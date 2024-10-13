Early Waiver Wire for Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks In single-QB leagues, Caleb Williams should not be on the waiver wire. Yes, he's had three cupcake matchups, but he is making progress each week. In addition to solid passing production, the rookie is also averaging 45 rushing yards over his last two games.

Drake Maye threw three TD passes and rushed for 38 yards against the Texans. If he's not rostered in a superflex league, he needs to be.

Spencer Rattler saw more than his fair share of pressure against the Buccaneers, but the QB put up reasonable numbers. The rookie could be a superflex option while Derek Carr is out.

Here's the weekly reminder to make sure Joe Flacco is not on waivers if he was dropped when Anthony Richardson was expected back this week. At this point, it's possible that Flacco hangs onto the job for a while.

It's possible the Titans have no choice than to go to Mason Rudolph after