2024 WNBA Fantasy Mock Draft

2024 Fantasy WNBA Mock Draft
RotoWire's experts participated in a fantasy women's basketball mock draft Friday, aided by the RotoWire WNBA Fantasy Rankings and WNBA Fantasy Projections. The round-by-round selections can be found below, with full teams displayed at the bottom of the page.
For an in-depth look at draft strategy and tips, check out the RotoWire WNBA Fantasy Draft Cheat Sheet.
Round 1
Nick Whalen: Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty
Juan Pablo Aravena: A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces
Kirien Sprecher: Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever
No reservations about the Clark pick, but doubling up on guard in the first two rounds left me in an awkward spot late, reaching for talented -- yet unproven -- forwards. However, I think I can patch up any holes in my frontcourt via the waiver wire and couldn't be happier with my Clark-Howard-Griner trio leading the way. -Sprecher
Alex Barutha: Napheesa Collier, F, Napheesa Collier
Michael Gillow: Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun
Mitchell Hansen: Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm
Jason Shebilske: Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings
Steve Bulanda: Natasha Howard, F, Dallas Wings
Round 2
Bulanda: Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics
Shebilske: Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty
Hansen: Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces
Gillow: Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces
Barutha: Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm
Sprecher: Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream
Aravena: Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana Fever
Whalen: Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm
I viewed Magbegor more so as the best player available, though I will say I was ready to take Aliyah Boston at 16 had she not gone one pick before. Either way, since we start three F/Cs in this league, I wanted to ensure I had that position shored up before prioritizing adding some guard depth in Moriah Jefferson and Erica Wheeler later in the draft. -Whalen
Round 3
Whalen: Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces
Aravena: Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Seattle Storm
Sprecher: Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury
Barutha: Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun
Gillow: DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun
Hansen: Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Shebilske: Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury
Despite stating that I like to leave the first three rounds with at least one frontcourt player, Ogunbowale, Ionescu and Copper had too much value to pass up. I did feel as though I needed to specifically target more frontcourt pieces over the next few rounds, but there was enough talent available that I didn't feel as though I was reaching too much. Selecting three guards to begin the draft is a risky move, but it's possible to still put together a solid overall lineup with the strategy. -Shebilske
Bulanda: Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky
Round 4
Bulanda: Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty
Shebilske: NaLyssa Smith, F, Indiana Fever
Hansen: Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream
Gillow: Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream
Barutha: Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty
Getting a high-floor option in Vandersloot as my first guard was fine. I felt the pressure after that. I went with Ariel Atkins as the following pick, but she's more of a bounceback candidate than a sure thing. After that, my guards are Aari McDonald and DiJonai Carrington -- both dart throws. Looking back, I think I should have grabbed a guard with my third pick for some security, rather than select Brionna Jones. -Barutha
Sprecher: Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx
Aravena: Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury
Whalen: Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky
Round 5
Whalen: Natasha Cloud, G, Phoenix Mercury
Aravena: Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever
Sprecher: Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream
Barutha: Ariel Atkins, G, Washington Mystics
Gillow: Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings
My decision to select McCowan at this point in the draft was more about who was available than targeting another frontcourt piece. Most of the top guards had already been selected by the time the fifth round rolled around. The other option I was considering was Tina Charles, but considering she is 35 and didn't play in the WNBA last year, I decided to go with McCowan. I feel like McCowan's career is on an upward trajectory, and she is already one of the top rebounders and shot-blockers in the league. Overall, I try to just go best player available early in the draft and worry about filling out positions later. Especially in WNBA fantasy leagues, there's really only two positions, so it's much easier to stock up on forwards. -Gillow
Hansen: Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx
Shebilske: Tina Charles, C, Atlanta Dream
Bulanda: Kamilla Cardoso, C, Chicago Sky
Round 6
Bulanda: Rickea Jackson, F, New York Liberty
I wasn't specifically targeting back-to-back rookies here, but they did fit my strategy of picking players who could emerge as great fantasy value on rebuilding teams. Neither Chicago nor Los Angeles are expected to be playoff contenders, so they should give their young players plenty of opportunities. I think Cardoso will average 10-plus points and lead the Sky in rebounding, and Jackson could emerge as the top scoring option for the Sparks, which would be a huge win at this point in the draft. -Bulanda
Shebilske: Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics
Hansen: Betnijah Laney, F, New York Liberty
Gillow: Diamond Miller, G, Minnesota Lynx
Barutha: Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics
Sprecher: Dorka Juhasz, F, Minnesota Lynx
Aravena: Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks
Whalen: Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Round 7
Whalen: Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut Sun
Aravena: Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings
Sprecher: Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky
Barutha: Aari McDonald, G, Los Angeles Sparks
Gillow: Diamond DeShields, G, Chicago Sky
Hansen: Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky
I went with Harrison over Alanna Smith because I believe she will have a larger role with Chicago this season and more of an opportunity to have a larger role than Smith will in Minnesota. That's not to say that Smith won't have a strong season with the Lynx, I think she will actually have a career year in Minnesota, but I think the amount of talent and depth on the Lynx roster could come into play when comparing her impact and role to that of Harrison who will have plenty of opportunities to step up and take over with the Sky. -Hansen
Shebilske: Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx
Bulanda: Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky
Round 8
Bulanda: Sophie Cunningham, G, Phoenix Mercury
Shebilske: Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings
Hansen: Sug Sutton, G, Phoenix Mercury
Gillow: Natisha Hiedeman, G, Minnesota Lynx
Barutha: Aerial Powers, F, Atlanta Dream
Sprecher: Rebecca Allen, G, Phoenix Mercury
Aravena: Karlie Samuelson, F, Washington Mystics
I was targeting Samuelson since I think she'll have a big role with the Mystics. She's also coming off a career-best season with 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting in 23 of her 34 appearances last season. I think she's bound to improve on those numbers while likely being a regular starter for Washington in 2024. I think I was fortunate to select her in the eighth round. -Aravena
Whalen: Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever
Round 9
Whalen: Alysha Clark, F, Las Vegas Aces
Aravena: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics
Sprecher: Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm
Barutha: DiJonai Carrington, G, Connecticut Sun
Gillow: Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics
Hansen: Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Shebilske: Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings
Bulanda: Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics
Team Whalen
Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty
Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm
Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces
Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky
Natasha Cloud, G, Phoenix Mercury
Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut Sun
Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever
Alysha Clark, F, Las Vegas Aces
Team Aravena
A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces
Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana Fever
Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever
Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks
Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings
Karlie Samuelson, F, Washington Mystics
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics
Team Sprecher
Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever
Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream
Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx
Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream
Dorka Juhasz, F, Minnesota Lynx
Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky
Rebecca Allen, G, Phoenix Mercury
Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm
Team Barutha
Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx
Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm
Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun
Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty
Ariel Atkins, G, Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics
Aari McDonald, G, Los Angeles Sparks
Aerial Powers, F, Atlanta Dream
DiJonai Carrington, G, Connecticut Sun
Team Gillow
Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun
Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces
DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun
Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream
Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings
Diamond Miller, G, Minnesota Lynx
Diamond DeShields, G, Chicago Sky
Natisha Hiedeman, G, Minnesota Lynx
Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics
Team Hansen
Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm
Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces
Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream
Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx
Betnijah Laney, F, New York Liberty
Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky
Sug Sutton, G, Phoenix Mercury
Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Team Shebilske
Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings
Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty
Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury
NaLyssa Smith, F, Indiana Fever
Tina Charles, C, Atlanta Dream
Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics
Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx
Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings
Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings
Team Bulanda
Natasha Howard, F, Dallas Wings
Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics
Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky
Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty
Kamilla Cardoso, C, Chicago Sky
Rickea Jackson, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky
Sophie Cunningham, G, Phoenix Mercury
Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics