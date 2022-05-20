RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
May 20, 2022

DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Nia CoffeyFATLWAS420021.115
Kristy WallaceGATLWAS460022.54.9
Erica WheelerGATLWAS530023.834.5
Jewell LoydGSEALA650026.294
Jasmine ThomasGCONIND470018.974

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Breanna StewartFSEALA1000031.843.2
Ariel AtkinsGWAS@ATL890026.273
Tiffany MitchellGIND@CON540016.183
Sue BirdGSEALA750021.912.9
Alysha ClarkFWAS@ATL580016.822.9

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun (-15.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bria HartleyGSuspensionSUSP5/20/2022
NaLyssa SmithFAnkleOUT5/20/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
NaLyssa Smith31.213.010.01.60.60.20.82.630.85.2131.84.4
Victoria Vivians24.39.83.72.21.30.01.54.8313.29.52.02.2
Destanni Henderson17.57.51.33.20.70.01.21.863.62.76.311.7
Queen Egbo247.27.71.71.21.70003.25.80.81.5
Danielle Robinson32.712.34.73100.7233.34.39.333.7
Emily Engstler15.35.26.31.20.71.30.31.7202.36.50.20.2
Alanna Smith13.34.330.80.70.80.72.7251.74.30.30.5
Tiffany Mitchell19.24.820.80.80.20.414025.20.40.8
Crystal Dangerfield16.36.01.03.30.00.70.7233.324.71.31.3
Lexie Hull8.61.80.80.60.400.22.67.70.83.800
Alaina Coates9.53.51.50.50.51000121.52

Connecticut

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Alyssa Thomas322083.3300008.3133.35.3
Jonquel Jones26.314.78.321.711.34.330.85.712.722.3
Brionna Jones3111.75121.300.704.38.733.3
DiJonai Carrington26.710.34.71.31.3012.342.92.77.345.3
Jasmine Thomas26.382.73.310.30.72.7251.7744.3
Natisha Hiedeman187.72.731.3013.3302.76.71.31.3
DeWanna Bonner24161340125051155
Yvonne Anderson9.52.50.50.50.500.52251300
Nia Clouden11.31.310.710.30.31.3250.320.30.7
Courtney Williams1840100111001412
Joyner Holmes80.7200.30.300.30010.70.7

The Skinny

The Fever are double-digit road underdogs with DeWanna Bonner back for Connecticut and NaLyssa Smith uncertain for Indiana. The over/under is set at 156.5, the lowest of the three-game slate. 

Smith has been the Fever's most consistent player to start the season, but she's expected to be a game-time decision after being sidelined for Indiana's previous contest. Emily Engstler drew her first start of the season in Smith's place Tuesday and would likely do so again Friday if Smith is unable to suit up for a second straight game. However, the majority of Engstler's production comes on the boards, so Indiana would likely turn to Danielle Robinson, Victoria Vivians and Queen Egbo for increased scoring in Smith's potential absence. Destanni Henderson, Tiffany Mitchell and Crystal Dangerfield are also candidates for expanded roles, but all three have struggled to find any consistency to begin the year. 

Bonner and Courtney Williams made their season debuts as starters during the Sun's previous contest, so Connecticut is now nearly at full strength and appears poised for another strong campaign. Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Bonner are expected to lead this group all season, but there's certainly plenty of room for timely contributions from the likes of Natisha Hiedeman, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas off the bench. 

Washington Mystics (-1.5) vs Atlanta Dream  

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elizabeth WilliamsFNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/20/2022
Myisha Hines-AllenFLegGTD5/20/2022
Elena Delle DonneFRestOUT5/22/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Tiffany HayesGRestOUT5/24/2022
Monique BillingsFCovid-19OUT5/24/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel Atkins31.415431.802.24.845.85.211.22.43
Elena Delle Donne29.318.56.52.80.311.85356.312.84.34.8
Natasha Cloud2915.34.76.31.30.32.3546.75.311.32.32.7
Shakira Austin20.695.80.60.41.20003.861.42
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough29.28.832.21.80.40.42.218.23.29.222
Myisha Hines-Allen21.68.66.23.60.80.40.82403.27.81.42
Rui Machida22.452.43.2000.61.442.92.25.200
Tianna Hawkins17.85.83.320.50.30.31.516.72.8500
Katie Benzan960.70.300.31.72.371.41.7311.3
Alysha Clark20.55.54.5200.501.502.55.50.51
Kennedy Burke131031300205800
Stephanie Jones6.32.30.70.30.300.30.75012.300

Atlanta

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne Howard30.420.44.621.41.23.47.445.96.214.24.65.8
Cheyenne Parker21.611.25.820.81.80.62.227.34.6101.41.6
Aari McDonald23.69.62.42.20.601.84.440.93.46.611.6
Erica Wheeler25.49.64.43.40.800.82403.48.822
Nia Coffey267.46.80.80.60.20.62.227.3272.83.2
Kristy Wallace26.872.42.210.20.82.630.825.42.23.2
Monique Billings18.57.880.50.80.30002.85.82.32.3
Megan Walker13.44.81.20.40.400.81.844.41.63.40.81.2
Kia Vaughn143.32.70.30.7100012.31.31.7
Naz Hillmon10.52.32.310.300000.81.80.81
Beatrice Mompremier3.5110000000.51.500

The Skinny

The shorthanded Mystics are slight road favorites against the Dream on Friday, with the over/under set at 157.5.

Myisha Hines-Allen left Tuesday's contest and is considered a game-time call Friday, while Elizabeth Williams remains out and Elena Delle Donne draws another day off due to rest. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud are expected to pace Washington once again, but Shakira Austin could garner another sizable role in the potential absences of Delle Done and Hines-Allen. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Alysha Clark are also candidates to step up for the shorthanded Mystics, but the majority of the production will likely still come from Atkins, Cloud and/or Austin. 

Tiffany Hayes has returned to the team but will miss a second straight game due to rest, and Monique Billings remains out due to COVID-19 protocols. In their absences, Rhyne Howard figures to continue to lead the way for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker, Aari McDonald and Erica Wheeler provide solid secondary production. Nia Coffey and Kristy Wallace have also garnered sizable roles to start the season, but their production has been more sporadic than the aforementioned role players.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Chiney OgwumikeFLegGTD5/20/2022
Olivia Nelson-OdodaFHipGTD5/20/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT5/23/2022
Kristi ToliverGSuspensionSUSP5/27/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT5/29/2022

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka Ogwumike33.216.68.22.42.40.60.61.637.56.411.63.24.4
Liz Cambage23.214.45.61.40.82.20.414051045
Jordin Canada28.2142.44.81.800.42.218.24.810.444.2
Brittney Sykes29.89.44.63.43.4101.402.89.23.84.2
Lexie Brown29.28.42.62.61.20.22.23.661.1350.20.4
Chennedy Carter13.46.8120.60.800.402.871.21.4
Chiney Ogwumike17.66.44.80.20.800.20.633.325.22.23
Jasmine Walker11.821.80.20.40.20.42.218.20.8300
Katie Lou Samuelson239101035603600
Rae Burrell14.71.710.30.700.3216.70.330.70.7
Amy Atwell8.700.30.70001.3002.300

Seattle

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Jewell Loyd28.618.62.82.41.40.22.66.838.26.215.63.64.4
Ezi Magbegor2811.26.21.41.42.801.20510.81.21.8
Breanna Stewart291772.32.70.31.7533.36.3152.73
Sue Bird27.27.21.86.41.40.625.834.52.280.80.8
Stephanie Talbot23.6761.810.41.44352.670.40.8
Epiphanny Prince14100.31.310.32.3377.83.34.711
Jantel Lavender16.25.241.40.400.21.414.32.45.60.20.8
Gabby Williams224.8420.810.82.433.31.86.80.40.4
Briann January20.83.81.62.40.80.60.42.615.41.24.411
Reshanda Gray7.63.21.600.200.20.21001.220.60.8
Raina Perez2001000000000

The Skinny

A healthy Seattle squad is a heavy home favorite against a reeling Los Angeles team. The over/under is set at 157.5, tied for the highest on the three-game slate. 

Chiney Ogwumike and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are both questionable for Friday's contest, but neither potential absence would have a significant impact on Los Angeles' rotation. Expect the three-headed core of Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Jordin Canada to continue to lead the way for the Sparks, while Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter provide solid secondary support. Katie Lou Samuelson is also a candidate for an increased role after she scored nine points in just 23 minutes during her season debut Tuesday. 

With Breanna Stewart and Epiphanny Prince both back from COVID-19 protocols, the Storm is back to full strength. Stewart was relatively quiet during her return, but she'll likely see her usual role against the Sparks after getting her conditioning back. Jewell Loyd was fantastic in Stewart's absence and figures to continue putting up prolific numbers even with the former MVP back in the lineup. Ezi Magbegor, Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot have also provided solid production in secondary roles, but all three are capable of sizable outputs on a nightly basis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
