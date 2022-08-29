Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be eight games played across baseball Monday, although it's difficult to get overly excited about most of the matchups. There are several potentially lopsided pairings, including the Cardinals facing the Reds, the Marlins taking on the Dodgers and the Pirates going up against the Brewers. The surging Phillies will also be in action in what will be a battle of left-handed pitchers when Ranger Suarez faces off against Madison Bumgarner. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes ($55) made both of his last two starts against the Dodgers. The result was him allowing a total of 10 runs over 9.1 innings. Still, he has a 2.84 ERA and a 3.13 FIP for the season. This is a great opportunity for him to bounce back against the Pirates, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

Frankie Montas ($37) has made four starts as a member of the Yankees. None of the matchups were easy, given that he faced the Cardinals, Red Sox (at Fenway Park), Blue Jays and Mets. Finally, things will shift in his favor for a matchup against the Angels. Not only have they scored the sixth-fewest runs, but they have struck out the most times in baseball.

The Cubs are another team that swings and misses a lot, given that they have struck out the fifth-most times in baseball. They also struggle on the road, where they have just a .691 OPS. Looking to exploit their deficiencies will be Jose Berrios ($40), who has at least six strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts.

Top Targets

The Yankees' lineup hasn't been great lately, but that doesn't mean Aaron Judge ($26) and Giancarlo Stanton ($19) aren't two great hitters to target. Judge is one away from hitting his 50th home run of the season, which would be the second time that he's hit at least 50 home runs in a season during his career. Judge and Stanton could thrive versus Jose Suarez ($34), given that they have a career .411 wOBA and a .410 wOBA, respectively, versus lefties.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Yankees, it's difficult to resist Gleyber Torres ($7) at his cheap salary. His .295 OBP is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career by a wide margin, but he has shown more power this season with 18 home runs.

Is J.D. Martinez ($8) finally working his way out of his slump? Over his last eight games, he is 10-for-32 (.294) with a home run and two doubles. At his reduced salary, he could be worth a look in a matchup versus Dylan Bundy ($29), who has been anything but dominant with his 4.56 ERA and 4.34 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Madison Bumgarner ($27), Diamondbacks: Bryce Harper ($21), Nick Castellanos ($17), Rhys Hoskins ($19)

The wheels have come off for Bumgarner, who has allowed at least five runs in five straight starts. During that span, he has a 1.78 WHIP and has recorded just 19 strikeouts over 28.2 innings. This won't be easy for him to get back on track, given that the Phillies have a .772 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Hoskins has been leading the way with a 178 wRC+ versus southpaws.

Twins vs. Brayan Bello ($25), Red Sox: Luis Arraez ($15), Carlos Correa ($17), Max Kepler ($9)

Bello pitched well in his last outing, limiting the Blue Jays to two runs over five innings. He still has a 2.09 WHIP across 22 innings with the Red Sox, making him a prime option to stack against for this limited slate. Although he doesn't bring much power to the plate, Arraez only has a 7.3 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .356 wOBA, making him one of the top members of the Twins to consider.

Blue Jays vs. Javier Assad ($26), Cubs: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($20), George Springer ($21), Matt Chapman ($15)

Prior to this season, Assad had never pitched above Double-A. With the Cubs needing healthy starters, though, he's made the jump to the majors after logging just 36.2 innings at Triple-A. While he didn't allow a run across four innings in his debut last week against the Cardinals, he was a bit lucky when you consider that he allowed eight baserunners. Among the most appealing hitters for a Blue Jays stack is Springer, who is 19-for-40 (.475) with three doubles and a home run over his last 11 games.

