DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

DAL (-4) at CLE, O/U: 214

DEN (-9.5) at IND, O/U: 232

ORL at WAS (-3.5), O/U: 221.5

MIA at BOS (-4.5), O/U: 214.5

CHA (-2) at NYK, O/U: 225

MIN at TOR (-3), O/U: 229.5

SAC (-2.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5

ATL (-12.5) at OKC, O/U: 229

MEM (-5.5) at SAS, O/U: 232

PHX (-6) at GSW, O/U: 224.5

NOP (-13.5) at POR, O/U: 228.5

The Kings-Rockets, Hawks-Thunder and Pelicans-Trail Blazers are all expected to be high-scoring games and feature a number of good opportunities.

The Raptors-Timberwolves should be a competitive and high-scoring game, where regular top contributors on both sides can be expected to come through.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are heavy favorites as they visit Indiana, but the Pacers also have some formidable talent and hungry role players who can turn in value.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Trey Burke (COVID-19): OUT

Josh Green continues to get a boost.

CLE - Rajon Rondo (ankle): Doubtful

Evan Mobley (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love and Caris LeVert are expected to start, while Lamar Stevens is up for more playing time off the bench.

DEN - JaMychal Green (wrist): Questionable

Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

DeMarcus Cousins has more opportunity if Green is out in addition to Nnaji and Porter.

IND - Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Duane Washington (hip), Goga Bitadze (foot), Isaiah Jackson (head): Questionable

Chris Duarte (toe): OUT

Myles Turner (foot): OUT FOR SEASON

Justin Anderson, Keifer Sykes, Jalen Smith and Justin Anderson are up for big minutes.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (wrist): OUT

R.J. Hampton and Chuma Okeke are expected to start.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): Questionable

Rui Hachimura would get another start if Kuzma remains out.

MIA - Caleb Martin (calf), Duncan Robinson (illness), Gabe Vincent (toe): Questionable

Max Strus is in line for more playing time.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Al Horford and Grant Williams are the expected frontcourt duo.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

P.J. Washington continues to start, while Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin are up for more minutes off the bench.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee), Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley continues to carry more responsibility in the backcourt, while Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin see more action in the frontcourt.

MIN - Malik Beasley (ankle), Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince pick up extra minutes.

TOR - Khem Birch (knee): Questionable

Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa continue to have extra opportunity.

SAC- Jeremy Lamb (hamstring), Josh Jackson (illness), Alex Len (illness): Questionable

De'Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee): OUT

Davion Mitchell is up for another start, along with Damian Jones and Trey Lyles.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (leg): Questionable

Dennis Schroder (shoulder), Eric Gordon (groin), Christian Wood (hamstring): OUT

Josh Christopher has another chance to step up in the backcourt, while Kenyon Martin would get a boost if Sengun is out in addition to Wood.

ATL - Danilo Gallinari (elbow), De'Andre Hunter (knee), Jalen Johnson (concussion): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Onyeka Okongwu has to step up if Gallinari is out in addition to Collins. Bogdan Bogdanovic is up for more playing time at the wing.

OKC - Tre Mann (hamstring): Questionable

Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Ty Jerome, Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley: OUT FOR SEASON

Theo Maledon, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski have a big opportunity, as they continue to get extended playing time.

MEM - Jaren Jackson (thigh): Questionable

Ja Morant (knee): OUT

Tyus Jones gets another start in place of Morant. Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson have to step up if Jackson is out.

SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Devin Vassell is expected to pick up another start.

PHX - Cameron Johnson (quadriceps): Questionable

JaVale McGee (illness): OUT

Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet get more minutes if Johnson is out. Bismack Biyombo is up for a boost without McGee.

GSW - Stephen Curry (foot): OUT

Jordan Poole continues to start in place of Curry.

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (foot): Questionable

Willy Hernangomez is up for a bigger role if Valanciunas is out.

POR - Greg Brown (eye): Questionable

Josh Hart (knee), Trendon Watford (leg), Justise Winslow (calf): OUT

Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT FOR SEASON

CJ Elleby, Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, Kris Dunn and Drew Eubanks continues to pick up major minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young ($11,000)

Young has an advantage in his matchup against the shorthanded Thunder. Young is averaging 29.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 games, and he topped 60 DK points four times over that stretch.

CJ McCollum ($8,800)

McCollum has a favorable matchup against his former squad, as the Trail Blazers give up an average of 114.9 points per game, which is third most in the league. McCollum is averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points two times.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett ($8,100)

Barrett has a chance to continue his strong play as the Knicks host the Hornets, who are giving up an average of 114.4 points per game, which is fourth most in the league. Barrett is averaging 24.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points two times over that span.

Pascal Siakam ($9,600)

Siakam is on a roll, averaging 27.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including a season-high, 40-point performance in his last game. He has the chance to put up big numbers again, in what should be a high-scoring game.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,600)

Towns has a tough matchup in Toronto, but he will still be the biggest player on the court and should have an advantage in the paint. Towns has been playing well lately, averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic ($12,400)

Jokic has an advantage in his matchup against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field, which is third most in the league. Jokic is averaging 27.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, and he topped 70 DK points in both of the last two games.

Value Picks

R.J. Hampton ($3,800)

Hampton continues to start for the Magic and has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who face the second night of a back-to-back.

Justin Holiday ($4,000)

Holiday has an advantage against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 117.7 points per game.

Garrison Mathews ($3,200)

Mathews is expected to start for the shorthanded Rockets, in what should be a high-scoring game against the Kings.

Grant Williams ($4,800)

Williams is up for another start, as the Celtics remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. Williams topped 30 DK points in two of the last four games.

Damian Jones ($4,800)

Jones is up for the start in place of Domantas Sabonis, and he has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.