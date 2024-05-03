2024 WNBA Fantasy Mock Draft

2024 Fantasy WNBA Mock Draft

RotoWire's experts participated in a fantasy women's basketball mock draft Friday, aided by the RotoWire WNBA Fantasy Rankings and WNBA Fantasy Projections. The round-by-round selections can be found below, with full teams displayed at the bottom of the page.

Round 1

Nick Whalen: Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Juan Pablo Aravena: A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces

Kirien Sprecher: Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever

No reservations about the Clark pick, but doubling up on guard in the first two rounds left me in an awkward spot late, reaching for talented -- yet unproven -- forwards. However, I think I can patch up any holes in my frontcourt via the waiver wire and couldn't be happier with my Clark-Howard-Griner trio leading the way. -Sprecher

Alex Barutha: Napheesa Collier, F, Napheesa Collier

Michael Gillow: Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun

Mitchell Hansen: Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm

Jason Shebilske: Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Steve Bulanda: Natasha Howard, F, Dallas Wings

Round 2

Bulanda: Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics

Shebilske: Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Hansen: Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Gillow: Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces

Barutha: Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm

Sprecher: Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream

Aravena: Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana Fever

Whalen: Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm

I viewed Magbegor more so as the best player available, though I will say I was ready to take Aliyah Boston at 16 had she not gone one pick before. Either way, since we start three F/Cs in this league, I wanted to ensure I had that position shored up before prioritizing adding some guard depth in Moriah Jefferson and Erica Wheeler later in the draft. -Whalen

Round 3

Whalen: Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Aravena: Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Seattle Storm

Sprecher: Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury

Barutha: Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun

Gillow: DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Hansen: Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Shebilske: Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury

Despite stating that I like to leave the first three rounds with at least one frontcourt player, Ogunbowale, Ionescu and Copper had too much value to pass up. I did feel as though I needed to specifically target more frontcourt pieces over the next few rounds, but there was enough talent available that I didn't feel as though I was reaching too much. Selecting three guards to begin the draft is a risky move, but it's possible to still put together a solid overall lineup with the strategy. -Shebilske

Bulanda: Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky

Round 4

Bulanda: Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty

Shebilske: NaLyssa Smith, F, Indiana Fever

Hansen: Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

Gillow: Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream

Barutha: Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

Getting a high-floor option in Vandersloot as my first guard was fine. I felt the pressure after that. I went with Ariel Atkins as the following pick, but she's more of a bounceback candidate than a sure thing. After that, my guards are Aari McDonald and DiJonai Carrington -- both dart throws. Looking back, I think I should have grabbed a guard with my third pick for some security, rather than select Brionna Jones. -Barutha

Sprecher: Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx

Aravena: Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury

Whalen: Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky

Round 5

Whalen: Natasha Cloud, G, Phoenix Mercury

Aravena: Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Sprecher: Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream

Barutha: Ariel Atkins, G, Washington Mystics

Gillow: Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings

My decision to select McCowan at this point in the draft was more about who was available than targeting another frontcourt piece. Most of the top guards had already been selected by the time the fifth round rolled around. The other option I was considering was Tina Charles, but considering she is 35 and didn't play in the WNBA last year, I decided to go with McCowan. I feel like McCowan's career is on an upward trajectory, and she is already one of the top rebounders and shot-blockers in the league. Overall, I try to just go best player available early in the draft and worry about filling out positions later. Especially in WNBA fantasy leagues, there's really only two positions, so it's much easier to stock up on forwards. -Gillow

Hansen: Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx

Shebilske: Tina Charles, C, Atlanta Dream

Bulanda: Kamilla Cardoso, C, Chicago Sky

Round 6

Bulanda: Rickea Jackson, F, New York Liberty

I wasn't specifically targeting back-to-back rookies here, but they did fit my strategy of picking players who could emerge as great fantasy value on rebuilding teams. Neither Chicago nor Los Angeles are expected to be playoff contenders, so they should give their young players plenty of opportunities. I think Cardoso will average 10-plus points and lead the Sky in rebounding, and Jackson could emerge as the top scoring option for the Sparks, which would be a huge win at this point in the draft. -Bulanda

Shebilske: Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics

Hansen: Betnijah Laney, F, New York Liberty

Gillow: Diamond Miller, G, Minnesota Lynx

Barutha: Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics

Sprecher: Dorka Juhasz, F, Minnesota Lynx

Aravena: Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Whalen: Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Round 7

Whalen: Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut Sun

Aravena: Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings

Sprecher: Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky

Barutha: Aari McDonald, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Gillow: Diamond DeShields, G, Chicago Sky

Hansen: Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky

I went with Harrison over Alanna Smith because I believe she will have a larger role with Chicago this season and more of an opportunity to have a larger role than Smith will in Minnesota. That's not to say that Smith won't have a strong season with the Lynx, I think she will actually have a career year in Minnesota, but I think the amount of talent and depth on the Lynx roster could come into play when comparing her impact and role to that of Harrison who will have plenty of opportunities to step up and take over with the Sky. -Hansen

Shebilske: Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx

Bulanda: Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky

Round 8

Bulanda: Sophie Cunningham, G, Phoenix Mercury

Shebilske: Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings

Hansen: Sug Sutton, G, Phoenix Mercury

Gillow: Natisha Hiedeman, G, Minnesota Lynx

Barutha: Aerial Powers, F, Atlanta Dream

Sprecher: Rebecca Allen, G, Phoenix Mercury

Aravena: Karlie Samuelson, F, Washington Mystics

I was targeting Samuelson since I think she'll have a big role with the Mystics. She's also coming off a career-best season with 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting in 23 of her 34 appearances last season. I think she's bound to improve on those numbers while likely being a regular starter for Washington in 2024. I think I was fortunate to select her in the eighth round. -Aravena

Whalen: Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever

Round 9

Whalen: Alysha Clark, F, Las Vegas Aces

Aravena: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics

Sprecher: Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm

Barutha: DiJonai Carrington, G, Connecticut Sun

Gillow: Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics

Hansen: Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Shebilske: Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings

Bulanda: Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics

Team Whalen

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky

Natasha Cloud, G, Phoenix Mercury

Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut Sun

Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever

Alysha Clark, F, Las Vegas Aces

Team Aravena

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana Fever

Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings

Karlie Samuelson, F, Washington Mystics

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics

Team Sprecher

Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever

Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury

Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx

Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream

Dorka Juhasz, F, Minnesota Lynx

Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky

Rebecca Allen, G, Phoenix Mercury

Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm

Team Barutha

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm

Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

Ariel Atkins, G, Washington Mystics

Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics

Aari McDonald, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Aerial Powers, F, Atlanta Dream

DiJonai Carrington, G, Connecticut Sun

Team Gillow

Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream

Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings

Diamond Miller, G, Minnesota Lynx

Diamond DeShields, G, Chicago Sky

Natisha Hiedeman, G, Minnesota Lynx

Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics

Team Hansen

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx

Betnijah Laney, F, New York Liberty

Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky

Sug Sutton, G, Phoenix Mercury

Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Team Shebilske

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury

NaLyssa Smith, F, Indiana Fever

Tina Charles, C, Atlanta Dream

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics

Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx

Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings

Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings

Team Bulanda

Natasha Howard, F, Dallas Wings

Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics

Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky

Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty

Kamilla Cardoso, C, Chicago Sky

Rickea Jackson, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky

Sophie Cunningham, G, Phoenix Mercury

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics

