NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Malik Willis was not a disaster for the Packers against the Colts. He threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 41 yards. In leagues that require two quarterbacks, Willis could be considered an emergency lineup option.
- Skylar Thompson could start while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from a concussion. Thompson might not be very good, but he has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to target. Consider the QB as a two-QB league option.
Running Back
- Samaje Perine and Carson Steele could share backfield duties for the Chiefs if Isiah Pacheco misses time. Perine likely will see receiving work while Steele could see rushing attempts. Pacheco was injured on the last drive of the game and left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.
- D'Onta Foreman had 14 carries after not seeing a touch last week. Although he averaged three yards per carry, he is a strong interior runner who may help Cleveland, if it expects to win with a ball-control
- D'Onta Foreman had 14 carries after not seeing a touch last week. Although he averaged three yards per carry, he is a strong interior runner who may help Cleveland, if it expects to win with a ball-control offense and strong defense.
- Braelon Allen scored two TDs against the Titans. However, he may have seen added work because Breece Hall was loosening up on the sidelines on a couple occasions. Regardless, Allen looks like a strong option if the Jets need to give Hall a breather.
- Bucky Irving has 16 carries in two games, and could be working his way into a regular rotational role for the Buccaneers.
- Antonio Gibson has seven and 11 carries in his two games with the Patriots. If Rhamondre Stevenson were to miss time, Gibson could see a major role.
- Jamaal Williams is averaging 9.5 carries for the Saints, and he hasn't looked as bad as he did last year. If Alvin Kamara misses time, Williams could see significant volume.
Wide Receiver
- Alec Pierce may have done enough in two weeks to hold off Adonai Mitchell for the No. 3 receiver role. With Josh Downs (possibly) expected to be healthy next week, it will either be Pierce or Mitchell who sees significant snaps. It does appear that Pierce has great chemistry as a downfield option for Anthony Richardson. Just as long as you realize that Pierce could get bumped out of the rotation at any time, consider him as a depth option.
- Quentin Johnston was a bust last year. After posting 38 yards last week, the receiver posted 51 yards and a pair of scores against Carolina. Maybe it won't last, but a former first-round pick who has shown signs of being productive may be worth a roster spot.
- Demarcus Robinson posted at least 44 yards in six of his last seven games last year. In two games this season, the pass catcher has 42 and 50 yards. With Puka Nacua on IR and Cooper Kupp leaving the Week 2 game with a foot injury, Robinson's floor should remain high.
- Jalen Tolbert was targeted nine times and posted 82 receiving yards. Much of that may have been due to Dallas losing in a blowout. However, Tolbert is the clear No. 3 receiver for the Cowboys. If their defense continues to give up points, the receiver may be needed for a consistent role in the offense.
- Rashod Bateman may not have much upside, but he has at least 40 yards in each game. The receiver also has four and five targets in those two games. Consider him a depth option.
- Josh Reynolds had 45 yards last week and followed it up with 80 yards against the Steelers. It's tough to recommend any components of the Denver passing attack for fantasy, but Reynolds is definitely a big part of the wide receiver rotation.
- Jalen Nailor had a strong training camp and has scored in each of the Vikings' games. Of course, when Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are on the field, there may not be many targets left for Nailor. The third-year player is be a bench stash.
Tight Ends
- Mike Gesicki dropped a touchdown pass in Week 1 before leading the Bengals with seven catches for 91 yards against the Chiefs. Cincinnati will need a middle-of-the-field presence, and Gesicki may be just what Joe Burrow needs.
- Hunter Henry was quiet in the opener, but caught eight of 12 targets for 109 yards. Not many TEs are capable of that level of production. Henry could be a nice rotational TE for fantasy.
- Jonnu Smith was quiet in Week 1 but caught six passes for 53 yards last week. For those who lack a quality tight end, Smith is worth a look.
- Luke Schoonmaker proved to be a capable replacement for Jake Ferguson by catching all six targets for 43 yards. Don't forget that Dak Prescott never met a tight end he didn't like.