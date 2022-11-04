Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Kupp Cleared, Conner Questionable, JT Ruled Out

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a kind of checklist or cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's in and who's out...

From a DFS standpoint, this might be the easiest week to deal with so far, as six teams are on bye and we have only a few important game-time decisions coming up Sunday afternoon. It's a bit trickier for season-long fantasy, unfortunately, as a bunch of the more important unresolved injury situations come from the primetime games, with Ryan Tannehill, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews and Jarvis Landry all uncertain as of Friday afternoon.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Ron Rivera said J.D. McKissic has already or will see a specialist for his neck and will approach his injury with caution. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2022

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable 🤔

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) - 1 ET

It sounds like Swift may again be limited even if he plays. He returned last week and took about half the snaps, but with only 10 touches for 33 yards (and a receiving TD). Jamaal Williams' workload has varied less than you might think based on Swift's availability, with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson both getting involved whenever Swift has been out. (Reynolds even took a few snaps last week with Swift back in.)

Dan Campbell on D'Andre Swift: "The plan is to get him in the game and see where he's at." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 4, 2022

[LOGO] RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) - 1 ET

This one will be determined Saturday, at which point the Falcons have to either activate Patterson from IR or keep him there for Sunday's game. A limited workload is possible in his first game back, but the matchup is good enough for Patterson to put up numbers even if that's the case. The Chargers have been awful against the run for two seasons now, including 5.7 YPC allowed so far this year.

RBs Damien Harris (illness) & Pierre Strong (hamstring) - 1 ET

Harris managed a limited practice Friday and thus seems more likely than not to suit up. If not, Rhamondre Stevenson is a rock-solid RB1.

WRs Allen Lazard (shoulder) & Christian Watson (concussion) - 1 ET

The Packers should have one or both of these guys available, with Lazard obviously being the greater priority and coming with much larger projection for snaps and targets. Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins get a boost if Lazard is out, and they also happen to be facing Detroit's disgrace of a "defense" this week.

WR DeAndre Carter (illness) - 1 ET

Carter should have time to recover after missing practice Friday, but this is nonetheless worth noting with both Williams and Allen ruled out. Carter, if healthy, would be the safe bet for snaps alongside Joshua Palmer, with Michael Bandy and/or Jason Moore likely behind them. Neither Palmer nor Carter is particularly impressive, but neither is the Atlanta defense, especially without its top two cornerbacks. Justin Herbert should have the edge here, even with a skeleton crew.

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - 1 ET

Waller has to be considered truly questionable for a second straight week. If he's out again, expect Foster Moreau to handle an every-down role and see at least four or five targets. If Waller plays, it's harder to know what we can expect, as his snap counts were down in September compared to past seasons and he'd be in his first game back from a lengthy absence, i.e., it's possible he suits up but plays less than half the snaps.

RB James Conner (ribs) - 3:05 ET

Darrel Williams (hip) is back on injured reserve, leaving Eno Benjamin and then Keaontay Ingram as the backfield options if Conner misses a fourth straight game. Kliff Kingsbury said he considers his starting RB a game-time decision.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen