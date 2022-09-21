Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday brings plenty more baseball with all 30 teams in action. Among the notable story lines is the return of Luis Severino (lat) for the Yankees. He only threw 57 pitches in his latest rehab start, so he'll likely be on a limited pitch count against the Pirates. One of the better pitching matchups will happen in the game between the Phillies and Blue Jays when Zack Wheeler will start against Kevin Gausman. Wheeler will be making a return of his own from the IL after missing a month with a forearm injury. As we sift through all of the options for the main slate on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

Robbie Ray ($54) was roughed up by the Angels in his last start, allowing five runs over five innings. After a three-start stretch in which he gave up one run over 19.2 innings, he's allowed nine runs across 10 innings in his last two outings. This is a great spot for him to bounce back against the Athletics, who have the worst OPS in baseball. Across three previous starts against them, he's given up five runs over 18.2 innings.

Triston McKenzie ($47) has been a reliable member of the Guardian's starting rotation, recording a 3.08 ERA and a 3.82 FIP. While his strikeout rate is down, he's lowered his walk rate to 6.4 percent, which is more than five percentage points lower than last season. He's an appealing option for a start against the White Sox, who only have a .687 OPS against right-handed pitchers, compared to a .788 OPS versus lefties.

It's been a disappointing ending to the season for Jordan Lyles ($28), who has a 6.16 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his last six starts. He has a 1.45 WHIP for the season, overall, and doesn't carry much fantasy upside given his lack of strikeouts. Still, a matchup against a Tigers team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball makes him viable in tournament play if you're hunting for a pitcher with a cheap salary.

Top Targets

Shohei Ohtani ($21) has seen a decline in his power numbers from last season, but that only says something about the incredible campaign that he just had, given that he currently has 36 home runs and a .266 ISO. He stands out as a top target for a matchup against Dane Dunning ($30), who has a 4.49 FIP to go along with his 1.46 WHIP.

Xander Bogaerts ($25) has also experienced a decline in his power numbers this season, but an increase in his batting average has helped boost him to a 140 wRC+. He's a good option against most starting pitchers, but he really stands out in a matchup against Chase Anderson ($25), who has a 6.43 ERA and a 6.47 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Considering how poorly Anderson has pitched, Bogaerts isn't the only member of the Red Sox to target. This could be the perfect opportunity to take a chance on Triston Casas ($9), who has generally struggled since being called up from the minors. He does have two home runs, though, and his power is noteworthy because Anderson has allowed 24 home runs over 95.2 innings the last three seasons.

With the potential for Severino ($42) to be on a pitch limit, we could see more of a Yankees bullpen that has been struggling. With that in mind, Bryan Reynolds ($12) is awfully difficult to resist at his cheap salary. He brings significant power to the plate, and he is 20-for-60 (.333) with three home runs and a double over his last 15 games.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Tucker Davidson ($26), Angels: Marcus Semien ($25), Corey Seager ($17), Josh Jung ($20)

The Rangers stand out as a team to stack for this slate, given that Davidson has a 6.96 ERA and a 5.99 FIP. He's issued more walks (30) than he has strikeouts. Any Rangers stack should include Semien, who is 39-for-113 (.345) with five home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and five steals over his last 27 games.

Dodgers vs. Madison Bumgarner ($25), Diamondbacks: Mookie Betts ($25), Trea Turner ($23), Justin Turner ($27)

The wheels have come off for Bumgarner, who has a 7.82 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP over his last nine starts. During that span, he gave up 10 home runs in 48.1 innings. The Dodgers already have a loaded lineup, and this matchup only makes them even more appealing to stack. Just be sure to check out the lineup leading up to the start of the game. They have clinched the NL West and a bye in the playoffs, so they don't have to play all of their regulars anymore.

Giants vs. German Marquez ($34), Rockies: Joc Pederson ($18), Wilmer Flores ($12), Mike Yastrzemski ($13)

Marquez has enjoyed pitching on the road this season, where he has a 3.50 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. However, he's been demolished at Coors Field, recording a 6.78 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP there. Despite not having a lineup that is full of big names, the Giants have arguably the highest scoring upside for any team on this slate. Marquez has allowed 2.1 HR/9 at home, making the powerful Pederson a top option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.