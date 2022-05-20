WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

RotoWire DFS Tools

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Nia Coffey F ATL WAS 4200 21.11 5 Kristy Wallace G ATL WAS 4600 22.5 4.9 Erica Wheeler G ATL WAS 5300 23.83 4.5 Jewell Loyd G SEA LA 6500 26.29 4 Jasmine Thomas G CON IND 4700 18.97 4

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Breanna Stewart F SEA LA 10000 31.84 3.2 Ariel Atkins G WAS @ATL 8900 26.27 3 Tiffany Mitchell G IND @CON 5400 16.18 3 Sue Bird G SEA LA 7500 21.91 2.9 Alysha Clark F WAS @ATL 5800 16.82 2.9

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun (-15.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

Connecticut

The Skinny

The Fever are double-digit road underdogs with DeWanna Bonner back for Connecticut and NaLyssa Smith uncertain for Indiana. The over/under is set at 156.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

Smith has been the Fever's most consistent player to start the season, but she's expected to be a game-time decision after being sidelined for Indiana's previous contest. Emily Engstler drew her first start of the season in Smith's place Tuesday and would likely do so again Friday if Smith is unable to suit up for a second straight game. However, the majority of Engstler's production comes on the boards, so Indiana would likely turn to Danielle Robinson, Victoria Vivians and Queen Egbo for increased scoring in Smith's potential absence. Destanni Henderson, Tiffany Mitchell and Crystal Dangerfield are also candidates for expanded roles, but all three have struggled to find any consistency to begin the year.

Bonner and Courtney Williams made their season debuts as starters during the Sun's previous contest, so Connecticut is now nearly at full strength and appears poised for another strong campaign. Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Bonner are expected to lead this group all season, but there's certainly plenty of room for timely contributions from the likes of Natisha Hiedeman, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas off the bench.

Washington Mystics (-1.5) vs Atlanta Dream

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/20/2022 Myisha Hines-Allen F Leg GTD 5/20/2022 Elena Delle Donne F Rest OUT 5/22/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Rest OUT 5/24/2022 Monique Billings F Covid-19 OUT 5/24/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

Atlanta

The Skinny

The shorthanded Mystics are slight road favorites against the Dream on Friday, with the over/under set at 157.5.

Myisha Hines-Allen left Tuesday's contest and is considered a game-time call Friday, while Elizabeth Williams remains out and Elena Delle Donne draws another day off due to rest. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud are expected to pace Washington once again, but Shakira Austin could garner another sizable role in the potential absences of Delle Done and Hines-Allen. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Alysha Clark are also candidates to step up for the shorthanded Mystics, but the majority of the production will likely still come from Atkins, Cloud and/or Austin.

Tiffany Hayes has returned to the team but will miss a second straight game due to rest, and Monique Billings remains out due to COVID-19 protocols. In their absences, Rhyne Howard figures to continue to lead the way for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker, Aari McDonald and Erica Wheeler provide solid secondary production. Nia Coffey and Kristy Wallace have also garnered sizable roles to start the season, but their production has been more sporadic than the aforementioned role players.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 5/29/2022

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Seattle

The Skinny

A healthy Seattle squad is a heavy home favorite against a reeling Los Angeles team. The over/under is set at 157.5, tied for the highest on the three-game slate.

Chiney Ogwumike and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are both questionable for Friday's contest, but neither potential absence would have a significant impact on Los Angeles' rotation. Expect the three-headed core of Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Jordin Canada to continue to lead the way for the Sparks, while Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter provide solid secondary support. Katie Lou Samuelson is also a candidate for an increased role after she scored nine points in just 23 minutes during her season debut Tuesday.

With Breanna Stewart and Epiphanny Prince both back from COVID-19 protocols, the Storm is back to full strength. Stewart was relatively quiet during her return, but she'll likely see her usual role against the Sparks after getting her conditioning back. Jewell Loyd was fantastic in Stewart's absence and figures to continue putting up prolific numbers even with the former MVP back in the lineup. Ezi Magbegor, Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot have also provided solid production in secondary roles, but all three are capable of sizable outputs on a nightly basis.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.