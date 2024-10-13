Early Waiver Wire for Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- In single-QB leagues, Caleb Williams should not be on the waiver wire. Yes, he's had three cupcake matchups, but he is making progress each week. In addition to solid passing production, the rookie is also averaging 45 rushing yards over his last two games.
- Drake Maye threw three TD passes and rushed for 38 yards against the Texans. If he's not rostered in a superflex league, he needs to be.
- Spencer Rattler saw more than his fair share of pressure against the Buccaneers, but the QB put up reasonable numbers. The rookie could be a superflex option while Derek Carr is out.
- Here's the weekly reminder to make sure Joe Flacco is not on waivers if he was dropped when Anthony Richardson was expected back this week. At this point, it's possible that Flacco hangs onto the job for a while.
- It's possible the Titans have no choice than to go to Mason Rudolph after Will Levis had a disastrous performance against the Colts. Rudolph would be a superflex-only option.
- Although it seems unlikely, the Browns could change course and go to Jameis Winston over Deshaun Watson. Those in superflex leagues may consider Winston a speculative add. We'll know by Thursday if this is an option.
Running Backs
- Dameon Pierce looked great in his return from injury, rushing eight times for 76 yards and a TD. He appears to be the clear change-of–pace option to Joe Mixon, which may provide flex value.
- Isaac Guerendo could be a solid fill in if Jordan Mason (shoulder) misses time. In last week's game, Guerendo had one big run to give him 99 yards on 10 carries. That said, any 49ers RB who sees volume has value.
- Tyler Goodson may have flex value if Jonathan Taylor continues to miss time. In the last two games, Goodson is averaging 10 touches and 61 scrimmage yards.
- Sean Tucker posted 192 yards and two TDs on 17 touches against the Saints. If Rachaad White misses additional time, Tucker may see expanded work in a timeshare with Bucky Irving.
- Kimani Vidal caught a long TD pass, but he was a distant No. 2 behind J.K. Dobbins. Regardless, Vidal could see expanded work while Gus Edwards is on IR.
- D'Ernest Johnson may move into a change of pace role if Travis Etienne (hamstring) misses time. After Etienne left the Week 6 game, Johnson had eight touches,which was one more than last week's waiver-wire darling, Tank Bigsby.
- Audric Estime made his season debut, but was the No. 3 RB for the Broncos. That said, it's possible that anyone can take over this backfield with a strong stretch of play. For now, Estime is a stash.
- Ameer Abdullah continues to see change-of-pace work while Zamir White is out. He won't have much upside, but sometimes we just need a one-week fill in who may score something.
- MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) could come off of injured reserve at any time. It's unclear as to what his role would be upon his return, but if you're desperate for running back help, he may be worth a speculative add.
Wide Receivers
- Keenan Allen did not have more than 33 yards in any of his three games coming into this week. After posting 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns, he may have earned his way back onto the flex radar with the possibility of being better than that.
- DeMario Douglas was excellent in Drake Maye's debut, catching six passes for 92 yards and a TD. With Maye likely to be under heavy pressure most weeks, Douglas in the slot could be busy most weeks.
- Rashod Bateman has posted at least 58 yards in the last two games. With defenses trying to slow down the Baltimore rushing attack, Lamar Jackson's No. 2 receiver is averaging 4.5 targets per contest.
- Tim Patrick had two catches for 52 yards before Detroit's Week 5 bye. He showed in the game against the Cowboys that he is a clear part of the Lions' pass-catching rotation by going over 65 yards.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster was on a bye this week, but in Week 5, he posted over 100 yards for the Chiefs. The receiver could be the team's leading possession receiver for the foreseeable future.
- Kayshon Boutte only had three targets in Drake Maye's debut, but the receiver caught all three for 59 yards and a TD. It's possible that Maye has a connection with the young pass catcher.
- Jalen Coker took on a significant role in Week 5 when Xavier Legette missed time. In that game, Coker caught four passes for 68 yards. He followed that up with three catches for 30 yards against the Falcons. Consider him a deep-league stash who could gain value if he moves up the depth chart.
- Bub Means stepped in for an injured Chris Olave. The rookie caught five of eight targets for 45 yards and a TD. If Olave misses time, Means could be a sneaky fill in.
Tight Ends
- Cole Kmet has been a strong fantasy option in three of his last four games. During that span, he has games with 97 yards and a TD along with 70 yards and a pair of scores. As Caleb Williams continues to get better, Kmet looks like a better option with each passing week.
- Cade Otton has been targeted 27 times over the last four games. He's had at least 44 yards or a TD in each of those contests. Otton's been one of the more productive tight ends in football over the last month.
- Mark Andrews has at least 51 yards in three of the last five games. Yes, there are two goose eggs in there, but the tight end position is full of boom-or-bust players. Andrews is still very talented and could go on a run of success.
- Dalton Schultz has been targeted 14 times in the seven quarters since Nico Collins injured his hamstring. While Collins remains out, Schultz may have an elevated scoring floor.
- Hunter Henry was targeted five times in Drake Maye's first game. It's possible the tight end becomes a regular part of the New England passing game.
- Grant Calcaterra caught four passes for 67 yards after Dallas Goedert left early with a hamstring injury. If Goedert misses time, Calcaterra could be a streaming option.
- Only if Joe Flacco remains at QB for the Colts, Mo Alie-Cox may be a streaming option. In the last two weeks, the TE is averaging three catches, 39 yards and 0.5 TDs.