limited to setup of part-time closer duty when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Matt Koch, Rockies: Koch has been brilliant for Colorado since being selected from Triple-A Albuquerque in late June having posted a minuscule 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP along with a pair of holds through 20 innings. He's been aided by a ridiculously low .175 BABIP and 3.01 FIP, so some regression is expected. But Koch has shown no signs of slipping and worth a look in deeper leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Abner Uribe, Brewers: Uribe was promoted in early July after producing a 1.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while striking out 41 batters through 23 frames between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The 23-year-old righty can hit 103 MPH with his fastball and has carried that minor-league success into the majors. Uribe has only allowed two runs while punching out 14 across 13.1 innings in Milwaukee and notched his first save in extra innings Friday. Continued performances like this could lead to the Brewers relying on him in higher-leverage situations as Milwaukee makes its playoff push. The key is for Uribe to limit walks, which has been an issue since he turned pro. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno, on the injured list since Jul. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, was dealing with the issue for weeks before being sidelined. He progressed from catching bullpen sessions and taking swings to catch five innings in a game this past week at the Arizona Complex League. Moreno kicked off a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Reno. Once ready to return, he should replace both Jose Herrera and Carson Kelly as the D-Backs' primary catcher. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6. (early spec injury return bid)

FIRST BASE

Luken Baker, Cardinals: Baker was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday with Dylan Carlson (oblique) landing on the 10-day IL. The 26-year-old first baseman is 5-for-19 in the majors this season and boasts a .334/.439/.720 slash line with 33 home runs and 98 RBI through 380 plate appearances in the minors. With the Cardinals playing out the string, Baker might get a look at DH to see if his minor-league success carries over to the bigs. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Rowdy Tellez, Brewers: Tellez, slated to return from a forearm injury Jul. 18, caught his ring finger on his throwing hand between sections of the padded outfield wall while shagging flies in Philly on Jul. 15. He fractured his fingertip and ripped the nail off and was expected to miss an additional three to four weeks. Tellez kicked off a rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday that was to last until the weekend. Once active, he should receive most of his playing time at first as well as DH. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Jonathan Arauz, Mets: Arauz, who was promoted and started at second base for the Mets last Wednesday, was sent back down that Friday. His minor-league stint didn't last long, as he was called back with Starling Marte (groin) going on the IL. Following the team's veteran purge at the trade deadline, New York had several vacancies to fill. Arauz, who slashed .244/.344/.429 with 14 home runs and two stolen bases through 95 games this summer at Triple-A, was the latest in that line to get the call. He should see occasional starts at the keystone while with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Buddy Kennedy, Diamondbacks: Kennedy was called up from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. He's enjoyed a breakout season in the minors by slashing .318/.447/.480 with 46 RBI through 407 plate appearances. Kennedy logged 30 games with the D-Backs last season with limited success and figures to act as an infield depth piece while in the majors by backing up second and third while Evan Longoria (back) is still sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Danny Mendick/Mark Vientos, Mets: Mendick and Vientos likely will platoon at third base following the demotion of Brett Baty. Mendick could operate in the short side of a platoon and start against southpaws with Mark Vientos playing versus righties moving forward. We know what Mendick is, but the demotion of Baty gives Vientos a chance to show he deserves a roster spot next year. Vientos may not offer the defensive chops to stick at third base for the long-term, though the non-contending Mets will use the next few weeks as a test run to see if he can hold his own at the position while Baty gets his bat, defense and mind right at Triple-A. Mendick - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Vientos - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Andruw Monasterio, Brewers: Monasterio is getting consistent playing time at both middle infield spots and has picked up five games at third. He's not known for his power, but has demonstrated an above-average ability to get on base with a .368 OBP through 158 plate appearances. Monasterio also provides some runs and a decent batting average. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: Rostered

Abraham Toro, Brewers: Milwaukee called up Toro to take the roster spot of Blake Perkins (oblique), who went on the injured list Friday. He'll likely be used as a bench bat for the Brewers despite showing in the minors he warrants additional playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio is part of a rotation where he'll play second base, shortstop and third base probably twice a week at each. The Mets are looking to add to his versatility in areas of need at the major-league level. Mauricio has made 41 starts at second, 26 in left field and 25 at shortstop so far in 2023, but has yet to appear at third. He saw some time in left field, but that experiment seems to have ended. Mauricio struggled at the plate for a bit in June and went through a recent homerless drought, yet has lately shown signs of returning to earlier-season form. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (early spec call up bid)

OUTFIELD

Jose Azocar, Padres: The Padres recalled Azocar from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to provide outfield depth. He only slashed .235/.250/.275 in 26 ML games (55 plate appearances) this season prior to the promotion. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: Blackmon, on the injured list since Jun. 11 with a fractured right hand, was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 1. The Rockies nixed those plans after he acknowledged experiencing some lingering discomfort. But Blackmon has turned in full workouts on the field Monday and Tuesday and began his rehab assignment at Albuquerque Saturday. He originally was to play two games there before rejoining the Rockies, though that timeline may have changed. Blackmon was having a rough June and only produced five home runs on the season before being sidelined, though should remain a plus source of batting average and runs while occupying a top-three spot in the Colorado batting order now that he's off the IL. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same early spec call up bid)

Sean Bouchard, Rockies: Bouchard, who underwent surgery in March to repair a ruptured left biceps, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday. Contact has always been an issue for him, but he's shown consistent power in the minors along with a bit of speed. Once Bouchard is activated, look for him in either corner outfield position. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle has gained an uptick in action following the trade of Randal Grichuk to the Angels and absences of both Charlie Blackmon (hand) and Kris Bryant (finger). He hit in five straight after the trade, but has struck out 12 times since Aug. 1. Doyle is also up to 15 steals and seven home runs on the season. His path to full playing time may end when Blackmon returns, though Colorado likely will try and see what they have in Doyle as they build for the future. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

Mitch Haniger, Giants: Haniger, who suffered a fractured right forearm in early June after getting by a Jack Flaherty pitch resulting in the surgery and placement on 60-day IL, took swings in the batting cage Saturday. He was eligible to return Aug. 13, but clearly won't come back until closer to the end of the month. In his first season as a Giant, Haniger was slashing .230/.281/.372 with four home runs and 22 RBI through 160 plate appearances before getting hurt. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

Tim Locastro, Mets: Locastro has been out since April - first with back spasms and then a torn thumb ligament - was activated off the 60-day IL on Saturday. With Brandon Nimmo nursing a quad injury, Starling Marte sidelined with a groin injury, and the Mets out of it, Locastro could receive semi-consistent playing time in center field the last seven weeks of the season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Cristian Pache, Phillies: Pache, out with right elbow inflammation since mid July, began a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater Tuesday. The 24-year-old outfielder will next go to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and figures to return from assignment within a week or so, at which point he could gain playing time while Brandon Marsh continues to work his way back from a knee injury. Pache has displayed excellent defensive skills, yet has been unable to hit well or consistently enough to earn a full-time role. He's out of options and should be activated when ready to return, though he'll also be behind Johan Rojas in center field. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Henry Ramos, Reds: The Reds called Ramos back up Friday, sending Nick Senzel to the minors. He was sent outright to Triple-A on July. 10 and has since slashed .310/.390/.437 across 82 plate appearances at Louisville. Ramos likely won't get consistent playing time in Cincy due to their outfield depth. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Johan Rojas, Phillies: Rojas, called up in mid July, should be a regular in the Philadelphia outfield for the foreseeable future after Brandon Marsh (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list last Sunday. The 22-year-old rookie has impressed with his contact skills, speed, and defense in limited action thus far. And with Marsh sidelined and Cristian Pache still out, Rojas gets a chance to show he can hold down the CF job. Don't expect much power from him, though he should be a decent source of runs, steals, batting and on-base average. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Cole Tucker, Rockies: The Rockies promoted Tucker from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. The 27-year-old switch-hitter provides some defensive versatility off the bench for Colorado due to his ability to play multiple positions. Tucker started 24 games in center field, 17 at second base, 13 in right field and a handful of appearances at first and left field in the minors. A former prospect of note last decade while in the Pirates' organization, he slashed .311/.419/.459 with five home runs and seven steals across 58 games in the Pacific Coast League. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Weston Wilson, Phillies: Wilson, who spent seven years in the minors, got the call to The Show on Sunday and homered Wednesday. He posted some intriguing numbers with Triple-A Lehigh Valley by batting .260 with 25 home runs and 23 steals from 100 games. Wilson will pick up at-bats mainly against lefties while Brandon Marsh (knee) is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5