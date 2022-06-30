NBA Free Agency Tracker 2022: Live Updates; Jalen Brunson to New York; Kyrie, Durant Trade Rumors

This article is part of our NBA Offseason series.

The NBA's free agency officially opened up at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, and as usual, teams and players wasted little time agreeing to new deals. While all agreed-upon contracts cannot be officially signed until the league's moratorium expires, a number of key players have already committed to new deals.

The action kicked off with Jalen Brunson officially committing to join the New York Knicks on a four-year deal. Rumors of Brunson leaving Dallas for New York City had been swirling for weeks, and in recent days it became increasingly clear that the former Villanova star would be on the move. Shortly after the Brunson news broke, several high-profile stars inked lucrative extensions with their current teams. Those players include Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Nikola Jokic, who signed the richest contract in NBA history.

While we're still waiting on some major dominoes to fall, it's never too early to start assessing how player movement will shape the fantasy landscape next season.

Here is where we'll keep a running tally of each free agency move, along with some brief fantasy analysis. Be sure to check back throughout the week for RotoWire's take on each transaction as it happens:

2022 NBA Free Agent Signings and Trades

MAJOR TRANSACTIONS

Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks

The deal: Four years, roughly $110 million

Fantasy analysis: Brunson parlayed a strong finish to the 2020-21 season into a full-on breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he posted 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 threes per game while shooting north of 50 percent from the field for the second straight season. During Dallas' run to the Western Conference Finals, Brunson averaged nearly 22 points per game and emerged as a true No. 2 option alongside Luka Doncic.

While Brunson is undoubtedly an ascending guard who will raise the Knicks'f floor, paying a player of his profile near-max money is not an easy pill to swallow for a fan base that's suffered through two-plus decades of striking out on true star free agents. Fair or not, Brunson falls short of that benchmark, but that doesn't mean he won't be an effective piece for a team looking to return to the postseason after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Though Brunson leaves one of the league's highest-usage players in Doncic, he'll have to contend for touches in New York with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Given how fervently the Knicks pursued him, Brunson will obviously be earmarked for a major role, but the Barrett-Randle combo isn't exactly the easiest duo to fit in alongside. Either way, Brunson should remain a strong, well-rounded fantasy asset who brings a well-above-average field goal percentage for his size and position.

Dejounte Murray traded to Hawks for picks

Hawks get: Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale

Spurs get: Unprotected first-round picks in 2023 (via CHA), 2025, 2027 + pick swap option in 2026

Fantasy analysis: It's surprising the Spurs were willing to let Murray go for this price given that he's coming off a career year, though it's possible the organization felt that he would not re-sign after his current deal expires following the 2023-24 season.

As a 25-year-old last season, Murray made the All-Star team behind 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.0 steals in 34.8 minutes. Pairing him next to Trae Young makes much more sense defensively than offensively, but Murray will probably get plenty of chances to run the second unit. Chances are, Murray's raw numbers and usage will decrease playing next to Young, but there could be improved efficiency and more open looks.

It remains to be seen how much San Antonio will fill out its roster, as this move signals a true rebuild. More of free agency will have to play out before we draw too many conclusions about who benefits from Murray's absence.

Nikola Jokic inks richest deal in league history

The deal: Five years, $264 million; includes $60M player option (2027-28)

Fantasy analysis: The deal is the richest in league history – appropriate for the back-to-back MVP. Over the past two years, he's averaged 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 58/36/84. With Jokic's supermax secured, the Nuggets are practically locked into a core with him, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon. There's no reason to think Jokic's role will change anytime soon, and he should be the no-brainer first pick in most fantasy drafts next season.

Suns, Devin Booker agree to four-year supermax

The deal: Four years, $214 million

Fantasy analysis: This is a no-brainer for the Suns, who will lock in their franchise cornerstone through his prime years. The 2015 first-round pick has developed into one of the league's best two-guards, and he's coming off of a fourth straight season averaging at least 25 points per game. An All-Star in each of the last three seasons, Booker was a First Team All-NBA selection in 2021-22. Over the last four seasons, Booker has finished 37th, eighth, 23rd and 17th, respectively, in total fantasy value. This past season, he was the 21st-ranked player on a per-game basis.

Wizards retain Bradley Beal on max contract

The deal: Five years, $251 million

Fantasy analysis: As had been widely speculated in recent weeks, Beal will accept the five-year max from Washington and remain with the Wizards – at least for the time being. The star guard has never asked for a trade out of Washington, but he's one of a handful of players the rest of the league will continue to monitor.

Assuming he sticks in Washington next season, Beal will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that was ultimately cut short (40 games played) by left wrist surgery in February. Prior to the procedure, Beal averaged only 23.2 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting – this after he posted a career-best 31.3 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting in 2020-21.

Looking ahead, Beal will be one of the most difficult stars to evaluate for fantasy drafts. Given the injury and the amount of talent at the top of the league, Beal may be available at a discount. He finished the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as a top-10 fantasy player in total value.

Anfernee Simons, Blazers agree on $100 million extension

The deal: Four years, $100 million

Fantasy analysis: Simons had a breakout campaign last season as Damian Lillard struggled through injury and eventually needed to be shut down. Notably, during Simons' final 27 appearances, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds with shooting splits of 46/42/87. The 23-year-old will be a major part of Portland's plans whether or not they start rebuilding. For now, it appears the team is headed toward an attempt at a playoff appearance. Simons should start at shooting guard next to Lillard.

Bobby Portis sticking with Bucks

The deal: Four years, $49 million

Fantasy analysis: After taking a discount to stick with the Bucks this past season, Portis will cash in and get a longer-term commitment from one of the best teams in the East. The 2015 first-round pick has developed into a fan-favorite, and he's coming off of the best statistical season of his career. Filling in for Brook Lopez for much of the regular season, Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three – down from a league-best 47.1 percent in 2020-21.

Luguentz Dort gets $87.5M from Thunder

The deal: Five years, $87.5 million

Fantasy analysis: Dort has been one of the Thunder's best development stories. He went undrafted in 2019 and started off on a two-way deal with OKC in July of 2019. Last season, he saw 32.6 minutes per game and averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's 23 years old, so he fits on the team's rebuilding timeline. Fantasy managers should expect Dort to continue starting, but it's possible his usage actually starts to decline as the roster continues to fill out with high-level draft picks like Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

Several key players remain either on the market or in limbo as they enter restricted free agency. Those players include Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton and Blake Griffin.

Will Kyrie Irving leave the Brooklyn Nets?

Well, it depends. Irving opted into his contract for the 2022-23 season, which initially portended that he would return to the Nets alongside Kevin Durant. However, in the wake of Thursday's news that Durant could leave town, it's now considered likely that the Nets will move on from Irving, as well.

Where will Kevin Durant end up if he's traded?

Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets this week, but it remains to be seen where the superstar will land. Per Bookies.com, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the early favorites to land Durant.

When does NBA Summer League 2022 start?

The top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will be in action in Las Vegas when NBA Summer League tips off on Thursday, July 7th. The Las Vegas Summer League runs from July 7th through Sunday, July 17th. It will be the first chance for fans to catch a glimpse of names like Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey.

OTHER NOTABLE DEALS

Minnesota adds Kyle Anderson

The deal: Two years, $18 million

Fantasy analysis: When it comes to versatile role players, Anderson is as solid as they come. He's an instant upgrade for a Wolves team that felt like it was a piece or two short last season. However, Minnesota has a fair amount of depth already, so Anderson fill find competition in the form of Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels and the recently re-signed Taurean Prince. This past season, Anderson finished just inside the top-150 in total value, though in 2020-21, he finished a career-best 45th – thanks in large part to an increase in threes (1.4 makes per game) that proved to be an anomaly.

Royce O'Neale shipped to Nets for 2023 first

Nets get: Royce O'Neale

Jazz get: 2023 first-round pick

Fantasy analysis: This trade broke mere minutes after it was reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, so with that in mind it makes very little sense why the Nets would sacrifice yet another future pick for a player who's ultimately not a difference-maker without Durant (and Kyrie Irving) on the roster. Nonetheless, O'Neale is a strong role player who's topped 70 games in four straight seasons. His combination of durability, rebounding, threes and steals typically keeps him relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

Kings add microwave scorer Malik Monk

The deal: Two years, $19 million

Fantasy analysis: Monk was one of a flurry of transactions to break just as free agency began Thursday night, and he'll cash in after playing last season on a prove-it deal with the Lakers. The 2017 lottery pick fared well in LA, averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. He'll enter a less-chaotic environment in Sacramento, where he'll primarily compete with 2021 first-rounder Davion Mitchell for minutes at both guard spots. For fantasy, Monk is primarily a points-threes contributor.

Nets retain Nicolas Claxton

The deal: Two years, $20 million

Fantasy analysis: Claxton's role has increased each season with Brooklyn. Last year, he averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.7 minutes. He also saw 24.5 minutes per game in the Nets' four playoff games, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. The Nets' roster appears primed to undergo major change with Kevin Durant requesting a trade, but unless the team gets a center in return or makes a move in free agency, Claxton should again be in line for a bigger role.

Mavs land JaVale McGee on three-year deal

The deal: Three years, $20.1 million; includes third-year player option

Fantasy analysis: While McGee has firmly established himself as a quality backup center, it's a bit surprising the Mavericks are practically committing three years to him. Last season with the Suns, he averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.8 minutes. It's possible he sees a similar role next season, though he'll still be competing for minutes with Christian Wood, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. Chances are, McGee is a weekly streamer who managers target for blocks and boards.

Patty Mills re-ups with Nets on two-year deal

The deal: Two years, $14.5 million

Fantasy analysis: At age 33, Mills had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2021-22 – his first year in Brooklyn. In 29.0 minutes per game, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from distance. After Kevin Durant requested a trade earlier Thursday, it's not entirely clear what Brooklyn's roster will look like next year. However, whatever the makeup, Mills should have a significant role as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Bucks sign Joe Ingles to taxpayer MLE

The deal: One year, $6.5 million

Fantasy analysis: Ingles technically finished last season in Portland, though he never played for the Blazers after tearing his ACL in early February while he was still a member of the Jazz. An unrestricted free agent this summer, Ingles will join the Bucks via the taxpayer midlevel exception – an impressive get for a soon-to-be-35-year-old who will likely miss a decent chunk of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ingles underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in late February, but at this point he's without any sort of firm timetable. Once he returns, Ingles figures to fill a key depth role as a shooter and ball-handler off the bench for coach Mike Budenholzer.

Jae'Sean Tate cashes in with three-year deal

The deal: Three years, $22.1 million

Fantasy analysis: Earlier in the week, the Rockets declined Tate's team option for 2022-23 in order to facilitate signing him to this longer-term deal. As a result, Tate will go from making roughly $1.8 million to an average annual value of more than $7 million over the course of the deal. Undrafted out of Ohio State, Tate emerged as a key bench piece for Houston in 2020-21, when he averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 made threes across 70 appearances

Tate essentially replicated that production last season, and the three-year agreement signals that Houston views the 26-year-old as part of its core. As of now, Tate projects to start at small forward as part of a lineup that will likely include Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith.

Pistons retain Marvin Bagley

The deal: Three years, $37 million

Fantasy analysis: In recent weeks, the Pistons had made it clear that they intended to bring Bagley back in free agency, and Thursday's agreement will do just that. While Bagley has failed to live up to expectations as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Pistons apparently like what they saw from the 23-year-old in his 18 appearances after he came over from Sacramento at the trade deadline.

Across 27.2 minutes per game, Bagley posted 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in a Pistons uniform. At present, Bagley projects to start at power forward as part of a projected lineup that could include Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and one of Isaiah Stewart, Nerlens Noel, Kelly Olynyk or 2022 lottery pick Jalen Duren.

Knicks add Isaiah Hartenstein to frontcourt

The deal: Two years, $16 million

Fantasy analysis: Hartenstein had his most productive NBA season in 2021-22 with the Clippers, appearing in 68 games and averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks across 17.9 minutes per contest. He'll likely rotate with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson – assuming he returns – and the rest of the Knicks' frontcourt in 2022-23. For fantasy purposes, Hartenstein is a good per-minute source of blocks, rebounds and steals, and he's flashed intriguing potential as a passer.

Victor Oladipo staying with Heat for one more year

The deal: One year, $11 million

Fantasy analysis: Oladipo played just eight regular-season games last year, but he became an essential part of Miami's playoff run once the team started dealing with injuries. In the postseason, Oladipo saw 24.5 minutes per game and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Ultimately, the two-time All-Star needs to prove he can stay healthy before fantasy managers will buy in.

P.J. Tucker gets $33 million guaranteed from 76ers

The deal: Three years, $33.2 million

Fantasy analysis: Tucker proved what he needed to last season on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Heat, where he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.9 minutes. The veteran also notably shot 45.1 percent from three in the playoffs. The veteran parlayed his play into a significant and fully-guaranteed three-year deal with the 76ers despite being 37 years old. As Philly's roster currently stands, it appears he'll start at forward and presumably continue seeing minutes in the high-20s to low-30s.

Grizzlies retain Tyus Jones on two-year deal

The deal: Two years, $30 million

Fantasy analysis: Jones has proven to be crucial as a backup to Ja Morant, and the two can share the court when needed. Last season, he saw 21.2 minutes per game and had a career year with 8.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds with shooting splits of 45/39/82. He should hold a similar role next season.

Nicolas Batum, Clippers agree to two-year deal

The deal: Two years, $22 million

Fantasy analysis: Batum declined his $3.33 million player option with the team in search of a new deal, and he'll ultimately remain in Los Angeles for a third season after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Clippers on Thursday. The veteran forward was a key contributor for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season, starting 54 games and averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.8 minutes per contest. It's possible his role is marginally reduced with Kawhi Leonard expected to start the year healthy and John Wall in line to join the team.

Magic retain Gary Harris on two-year deal

The deal: Two years, $26 million

Fantasy analysis: Harris has carved out a solid role over the past year and a half with the Magic, starting in 49 of his 81 appearances. He continues to deal with injury issues, but that doesn't matter much for a rebuilding team that's happy to distribute his minutes to younger, developing players. He'll presumably continue seeing minutes in the mid-20s and be a threat to catch fire from three. Ultimately, Orlando may look to trade him in the second year of the deal.

Jevon Carter returning to Bucks

The deal: One year, undisclosed

Fantasy analysis: The details of the deal are yet to be released, but it's likely for near the league minimum and may not be fully guaranteed. Either way, the contract offers Carter some security after he was waived by the Nets midway through last season before catching on with Milwaukee. Carter will continue to provide defensive-minded depth at point guard behind Jrue Holiday, but he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact.

Bucks bring back Wesley Matthews

The deal: One year, veteran's minimum

Fantasy analysis: Matthews joined the Bucks in December last season and quickly became a meaningful part of the rotation. Notably, he started his final 18 appearances (including playoffs), averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.6 minutes. He shot 39.4 percent from three during those games. His role could be scaled back next season based on who else Milwaukee targets in free agency. Plus, it will be Matthews' age 36 season.

76ers snag Danuel House with two-year deal

The deal: Two years, $8.5 million

Fantasy analysis: After spending three seasons in Houston, House split the 2021-22 campaign between the Rockets, Knicks and Jazz. He'll land in a more stable situation in Philly, where he'll add some wing depth and three-point shooting. A 37.6 percent three-point shooter last season, House will primarily compete with Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and P.J. Tucker for minutes.

Heat retain Dewayne Dedmon

The deal: Two years, $9 million

Fantasy analysis: The veteran big man will return to the Heat and continue to provide depth at center behind Bam Adebayo. Dedmon appeared in 67 games last season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 15.9 minutes per game. During an 11-game span in December when Adebayo was out, Dedmon posted 9.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game.

Juan Toscano-Anderson signs with Lakers

The deal: One year, undisclosed

Fantasy analysis: A key role player for the Warriors over the last two seasons, Toscano-Anderson will head south to LA to provide much-needed depth for a top-heavy roster. The Lakers are still very much in flux, but Toscano-Anderson will have a good chance to carve out a consistent role as a three-and-D energy player. He's unlikely to play enough to warrant consideration in most fantasy leagues, however.

Clippers keep Amir Coffey

The deal: Three years, $11 million

Fantasy analysis: Coffey was a significant part of the Clippers' rotation last season, and he reached career highs nearly across the board with 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.7 minutes. His role will presumably be reduced next season with the team expected to start the year healthy.

DeAndre Jordan to back up Jokic

The deal: One year, veteran's minimum

Fantasy analysis: Jordan has been bouncing around the league lately, playing for Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, the Lakers and Philadelphia over the past four seasons. Now, he'll have a chance to be Nikola Jokic's direct backup. Splitting last season between the Lakers and 76ers, the veteran averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.

Lakers sign Damian Jones

The deal: Two years with one year player option, veteran's minimum.

Fantasy analysis: Jones has proven to be a solid backup center. He's coming off a career year with the Kings, where he averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes. His role for next season will partially depend on whether or not Dwight Howard returns.

Raptors hang on to Chris Boucher

The deal: Three years, $35.3 million

Fantasy analysis: Boucher had a bit of a down year last season compared to his 2020-21 campaign, but he's still shown promise as a three-and-D big. Over the past two campaigns, he's averaged 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while hitting 1.1 threes at 34.1 percent across 22.5 minutes. The 29-year-old will presumably continue playing a similar role.

Thaddeus Young sticking with Toronto

The deal: Two years, $16 million

Fantasy analysis: Young's deal also includes performance incentives, and he'll remain with the Raptors for 2022-23 after joining the team via trade in February. He remains somewhat buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Khem Birch, but he should retain a role in the Raptors' rotation after averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest with the Spurs and Raptors in 2021-22.

76ers sign Trevelin Queen

The deal: Two years, $3.3 million

Fantasy analysis: Last season was Queen's rookie campaign. He was picked up by the Rockets on a two-way deal in December. In 74 NBA minutes, he totaled 43 points, 16 boards, five steals, four assists and a block. He'll presumably spend time in the G League next season as a development piece.

Davon Reed sticking with Nuggets

The deal: Two years, undisclosed

Fantasy analysis: The Nuggets brought in Reed on a two-way deal midway through the 2021-22 season, and he went on to post 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 48 appearances. Reed is unlikely to be much of a fantasy impact player in 2022-23, but he'll once again compete to carve out a consistent role off the bench.

Anthony Gill gets two-year deal from Wiz

The deal: Two years, undisclosed

Fantasy analysis: Gill has seen spot minutes for the Wizards over the past two seasons and averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.5 minutes last season. He'll presumably continue seeing limited action.

Kevin Knox joins Pistons

The deal: Two years, $6 million

Fantasy analysis: After flaming out in New York, Knox spent the end of last season in Atlanta but failed to make a tangible impact. He'll get another chance to get his career off the ground in Detroit, but it would be a major surprise if Knox is fantasy-relevant at any point in 2022-23.

Lakers add Lonnie Walker

The deal: One year, $6.5 million

Fantasy analysis: After having his qualifying offer pulled by the Spurs earlier in the day Thursday, Walker will head to LA to help improve the team's backcourt after the departure of Malik Monk. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Walker could see a significant role either as a potential starter or a depth role off the bench, behind Austin Reaves or Talen Horton-Tucker.

Troy Brown Jr. joins Lakers on minimum deal

The deal: One year, veteran's minimum

Fantasy analysis: Brown became an unrestricted free agent after he failed to receive a qualifying offer from the Bulls, but it didn't take long for the 23-year-old to find a new home. He'll join the Lakers on a minimum deal for 2022-23. Brown appeared in 66 games for Chicago during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per contest – mostly in a reserve role. While there's not much fantasy appeal here, the Lakers are incredibly desperate for bench help.

Wizards get point guard help with Delon Wright

The deal: Two years, $16 million

Fantasy analysis: Wright joins the Wizards' point guard mix with rookie Johnny Davis and the newly-acquired Monte Morris. The trio will presumably compete for a role during training camp, and things could stay in flux throughout the season, though Morris' minutes are likely the safest. Wright was Trae Young's backup in Atlanta last year and averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes. It's unlikely he'll hold any fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.

Bamba gets two mo' years in Orlando

The deal: Two years, $21 million

Fantasy analysis: After coming off the bench for his first three seasons, Bamba drew 69 starts in 71 appearances last season. It was a career year, with the former No. 6 overall pick averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes. Despite the new deal, Bamba's role could get reduced next season. Orlando drafted forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Jonathan Isaac will presumably be back in the rotation. Wendell Carter is expected to start at center.

More updates to come...