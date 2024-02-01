Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 85 Dolidze vs. Imavov

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 85 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Thomas Petersen (8-1-0) v. Jamal Pogues (10-4-0)

Thomas Petersen - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Jamal Pogues - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Pogues has not shown me enough to think he will have a long-lasting contract in the UFC. This will be Peterson's UFC debut, but he should have more than enough to handle Pogues. He will have the edge everywhere, and I expect him to end this fight early, making him a solid play for all contests.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Peterson

Marquel Mederos (8-1-0) v. Landon Quinones (7-2-1)

Marquel Mederos - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Landon Quinones - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a war between two up-and-coming prospects. Mederos is making his debut in the promotion, while Quinones is coming off a loss in his debut. Both guys throw caution to the wind and are unafraid to eat a shot. I expect this to be close, but I think the power of Mederos is the difference.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Mederos

Julija Stoliarenko (11-7-1) v. Luana Carolina (9-4-0)

Julija Stoliarenko - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Luana Carolina - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight is pretty straightforward. Stoliarenko will be looking to get this to the mat, while Carolina will be looking to strike. Carolina is definitely the more boring fighter, but if she defends takedowns, she will win a low-scoring decision. I expect Carolina to avoid getting trapped in an arm bar and outpoint Stoliarenko to a decision win.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Carolina

Blake Bilder (8-1-1) v. Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1-0)

Blake Bilder - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Jeong Yeong Lee - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a pure GPP fight for DFS purposes. Bilder is coming off of a rather weak loss, and Lee is coming off of a split-decision win that he definitely lost. Bilder will have the edge in striking, which is likely the difference in the fight. I would not expect a high score without a finish.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Bilder

Themba Gorimbo (11-4-0) v. Pete Rodriguez (5-1-0)

Themba Gorimbo - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

Pete Rodriguez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: Striker vs. grappler. Gorimbo will be looking to get this to the mat to control, and Rodriguez will be looking to knock him out as soon as it starts. Gorimbo excels at using his large frame to suffocate fighters from a top position, not allowing them any room to get up. Rodriguez has struggled at times with this in the past, but I will side with the dog to get this one done. His speed and power will be more than enough to knock Gorimbo out if he avoids the takedowns.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Rodriguez

Charles Johnson (13-6-0) v. Azat Maksum (17-0-0)

Charles Johnson - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Azat Maksum - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: The only edge I would give Johnson in this fight is his UFC experience and possibly his volume. Maksum will be better everywhere, particularly on the mat, where I expect him to keep this fight. He could smash his value in DFS, chaining takedowns and keeping control.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Maksum

Molly McCann (13-6-0) v. Diana Belbita (15-8-0)

Molly McCann - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

Diana Belbita - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a good bounce-back spot for McCann. The striking will be close, but McCann will have a considerable edge on the mat. Belbita can handle herself on the mat but does not mind fighting from her back, which is a recipe for disaster against McCann. Belbita publicly stated she was trending toward retirement before being offered this fight. All signs lead to McCann knocking one out of the park here.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: McCann

Gilbert Urbina (7-2-0) v. Charlie Radtke (8-3-0)

Gilbert Urbina - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

Charlie Radtke - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Urbina is one of my favorite picks of the card. He has had two hard-fought fights in the UFC and solid wins outside the promotion. Radtke struggled in his debut against a low-level opponent and showed nothing that tells us he could win this fight without a kill shot. I expect Urbina to control every aspect of this fight and cruise a decision win.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Urbina

Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0-0) v. Makhmud Muradov (26-8-0)

Aliaskhab Khizriev - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Makhmud Muradov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 26 wins

DFS Perspective: Khizriev excelled in his UFC debut and showed off all facets of his game. Muradov got himself back in the win column on the heels of 13 takedowns in his most recent fight and looked like the future contender we got used to seeing. While Khizriev is a considerable favorite and has the tools to win this fight, I like Muradov to upset him. Muradov has the better overall defense and is equally as dangerous.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Muradov

Viviane Araujo (12-5-0) v. Natalia Silva (16-5-1)

Viviane Araujo - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Natalia Silva - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: The odds should be closer for this fight. Araujo has fought top-tier competition in this division and is no slouch. Silva is a touted prospect who has run through all four of her UFC opponents. I would give Araujo the edge on the mat and Silva the edge on the feet. The striking could be close, but the control time on the mat could be the difference in this fight, and I would expect Araujo to be the one jockeying for takedowns. This is Silva's toughest fight to date and will be a good gauge of where she is at.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Araujo

Randy Brown (17-5-0) v. Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)

Randy Brown - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

Muslim Salikhov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Salikhov is likely the better overall martial artist, but he faces a massive reach disadvantage, and as a primary striker, that will cause issues against Brown. Brown can win a rather boring decision by keeping this fight at range and throwing combos down the middle to keep Salikhov off of him. He is also more likely to shoot for takedowns. I expect this fight to be close, but for Brown to edge it out.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Brown

Renato Moicano (17-5-1) v. Drew Dober (27-12-0)

Renato Moicano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 17 wins

Drew Dober - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 27 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be an excellent fight to target for GPP contests as a finish is likely: Moicano by sub or Dober by knockout. I like the slight size advantage for Moicano to work this to the mat and eventually submit Dober early, but there would be no surprise to see him knocked out early.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Moicano

Roman Dolidze (12-2-0) v. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4-0)

Roman Dolidze - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Nassourdine Imavov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a banger. Dolidze is always dangerous and is the fighter more likely to finish this fight. Imavov has shown incredible toughness and is a hard out; he is more likely to win a decision. There is only one loss by finish between both fighters, which was Imavov's first professional fight back in 2016. Dolidze applies a constant forward pressure that I see Imavov countering with constant jabs down the middle. I like Imavov in this fight, as I see it going all 25 minutes, but I would not be shocked to see Dolidze finish this early.

UFC Vegas 85 Pick: Imavov

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC Vegas 85 DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.