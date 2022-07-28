Todd's Takes: Dumb Excuses

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Afternoon Delight

There are a lot of shortcomings with the MLB schedule: two-day series, some teams not playing on holidays, etc. However, for someone who works from home, and, you know, likes watching baseball, having matinees on most Tuesdays and then every Wednesday and Thursday through the end of the season is pretty cool. Granted, it gives me yet another excuse not to go to the gym, but I'm trying.

Love Thy Neighbor

I heard it countless times during Wednesday's broadcasts and saw it all over Twitter, and I just don't get it.

_________ doesn't want to trade to another team in the _________.

Why?

Clearly, it's because they don't want to suffer the backlash of the player coming back to haunt them. On our MLB Network Radio show last Saturday, Jeff Erickson astutely pointed out there will be far fewer chances with the impending balanced schedule.

Even so... why?

Let's look at it from a practical point of view. The contending team is probably going to deal the same prospects regardless. If they don't extend the acquired player for bags of money, they're going to spend it elsewhere. If their prospects are the best you can get, why not make the deal, irrespective of division?

You're not likely to compete next season, so who cares if your competitor is a bit better in the short term? Why not be the team to take advantage of their sacrificing some of their future?

Isn't the goal to maximize one's own