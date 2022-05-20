WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

RotoWire DFS Tools
DAILY MATCHUPS (Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Nia Coffey
|F
|ATL
|WAS
|4200
|21.11
|5
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|ATL
|WAS
|4600
|22.5
|4.9
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|ATL
|WAS
|5300
|23.83
|4.5
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|SEA
|LA
|6500
|26.29
|4
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|CON
|IND
|4700
|18.97
|4
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|SEA
|LA
|10000
|31.84
|3.2
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|WAS
|@ATL
|8900
|26.27
|3
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|IND
|@CON
|5400
|16.18
|3
|Sue Bird
|G
|SEA
|LA
|7500
|21.91
|2.9
|Alysha Clark
|F
|WAS
|@ATL
|5800
|16.82
|2.9
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun (-15.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bria Hartley
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/20/2022
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|5/20/2022
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Indiana
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|NaLyssa Smith
|31.2
|13.0
|10.0
|1.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.8
|2.6
|30.8
|5.2
|13
|1.8
|4.4
|Victoria Vivians
|24.3
|9.8
|3.7
|2.2
|1.3
|0.0
|1.5
|4.8
|31
|3.2
|9.5
|2.0
|2.2
|Destanni Henderson
|17.5
|7.5
|1.3
|3.2
|0.7
|0.0
|1.2
|1.8
|63.6
|2.7
|6.3
|1
|1.7
|Queen Egbo
|24
|7.2
|7.7
|1.7
|1.2
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|5.8
|0.8
|1.5
|Danielle Robinson
|32.7
|12.3
|4.7
|3
|1
|0
|0.7
|2
|33.3
|4.3
|9.3
|3
|3.7
|Emily Engstler
|15.3
|5.2
|6.3
|1.2
|0.7
|1.3
|0.3
|1.7
|20
|2.3
|6.5
|0.2
|0.2
|Alanna Smith
|13.3
|4.3
|3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|2.7
|25
|1.7
|4.3
|0.3
|0.5
|Tiffany Mitchell
|19.2
|4.8
|2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.4
|1
|40
|2
|5.2
|0.4
|0.8
|Crystal Dangerfield
|16.3
|6.0
|1.0
|3.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|33.3
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Lexie Hull
|8.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|2.6
|7.7
|0.8
|3.8
|0
|0
|Alaina Coates
|9.5
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.5
|2
Connecticut
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Alyssa Thomas
|32
|20
|8
|3.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.3
|13
|3.3
|5.3
|Jonquel Jones
|26.3
|14.7
|8.3
|2
|1.7
|1
|1.3
|4.3
|30.8
|5.7
|12.7
|2
|2.3
|Brionna Jones
|31
|11.7
|5
|1
|2
|1.3
|0
|0.7
|0
|4.3
|8.7
|3
|3.3
|DiJonai Carrington
|26.7
|10.3
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0
|1
|2.3
|42.9
|2.7
|7.3
|4
|5.3
|Jasmine Thomas
|26.3
|8
|2.7
|3.3
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|2.7
|25
|1.7
|7
|4
|4.3
|Natisha Hiedeman
|18
|7.7
|2.7
|3
|1.3
|0
|1
|3.3
|30
|2.7
|6.7
|1.3
|1.3
|DeWanna Bonner
|24
|16
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|50
|5
|11
|5
|5
|Yvonne Anderson
|9.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|2
|25
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Nia Clouden
|11.3
|1.3
|1
|0.7
|1
|0.3
|0.3
|1.3
|25
|0.3
|2
|0.3
|0.7
|Courtney Williams
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|100
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Joyner Holmes
|8
|0.7
|2
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|1
|0.7
|0.7
The Skinny
The Fever are double-digit road underdogs with DeWanna Bonner back for Connecticut and NaLyssa Smith uncertain for Indiana. The over/under is set at 156.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.
Smith has been the Fever's most consistent player to start the season, but she's expected to be a game-time decision after being sidelined for Indiana's previous contest. Emily Engstler drew her first start of the season in Smith's place Tuesday and would likely do so again Friday if Smith is unable to suit up for a second straight game. However, the majority of Engstler's production comes on the boards, so Indiana would likely turn to Danielle Robinson, Victoria Vivians and Queen Egbo for increased scoring in Smith's potential absence. Destanni Henderson, Tiffany Mitchell and Crystal Dangerfield are also candidates for expanded roles, but all three have struggled to find any consistency to begin the year.
Bonner and Courtney Williams made their season debuts as starters during the Sun's previous contest, so Connecticut is now nearly at full strength and appears poised for another strong campaign. Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Bonner are expected to lead this group all season, but there's certainly plenty of room for timely contributions from the likes of Natisha Hiedeman, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas off the bench.
Washington Mystics (-1.5) vs Atlanta Dream
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/20/2022
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|Leg
|GTD
|5/20/2022
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Rest
|OUT
|5/22/2022
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Rest
|OUT
|5/24/2022
|Monique Billings
|F
|Covid-19
|OUT
|5/24/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Washington
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|31.4
|15
|4
|3
|1.8
|0
|2.2
|4.8
|45.8
|5.2
|11.2
|2.4
|3
|Elena Delle Donne
|29.3
|18.5
|6.5
|2.8
|0.3
|1
|1.8
|5
|35
|6.3
|12.8
|4.3
|4.8
|Natasha Cloud
|29
|15.3
|4.7
|6.3
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
|5
|46.7
|5.3
|11.3
|2.3
|2.7
|Shakira Austin
|20.6
|9
|5.8
|0.6
|0.4
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|6
|1.4
|2
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|29.2
|8.8
|3
|2.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|2.2
|18.2
|3.2
|9.2
|2
|2
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|21.6
|8.6
|6.2
|3.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|40
|3.2
|7.8
|1.4
|2
|Rui Machida
|22.4
|5
|2.4
|3.2
|0
|0
|0.6
|1.4
|42.9
|2.2
|5.2
|0
|0
|Tianna Hawkins
|17.8
|5.8
|3.3
|2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.5
|16.7
|2.8
|5
|0
|0
|Katie Benzan
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|71.4
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Alysha Clark
|20.5
|5.5
|4.5
|2
|0
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|0
|2.5
|5.5
|0.5
|1
|Kennedy Burke
|13
|10
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|8
|0
|0
|Stephanie Jones
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|50
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
Atlanta
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|30.4
|20.4
|4.6
|2
|1.4
|1.2
|3.4
|7.4
|45.9
|6.2
|14.2
|4.6
|5.8
|Cheyenne Parker
|21.6
|11.2
|5.8
|2
|0.8
|1.8
|0.6
|2.2
|27.3
|4.6
|10
|1.4
|1.6
|Aari McDonald
|23.6
|9.6
|2.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0
|1.8
|4.4
|40.9
|3.4
|6.6
|1
|1.6
|Erica Wheeler
|25.4
|9.6
|4.4
|3.4
|0.8
|0
|0.8
|2
|40
|3.4
|8.8
|2
|2
|Nia Coffey
|26
|7.4
|6.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|2.2
|27.3
|2
|7
|2.8
|3.2
|Kristy Wallace
|26.8
|7
|2.4
|2.2
|1
|0.2
|0.8
|2.6
|30.8
|2
|5.4
|2.2
|3.2
|Monique Billings
|18.5
|7.8
|8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
|5.8
|2.3
|2.3
|Megan Walker
|13.4
|4.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|44.4
|1.6
|3.4
|0.8
|1.2
|Kia Vaughn
|14
|3.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.3
|1.3
|1.7
|Naz Hillmon
|10.5
|2.3
|2.3
|1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|0.8
|1
|Beatrice Mompremier
|3.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|0
|0
The Skinny
The shorthanded Mystics are slight road favorites against the Dream on Friday, with the over/under set at 157.5.
Myisha Hines-Allen left Tuesday's contest and is considered a game-time call Friday, while Elizabeth Williams remains out and Elena Delle Donne draws another day off due to rest. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud are expected to pace Washington once again, but Shakira Austin could garner another sizable role in the potential absences of Delle Done and Hines-Allen. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Alysha Clark are also candidates to step up for the shorthanded Mystics, but the majority of the production will likely still come from Atkins, Cloud and/or Austin.
Tiffany Hayes has returned to the team but will miss a second straight game due to rest, and Monique Billings remains out due to COVID-19 protocols. In their absences, Rhyne Howard figures to continue to lead the way for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker, Aari McDonald and Erica Wheeler provide solid secondary production. Nia Coffey and Kristy Wallace have also garnered sizable roles to start the season, but their production has been more sporadic than the aforementioned role players.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm (-7.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Leg
|GTD
|5/20/2022
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|Hip
|GTD
|5/20/2022
|Rae Burrell
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|5/23/2022
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/27/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|5/29/2022
2022 Player Stats
Los Angeles
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Nneka Ogwumike
|33.2
|16.6
|8.2
|2.4
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|1.6
|37.5
|6.4
|11.6
|3.2
|4.4
|Liz Cambage
|23.2
|14.4
|5.6
|1.4
|0.8
|2.2
|0.4
|1
|40
|5
|10
|4
|5
|Jordin Canada
|28.2
|14
|2.4
|4.8
|1.8
|0
|0.4
|2.2
|18.2
|4.8
|10.4
|4
|4.2
|Brittney Sykes
|29.8
|9.4
|4.6
|3.4
|3.4
|1
|0
|1.4
|0
|2.8
|9.2
|3.8
|4.2
|Lexie Brown
|29.2
|8.4
|2.6
|2.6
|1.2
|0.2
|2.2
|3.6
|61.1
|3
|5
|0.2
|0.4
|Chennedy Carter
|13.4
|6.8
|1
|2
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|0.4
|0
|2.8
|7
|1.2
|1.4
|Chiney Ogwumike
|17.6
|6.4
|4.8
|0.2
|0.8
|0
|0.2
|0.6
|33.3
|2
|5.2
|2.2
|3
|Jasmine Walker
|11.8
|2
|1.8
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|2.2
|18.2
|0.8
|3
|0
|0
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|23
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|60
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Rae Burrell
|14.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|2
|16.7
|0.3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|Amy Atwell
|8.7
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|0
|0
|2.3
|0
|0
Seattle
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jewell Loyd
|28.6
|18.6
|2.8
|2.4
|1.4
|0.2
|2.6
|6.8
|38.2
|6.2
|15.6
|3.6
|4.4
|Ezi Magbegor
|28
|11.2
|6.2
|1.4
|1.4
|2.8
|0
|1.2
|0
|5
|10.8
|1.2
|1.8
|Breanna Stewart
|29
|17
|7
|2.3
|2.7
|0.3
|1.7
|5
|33.3
|6.3
|15
|2.7
|3
|Sue Bird
|27.2
|7.2
|1.8
|6.4
|1.4
|0.6
|2
|5.8
|34.5
|2.2
|8
|0.8
|0.8
|Stephanie Talbot
|23.6
|7
|6
|1.8
|1
|0.4
|1.4
|4
|35
|2.6
|7
|0.4
|0.8
|Epiphanny Prince
|14
|10
|0.3
|1.3
|1
|0.3
|2.3
|3
|77.8
|3.3
|4.7
|1
|1
|Jantel Lavender
|16.2
|5.2
|4
|1.4
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|1.4
|14.3
|2.4
|5.6
|0.2
|0.8
|Gabby Williams
|22
|4.8
|4
|2
|0.8
|1
|0.8
|2.4
|33.3
|1.8
|6.8
|0.4
|0.4
|Briann January
|20.8
|3.8
|1.6
|2.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|2.6
|15.4
|1.2
|4.4
|1
|1
|Reshanda Gray
|7.6
|3.2
|1.6
|0
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.2
|100
|1.2
|2
|0.6
|0.8
|Raina Perez
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Skinny
A healthy Seattle squad is a heavy home favorite against a reeling Los Angeles team. The over/under is set at 157.5, tied for the highest on the three-game slate.
Chiney Ogwumike and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are both questionable for Friday's contest, but neither potential absence would have a significant impact on Los Angeles' rotation. Expect the three-headed core of Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Jordin Canada to continue to lead the way for the Sparks, while Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter provide solid secondary support. Katie Lou Samuelson is also a candidate for an increased role after she scored nine points in just 23 minutes during her season debut Tuesday.
With Breanna Stewart and Epiphanny Prince both back from COVID-19 protocols, the Storm is back to full strength. Stewart was relatively quiet during her return, but she'll likely see her usual role against the Sparks after getting her conditioning back. Jewell Loyd was fantastic in Stewart's absence and figures to continue putting up prolific numbers even with the former MVP back in the lineup. Ezi Magbegor, Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot have also provided solid production in secondary roles, but all three are capable of sizable outputs on a nightly basis.