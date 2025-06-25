Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

We have a spread out schedule Wednesday, which creates a lot of opportunity to create lineups throughout the day. There are slates with multiple games at 2:10 pm, 4:07, 6:35, and 7:10. The final slate is the main one of the day and consists of eight games, and that will be the focus of our preview today.

Pitching

There aren't many elite pitchers on the mound for the late slate, leaving Zack Wheeler ($10,300) as the pretty clear top option. The Astros have hit well lately, but Wheeler has the best strikeout rate on the slate by exactly five percentage points and the best K-BB percentage by three points. For those who prefer to play the matchup, Logan Webb ($10,000) is a viable alternative thanks to a matchup against the Marlins.

There are two options to consider in the second tier of the pitcher pool. It's a bit tricky, however, as Joe Ryan ($9,000) and George Kirby ($8,000) square off against each other. Ryan is the preferable option based on skill, but the matchups are roughly the same, and Kirby comes at a significant discount.

Edward Cabrera ($6,700) is the pretty obvious value of the day. He has topped 15 DraftKings points in four of his last six starts and has the sixth-highest overall strikeout rate of pitchers available in the pool. The Giants' lineup is improved and solid, but Cabrera is still a value.

Top Hitters

Just like Tuesday, the Dodgers are in a great spot and the top stack of the day. They are both obvious and tough to build around due to price, though there are some options in the lower half of the order such as Andy Pages ($5,100), Max Muncy ($5,000) and Tommy Edman ($4,700) that are okay options to build through.

The Phillies are another interesting stacking option against Colton Gordon, who has allowed multiple home runs in three of his last four starts. At the very least, getting some of their top hitters into lineups is likely to be a good choice, and Kyle Schwarber ($5,600) is among the best options.

Value Bats

The Reds don't get an exploitable matchup against Max Fried, but Great American Ballpark is worth chasing. Spencer Steer ($2,800) had a disastrous start to the season, but he has a .965 OPS while averaging 10.3 DK points across his last 10 games. He's also batted fifth and fourth in the last two games as well and is a good value option.

George Kirby is a good pitching option, but he has had a homer problem this season while also posting modest strikeout numbers in most of his outings. It's still not a great day to be interested in the Twins, but Carlos Correa ($3,300) is cheap and has hit well of late (.852 OPS in last 10 games).

Stacks to Consider

New York Mets vs. Atlanta (Didier Fuentes): Francisco Lindor ($5,400), Juan Soto ($5,500), Pete Alonso ($5,200)

It's far too early to make a judgment on Fuentes' career, but he looked overmatched in his debut and now draws a very tough matchup against the Mets. It's not the ideal park for a stack, but otherwise, the Mets should be a top option for the evening.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Erick Fedde): Ian Happ ($4,300), Kyle Tucker ($6,400), Seiya Suzuki ($5,300)

Fedde has tread water this season with a 3.54 ERA, but his 5.13 SIERA is the highest on the slate. He also has just a 5.4 K-BB percentage. Fedde can get away with inducing soft contact against some lineups, but the Cubs aren't likely to be one. They are admittedly a league-average offense as measured by wRC+ and wOBA across the last 30 days, but they are top five in those marks for the season.

