NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Early Watch

Quarterback Malik Willis was not a disaster for the Packers against the Colts. He threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 41 yards. In leagues that require two quarterbacks, Willis could be considered an emergency lineup option.

Skylar Thompson could start while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from a concussion. Thompson might not be very good, but he has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to target. Consider the QB as a two-QB league option. Running Back Samaje Perine and Carson Steele could share backfield duties for the Chiefs if Isiah Pacheco misses time. Perine likely will see receiving work while Steele could see rushing attempts. Pacheco was injured on the last drive of the game and left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.

D'Onta Foreman had 14 carries after not seeing a touch last week. Although he averaged three yards per carry, he is a strong interior runner who may help Cleveland, if it expects to win with a ball-control