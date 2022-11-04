Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Kupp Cleared, Conner Questionable, JT Ruled Out

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Kupp Cleared, Conner Questionable, JT Ruled Out

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 4, 2022

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

From a DFS standpoint, this might be the easiest week to deal with so far, as six teams are on bye and we have only a few important game-time decisions coming up Sunday afternoon. It's a bit trickier for season-long fantasy, unfortunately, as a bunch of the more important unresolved injury situations come from the primetime games, with Ryan Tannehill, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews and Jarvis Landry all uncertain as of Friday afternoon.

The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a kind of checklist or cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's in and who's out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

From a DFS standpoint, this might be the easiest week to deal with so far, as six teams are on bye and we have only a few important game-time decisions coming up Sunday afternoon. It's a bit trickier for season-long fantasy, unfortunately, as a bunch of the more important unresolved injury situations come from the primetime games, with Ryan Tannehill, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews and Jarvis Landry all uncertain as of Friday afternoon.

The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a kind of checklist or cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's in and who's out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable 🤔

It sounds like Swift may again be limited even if he plays. He returned last week and took about half the snaps, but with only 10 touches for 33 yards (and a receiving TD). Jamaal Williams' workload has varied less than you might think based on Swift's availability, with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson both getting involved whenever Swift has been out. (Reynolds even took a few snaps last week with Swift back in.)

This one will be determined Saturday, at which point the Falcons have to either activate Patterson from IR or keep him there for Sunday's game. A limited workload is possible in his first game back, but the matchup is good enough for Patterson to put up numbers even if that's the case. The Chargers have been awful against the run for two seasons now, including 5.7 YPC allowed so far this year.

Harris managed a limited practice Friday and thus seems more likely than not to suit up. If not, Rhamondre Stevenson is a rock-solid RB1.

The Packers should have one or both of these guys available, with Lazard obviously being the greater priority and coming with much larger projection for snaps and targets. Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins get a boost if Lazard is out, and they also happen to be facing Detroit's disgrace of a "defense" this week.

Carter should have time to recover after missing practice Friday, but this is nonetheless worth noting with both Williams and Allen ruled out. Carter, if healthy, would be the safe bet for snaps alongside Joshua Palmer, with Michael Bandy and/or Jason Moore likely behind them. Neither Palmer nor Carter is particularly impressive, but neither is the Atlanta defense, especially without its top two cornerbacks. Justin Herbert should have the edge here, even with a skeleton crew.

Waller has to be considered truly questionable for a second straight week. If he's out again, expect Foster Moreau to handle an every-down role and see at least four or five targets. If Waller plays, it's harder to know what we can expect, as his snap counts were down in September compared to past seasons and he'd be in his first game back from a lengthy absence, i.e., it's possible he suits up but plays less than half the snaps.

     

Darrel Williams (hip) is back on injured reserve, leaving Eno Benjamin and then Keaontay Ingram as the backfield options if Conner misses a fourth straight game. Kliff Kingsbury said he considers his starting RB a game-time decision.

     

       

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 9
NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 9
RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM: NFL Week 9 Betting Guide
RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM: NFL Week 9 Betting Guide
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups
FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 9 DFS
FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 9 DFS