Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a fairly quiet Thursday, baseball ramps back up with all 30 teams in action Friday. There are a few early start times, including a matchup between two storied franchises when the Cubs host the Red Sox. The evening portion is filled with battles between teams with playoff aspirations, including when the Guardians take on the Yankees. A battle for first place in the NL West will also continue when the Dodgers host the Padres. What's interesting about that game is that the undefeated Tony Gonsolin (9-0) will take on the winless Blake Snell (0-5). In terms of players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, here are some pitchers and hitters who could exploit their matchups.

Pitchers

The Yankees have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and it continues to be led by Gerrit Cole ($55). He's remained dominant, recording a 2.99 ERA that is supported by a 3.20 FIP. His strikeout rate checks in at 31.8 percent, while his WHIP is a sparkling 1.01. Good luck to the Guardians, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in OPS.

Chris Bassitt ($41) has been one of the calming presences in a Mets' rotation that has been besieged by injuries. His numbers haven't been as impressive as when he pitched for the A's, but that was somewhat to be expected since he no longer has the benefit of having his home games at their pitcher-friendly park. Still, he has a 3.93 FIP and a 1.15 WHIP. Up next is a favorable matchup versus the Rangers, who also rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in OPS.

As we look to target the Athletics' lineup again, this time Marco Gonzales ($37) will draw the start against them. He just took the mound versus them 10 days ago, an outing in which he allowed just two runs across seven innings. He's allowed three or fewer runs in six straight starts, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see that streak continue.

Top Targets

It's been another great season for Trea Turner ($21), who has 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases. His wOBA is down a bit compared to last season, but it's still more than respectable at .360. A matchup versus Snell ($33) leaves him with plenty of upside given that Snell has a 1.44 WHIP.

Julio Rodriguez ($21) is locked in right now, hitting 18-for-54 (.333) with five home runs and four doubles over his last 14 games. What's really impressive for the rookie is that he only has a 16.9 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. Expect him to be a tough out for James Kaprielian ($29), who has been underwhelming with a 5.88 ERA and a 6.11 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Justin Turner ($10) has been one of the Dodgers more consistent hitters in recent seasons, but he's taken a step backward this year with a .294 wOBA. He's starting to show signs of heating up, though, by hitting 12-for-34 (.353) with two home runs and three doubles across his last 10 games. During that stretch, he had as many walks (five) as he did strikeouts. With a struggling lefty in Snell on the mound, Turner has the potential to provide value.

Andrew Benintendi ($11) is one of the more likely players to be moved before the trade deadline. The Royals are going nowhere fast, and he's likely not a part of their long-term plans. He's also having one of the best seasons of his career with a 121 wRC+. The Tigers have not officially named their starting pitcher against the Royals as of early Friday morning, but as long as it's not a lefty, Benintendi should at least be on your radar.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Merrill Kelly ($35), Diamondbacks: C.J. Cron ($19), Charlie Blackmon ($21), Connor Joe ($18)

Kelly does not have overpowering stuff, and he's had command issues with his 8.5 percent walk rate. That could be a recipe for disaster at Coors Field. While he doesn't have the platoon advantage in this matchup, Cron is someone to target whenever the Rockies play at home given his .446 wOBA there since the start of last season.

Twins vs. Spenser Watkins ($25), Orioles: Byron Buxton ($23), Luis Arraez ($17), Alex Kirilloff ($13)

As the Orioles continue to search for viable starting options, Watkins will get another turn in the rotation. That could be to the benefit of the Twins, given that Watkins has a 6.93 ERA and 6.06 FIP for his career. Also, he's allowed 1.9 HR/9. Kirilloff is an interesting option for a Twins stack considering that he is 13-for-44 (.295) with a home run and five doubles since being activated from the IL.

Yankees vs. Aaron Civale ($29), Guardians: Aaron Judge ($25), Anthony Rizzo ($21), DJ LeMahieu ($19)

Don't expect Civale's 7.20 ERA to hold up as the season moves along. His FIP is 4.48, and he's been somewhat done in by a .363 BABIP allowed. It's going to be difficult for him to improve his 1.60 WHIP in this matchup, though, since the Yankees have the third-highest OPS in baseball. While he hasn't garnered a lot of headlines, LeMahieu has been locked in at the plate, hitting .304 with a .439 OBP over his last 14 games. During that stretch, he has a 19.3 percent walk rate and a 10.5 percent strikeout rate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.