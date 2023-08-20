Training Camp Notes: Aug. 20

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Injury Notes

George Kittle is getting his first injury of the season out of the way, as an adductor strain has kept him sidelined through the 49ers' first two preseason games. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Sunday that the star tight end will return to practice sometime this week, but their final exhibition tilt is Friday against the Chargers, so Kittle's got less time than normal to prove he's ready to get in some reps before Week 1. Given his lengthy injury history -- he's missed 15 games over the last four seasons -- it wouldn't be a surprise if the Niners decided to take no chances with him. It's not like he really needs to establish some more chemistry with his signal-caller. Kittle was an absolute monster to close out 2022 with Brock Purdy at the helm, catching seven of the rookie QB's nine TD passes over the final four weeks of the regular season.

The Browns have taken it very easy with Elijah Moore since he got banged up last weekend after taking a shot to the ribs, but coach Kevin Stefanski said the former Jet would return to practice Sunday. Moore was flashing some real chemistry with Deshaun Watson early in camp, and the 2021 second-round pick could end up seizing a significant role in a passing game that doesn't have much in the way of established targets behind Amari Cooper.

Dawson Knox missed Saturday's exhibition game against the Steelers due to a pinkie finger injury, but he was already back on the field Sunday for the team's walkthrough and should be fine for Week 1. Rookie Dalton Kincaid showed what he could be in Knox's absence Saturday, but the younger tight end might not actually be a direct threat to the veteran's starting job, instead poaching some underneath opportunities from the slot wideouts rather than filling a more traditional TE role. Then again, Knox has 15 touchdowns in 30 games over the last two seasons but has yet to reach 50 catches or 600 yards in an NFL campaign, so if he has to share red-zone work, his fantasy value could crater.

The Saints are resting pretty much their entire first-team offense Sunday against the Chargers, leaving 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller to get the start in the backfield. Miller will be wearing a knee brace after getting injured in the team's preseason opener, and with Alvin Kamara suspended for three games to open the regular season, he figures to see a significant role behind Jamaal Williams as long as he's healthy enough to handle it. Sunday's game could have higher stakes for Miller personally that you might expect for a Day 2 pick, as any sort of setback might cause him to miss that early-season window to prove himself.

Job Battles

This is more of a sleeper alert than a job battle, but Juwan Johnson continues to shine, this time torching Eric Kendricks during joint practices with the Chargers on Friday. The Saints cleared the way for Johnson to take on a larger role when they shipped out Adam Trautman, and Foster Moreau's no competition for the starting job, just a competent depth option. Don't overlook the comfort level Johnson's new quarterback has with feeding an athletic mismatch at tight end either, the role Darren Waller (when healthy) filled for Derek Carr's Raiders. Johnson may not have 1,000-yard upside, but then again, no one saw Waller breaking out to the extent he did heading into 2019.

Neither Sam Darnold nor Trey Lance have seized the No. 2 QB job in San Francisco this preseason, and both turned in erratic preseason performances Saturday. Darnold seemed the steadier of the two overall, but Lance led a game-winning scoring drive as time expired in the fourth quarter and flashed a bigger arm. The NFL's new rules will allow the Niners to carry both on the 53-man roster behind Purdy, so the competition could extend into the regular season, but Lance is the one with the upside if he can stay healthy and begin to hone his skills.

The Vikings' backfield behind Alexander Mattison remains muddled. Kene Nwangwu has missed most of camp with an undisclosed injury, and neither Ty Chandler nor rookie DeWayne McBride have done much with their preseason opportunities. Chandler is the current favorite to head into Week 1 as the No. 2 RB, but this still feels like a prime landing spot for a free-agent, whether it's Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette or just someone who doesn't make the cut on another team (Melvin Gordon, perhaps?) Given that Mattison is unproven as a starter, both in terms of production and in staying on the field for 17 games, whoever backs him up could find themselves as a useful fantasy option, just as Mattison did while backing up Dalvin Cook.

Joey Slye has won the kicking battle in Washington, with the Commanders releasing Michael Badgley on Sunday. There is some upside in this offense with OC Eric Bieniemy coming over from Kansas City and Sam Howell a potential breakout QB, but Slye's just a bye-week option for now. Badgley, meanwhile, could still land somewhere like Dallas and wind up being the better fantasy asset in 2023.