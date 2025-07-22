Tony Finau has thrived at TPC Twin Cities, and Greg Vara recommends deploying him at the betting window, in one and done pools, and in survivor leagues for this week's 3M Open.

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, MN

The PGA Tour heads to Blaine, MN this week for another edition of the 3M Open.

The sadness has set in, nine months to the next major, but before we close the chapter on this season, let's take a quick look back at what transpired at the Open Championship and what it means.

Chris Gotterup, good on you. That performance came out of nowhere and I could go on and on about just how impressive it was, but unfortunately, or fortunately I guess, it's Open Championship week, so I feel compelled to look ahead.

I wrote that this past week because, well, I was really impressed with his win at the Scottish Open. I might be more impressed with how he followed up that win at the Open Championship. What a run from a guy we knew very little about just a few weeks ago. Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if he continues to raise his level or if this turns out to be just a guy getting on a heater for two weeks and he's never a factor again. There is a third possibly which is, he's simply a links golfer now.

Okay, now to THE story, Scottie Scheffler. What else can we say at this point? I've been on the "Scheffler is historically good" train for a while, so I can't really add much to what I've said in the past. This isn't a prolonged heater, he will go down as one of the 5-10 golfers when his career is over. He's not there yet, too much work to do, but as long as he stays healthy and focused, and let's be honest, he's about as level-headed as anyone we've seen, so why would his mentality change at this point, he'll go down as one of the game's greatest players ever.

And to cut off the Tiger comparisons, he's not Tiger, never will be, he can't be. Tiger came along at a much different stage of the game. Actually, there wasn't much of a game at the time, golf was truly a niche sport when Tiger came upon the scene, but he single-handedly changed that. Scheffler isn't transforming the game in any way, he's simply just dominating, much like Tiger, so in that aspect, yes, he's like Tiger, but in the bigger picture, he could never be Tiger and that's not a knock on Scheffler, that's an aspect of this conversation that's just simply out of Scheffler's control.

What Scheffler can control is how he plays on the course and quite simply, he's the best golfer we've seen since Tiger and yes, that includes Rory McIlroy. With that said, Rory grabbed four majors awfully early in his career as well, and then forgot how to win a major, but the difference here is that Scheffler is also dominating the events between majors and when he's not dominating, he's in the mix. The guy is always in the mix! Can't putt, in the mix. Coming off a hand injury, in the mix. Unjustly arrested, in the mix. He's just so consistent, it's crazy.

Okay, enough of the Scheffler talk, we'll get plenty of that next month when the playoffs start.

As for this week, it's back to the grind in my back yard of Blaine, Minnesota. It's time for the bombers to come out and the scores to go low. We've got a lot of course history in play, so we should be able to find some good plays this week.

LAST YEAR

Jhonattan Vegas shot a final round 70 on his way to a one-stroke victory over Max Greyserman.

FAVORITES

Sam Burns (18-1)

As you can tell already, it's not the strongest field this week, but we do have some strong players. Burns has played fairly well here over the years, with two top-15s in three starts. Burns' form prior to heading overseas was pretty solid, with five consecutive top-20s, including two top-10s. Perhaps a return to American-style golf will get Burns back on track. He's the favorite, but he's also getting some decent odds.

Chris Gotterup (18-1)

The second hottest golfer on the planet right now returns to the states to see if his game will translate. It's not entirely uncommon to see golfers from the states have more success overseas than in the states, but it's pretty rare. This will truly be the challenge for Gotterup though. It's one thing to remain hot after a win while playing on a course that's similar to the one you won on, it's another to keep that streak going on a course that's nothing like the ones you've had success on the past couple weeks. I'm hesitant to fade him after what he did at Portrush, but if I'm being honest, I'll be surprised if he's in contention again this week.

Maverick McNealy (20-1)

A little surprising to see McNealy in the third spot this week as there seems to be a couple other options I might put here, but he is having a solid season and there isn't a lot of resistance at the top of the field this week. Perhaps what's pushing his odds this week is his 3rd-place finish here a year ago. That and like Burns, he was playing pretty well in the states before he went overseas. McNealy though played pretty well across the pond, scoring two top-25s.

THE NEXT TIER

Jake Knapp (28-1)

Knapp hits the ball long off the tee, but he's not very accurate, but that probably won't hurt him as much this week as it might at most PGA Tour stops. Knapp has shown a tendency to run very hot and cold, even within events this season, so if he gets it going early this week, he could have a chance at win number two on the PGA Tour. He played here last year but had to WD after a terrible round on Saturday. Prior to that round, he was getting around the course fairly well.

Taylor Pendrith (33-1)

This is always a tricky spot in the schedule because you're not sure how much to put into recent results overseas. If a golfer plays poorly on the links courses, can you just flush those results? If they play well, does it matter? I lean towards not putting too much into recent results on an entirely different style of course, but if I golfer played well, I'm not going to totally discount it. Pendrith is having a mice season overall and he did make the cut in both events overseas so take that for what it's worth. I like him this week because he carded a top-5 here in 2024 and he's been pretty solid since May.

Tony Finau (40-1)

For some reason, Finau likes to play here, hey I can't blame him, it's a lovely state, but he's easily the highest-profile golfer that's been here each and every year since this event started in 2019. Finau has not had a great year, and I was very wary of his prospects at Portrush, but he proved me wrong by making the cut and hanging in there until Saturday. Sunday was a different story, but hey, I didn't think he'd make the weekend, so he over performed in my book. As for this week, he won this event in 2022, and he's never finished outside of the top-30 in six starts here.

LONG SHOTS

Jhonattan Vegas (75-1)

Believe it or not, Vegas may just post a career high in earnings this season if he finishes strong and this is a guy that's won four times on t