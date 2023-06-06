Fantasy Golf
Weekly Preview: RBC Canadian Open

Written by 
Greg Vara 
June 6, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Preview series.

RBC Canadian Open

Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Toronto, ON

The PGA Tour heads north for the latest edition of the RBC Canadian Open.

There are some weeks where I sit down to write and I don't have much in the tank. Maybe the previous wasn't all that exciting or there's just not much going on in the world of golf. This is not one of those weeks. As you surely are aware by now, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have merged. Everything with the transition is still fresh and there is a lot we don't know right now, so it's best to try and reserve judgement, but I can say with certainty this was a completely unnecessary move on the part of the PGA Tour. LIV was withering on the vine. For many reason very few people were interested in that product, be it the source of the money, the number of unlikable players they snagged or the ridiculous gimmicks they were trying. None of it was working. And yet, the PGA Tour caved. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I'm worried where golf is heading. Maybe LIV gets absorbed and the super-tour doesn't resemble it at all -- we can hope -- but one thing is for certain, the PGA Tour is going to lose viewers in this country. There are golf fans staunchly opposed to the Saudi-backed aspect of LIV and if that's a part of this new tour, that'll be the end of it for a lot of people.

This is a tough time to be writing about this as we don't have much to go on, but I'm struggling to see how this is going to help the game of golf. It felt like the PGA Tour was in a good spot with the elevated events and the increase in purses, but rumors of more no-cut events cropped up recently and that idea was almost universally panned, so perhaps misguided leadership has been an issue all along. This move will not be popular with the players, and after all, what is this tour without the players? Maybe it's time for a new golf league, one not ruled by greed and mismanagement. Maybe the top players can start their own league. The fans will follow the best players. There won't be any loyalty to a tour which showed none of it to its players.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 7:00 PM ET Tuesday.

LAST YEAR

Rory McIlroy shot a final-round 62 on his way to a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau.

FAVORITES

Rory McIlroy (5-1)

Here's the interesting part about this week now, it's difficult for me to focus on this event and I'm not even playing. Imagine these PGA Tour players, who were blindsided by this news and now have to focus on playing golf. Let's just say that there might be some really strange happenings this week. Okay, so as for McIlroy this week, he's a perfect 2-for-2 at this event, not making the cut, but winning! That's right, he's never lost at the Canadian Open. The problem is, this will be the third different course he's played on, and we have no idea if he'll take to this course as well as the others. Also, as he was at the front of this battle between the PGA Tour and LIV, we have no idea how much of an impact the merger news will have on him. I think it would be best to just take a pass on him.

Tyrrell Hatton (11-1)

Hatton has played some really good golf over the past month or so and he's definitely hitting his stride in advance of this week. Hatton has finished inside the top-15 in each of his past four starts, three of which were either elevated events or majors.

Cameron Young (14-1)

Honestly, this is a little surprising. My "gut" pick from this past week ended up in the gutter as Young missed his second consecutive cut this past week at the Memorial. He preceded that with two finishes in the 50s, so I'm not exactly sure what the oddsmakers are seeing this week. Do oddsmakers set lines with their gut?

THE NEXT TIER

Corey Conners (18-1)

Conners also missed the cut this past week, but that appears to be a blip on the radar as his play leading up to this past week was stellar. Conners won the Valero in late March and backed it up with a top-10 at the Wells Fargo and a T12 at the PGA Championship. Prior to this past year, Conners had really struggled at his home country's open, but he finished solo sixth in 2022, so it looks like he's figured out how to play in front of his countrymen.

Shane Lowry (20-1)

This stretch of the schedule is "open season" -- pun intended -- and who better to back this time of year than Lowry, who seems to thrive under tough conditions? Lowry played well two weeks ago at the PGA Championship and also this past week at the Memorial and seems poised for a strong finish.

Adam Hadwin (55-1)

With all that's going on right now with the game of golf, it's not a terrible strategy to find guys who you can be assured will be focused on this week's event. That market this week will consist of Canadians and luckily, we've got a couple good ones in the field. Hadwin has played well at this event for the most part and although his recent form isn't great, you can bet that he's going to be determined to play well.

LONG SHOTS

Ludvig Aberg (55-1)

Aberg is new to the PGA Tour, and it sounds like he has a lot of potential, so who knows, maybe he hits the ground running like Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa did a few years ago. These events are always difficult because we have no course history to go off of, so we have to get a little creative. Aberg did make the cut in both PGA Tour events he played in earlier this year.

Mackenzie Hughes (60-1)

Along the same lines of the Hadwin play, we've got Hughes a little further down the list this week, but if you believe that most of the non-Canadian players this week could struggle to focus, then maybe Hughes is worth a look. His form is not great, but he has won before and he's not that far removed from a really strong season, so I could see him make a run this week as a big long shot.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-chosen Pick: Tyrrell Hatton - McIlroy is going to be a popular pick this week, but as you'll see in a bit, I'm not in favor of that pick this week for a couple reasons. As for Hatton, he's trending the right way and is due for a win in the states. He will be popular this week as well though, so if you need to make up some ground, he's probably not your guy.

Moderately-chosen Pick: Corey Conners - Conners is the top Canadian entering this week, so he's going to be a popular pick, but his MC this past week might scare from OAD players off of him. Conners might be my top play in the OAD format this week because his form leading up to this past week was solid and his motivation is as high as anyone out here this week.

Lightly-chosen Pick: Mackenzie Hughes - I thought about putting Hadwin here, but I think there will be plenty of OAD players on him this week, so Hughes gets the nod. Hughes has not been in great form recently, but I have a feeling he'll show up this week. For what it's worth, my long shot "gut" pick worked out this past week with McCarthy.

Buyer Beware: Rory McIlroy - A couple reasons to like McIlroy this week and a couple not to like him. For me, the reasons not to like him outweigh the ones to like him, so he ends up here. I'll start with his track record, which is great obviously, but those wins were on different courses. Second and most importantly, the merger news is going to be a big distraction to everyone, but more so to McIlroy, who was at the forefront of the LIV resistance.

This Week: Tommy Fleetwood - Can you believe that I've used all the Canadians already? That puts me in a tough spot as I'm in catch-up mode, so while there are some players ahead of Fleetwood that I prefer this week -- Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick and Hatton -- I have to go this route to make up some ground.

Previous Results

TournamentGolferResultEarningsRunning Total
The Memorial Tournament pres. by WorkdayCollin MorikawaWD$0$9,827,940
Charles Schwab ChallengeJustin RoseT12$178,350$9,827,940
PGA ChampionshipTony FinauT72$26,500$9,649,590
AT&T Byron NelsonAdam ScottT8$277,875$9,623,090
Wells Fargo ChampionshipMatt FitzpatrickT35$99,600$9,345,215
Mexico OpenBrandon Wu3$531,300$9,245,615
Zurich Classic of New OrleansBilly HorschelT11$93,633$8,714,315
RBC HeritageCameron YoungT51$49,133$8,620,682
Masters TournamentScottie SchefflerT10$432,000$8,571,549
Valero Texas OpenMatt KucharT3$525,100$8,139,549
WGC-Dell Technologies Match PlayTyrrell HattonT59$76,500$7,614,449
Valspar ChampionshipAdam HadwinMC$0$7,537,949
THE PLAYERS ChampionshipXander SchauffeleT19$275,000$7,537,949
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by MastercardKeith MitchellT24$163,000$7,262,949
The Honda ClassicShane LowryT5$288,120$7,099,949
The Genesis InvitationalMax Homa2$2,180,000$6,811,829
WM Phoenix OpenJon Rahm3$1,380,000$4,631,829
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmJoel DahmenT41$31,950$3,251,829
Farmers Insurance OpenJason DayT7$282,750$3,219,879
The American ExpressSungjae ImT18$110,000$2,9327,129
Sony Open in HawaiiCorey ConnersT12$138,908$2,827,129
Sentry Tournament of ChampionsRussell HenleyT30$208,500$2,688,221
The RSM ClassicMackenzie HughesMC$0$2,479,721
Cadence Bank Houston OpenTaylor MontgomeryT57$19,236$2,479,721
World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaTom HogeMC$0$2,460,485
Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipSeamus Power1$1,170,000$2,460,485
THE CJ CUP in South CarolinaRickie FowlerT34$54,180$1,290,485
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMaverick McNealyT12$222,310$1,236,305
Shriners Children's OpenMatthew NeSmithT2$712,000$1,013,995
Sanderson Farms ChampionshipDenny McCarthyT39$31,995$301,995
Fortinet ChampionshipSahith TheegalaT6$270,000$270,000

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Corey Conners ($10,800)
Middle Range: Adam Hadwin ($10,000)
Lower Range: Mackenzie Hughes ($9,000)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

This Week: Corey Conners - I've got all the Canadians at my disposal in this format, so I'm taking the top one. Conners missed the cut this past week, but that just gave him a couple more days to get ready for this event, which is a big one for any Canadian. Conners will be ready to play and he's not far removed from a nice stretch of golf, so he will play the weekend.

Previous Results

TournamentGolferStreak
The Memorial Tournament pres. by WorkdaySahith Theegala1
Charles Schwab ChallengeJordan Spieth0
PGA ChampionshipXander Schauffele14
AT&T Byron NelsonK.H. Lee13
Wells Fargo ChampionshipRickie Fowler12
Mexico OpenJon Rahm11
Zurich Classic of New OrleansPatrick Cantlay10
RBC HeritageCameron Young9
Masters TournamentScottie Scheffler8
Valero Texas OpenMatt Kuchar7
Valspar ChampionshipSam Burns6
THE PLAYERS ChampionshipJustin Thomas5
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by MastercardTyrrell Hatton4
The Honda ClassicShane Lowry3
The Genesis InvitationalAdam Scott2
WM Phoenix OpenHideki Matsuyama1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMaverick McNealy0
Farmers Insurance OpenLuke List3
The American ExpressAndrew Putnam2
Sony Open in HawaiiHarris English1
The RSM ClassicJason Day0
Cadence Bank Houston OpenRussell Henley0
World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaBilly Horschel4
Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRussell Knox3
Shriners Children's OpenMatthew NeSmith2
Sanderson Farms ChampionshipDenny McCarthy1
Fortinet ChampionshipChez Reavie0

Greg Vara
Vara is the lead golf writer at RotoWire. He was named the FSWA Golf Writer of the Year in 2005 and 2013. He also picks college football games against the spread in his "College Capper" article.
