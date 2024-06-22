WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, June 22

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Dallas Wings at at

Line: Wings -1.0

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (3-11) hope to snap a nine-game slide and improve on their 2-6 road record as they face the third game of a four-game road trip. The Mystics (2-13) picked up back-to-back wins before falling short in Indiana on Wednesday. They have a chance to get back on track as they return home for a four-game homestand, looking to add to their 1-5 home record.

After missing Monday's game against the Lynx with an Achilles injury, Arike Ogunbowale poured in a team-high 31 points in Thursday's loss in Chicago and is listed as probable to play again on Saturday. The Wings are dealing with a mound of injury trouble, which means Natasha Howard, Sevgi Uzun, Teaira McCowan, Monique Billings and Jacy Sheldon are up for most of the workload. Billings and McCowan have each hauled in double-digit rebounds twice within the last five outings.

After a season-high 29 points in last weekend's win over Chicago, Ariel Atkins poured in 27 points on Wednesday and leads the Mystics with 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes are the only other players averaging double digits in scoring, but they'll both be sidelined, leaving room for Jade Melbourne, Emily Engstler and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to step up.

Los Angeles Sparks at

Line: Liberty -14.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/28/2024 Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 6/28/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Personal GTD 6/22/2024 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee GTD 6/22/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/23/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (4-12) have dropped five in a row and look to turn things around as they face the sixth game of a seven-game road trip with the opportunity to build on their 1-8 road record. The Liberty (13-3) hope to pick up where they left off after a 13-point home win over the Sparks on Thursday as they have a chance to add to their impressive 7-1 home record.

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with averages of 17.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Rookie Rickea Jackson is the only other player to average at least 10 points per game, but Aari McDonald has scored in double digits in each of the last six games and should continue to see additional opportunity amidst the shorthanded lineup. Li Yueru picked up the start in place of Cameron Brink (knee) on Thursday and is averaging 17.3 minutes of playing time over the last eight games.

The Liberty have three players averaging more than 15 points per game, led by Breanna Stewart with 19.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Sabrina Ionescu is the team's next-highest scorer, averaging 18.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals, while Jonquel Jones averages 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks. Ivana Dojkic and Leonie Fiebich are likely to see increased roles if Courtney Vandersloot (personal/conditioning) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) remain sidelined.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Lynx -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sug Sutton G Hamstring OUT 6/28/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (8-7) are coming off back-to-back wins and look to keep the momentum going with the opportunity to improve on their 2-5 road record. The Lynx (12-3) are on a five-game win streak and hope to stay hot on the fourth game of a five-game home stand with the chance to add to their 8-1 home record.

The Mercury had six players score in double digits in their home win over the Liberty on Tuesday. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi totaled 19 points each to lead the way, while Kahleah Copper and Rebecca Allen added 17 each. Copper is the team's leading scorer with 23.5 points per game, including a 30-point effort in Sunday's win over Seattle. Natasha Cloud does a great job distributing the ball with a team-high 7.3 assists per game, while Griner and Taurasi are some of the squad's top rebounders.

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the charge for the Lynx, including a team-high 16 points in a low-scoring win over the Dream on Wednesday. She also leads the way on the glass with 10.1 rebounds per game, while Alanna Smith is the only other player averaging at least 5.0 rebounds. Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are the remaining players to average more than 10 points per game, while Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman and Dorka Juhasz also provide solid contributions in their roles.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Ionescu delivered 31 points and nine assists in her last outing and should do well against the Sparks, who are giving up the league's third-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards. Williams does a good job across the stat sheet and should pad her stats versus the Mercury, who give up the league's most rebounds to opposing guards. McCowan has a favorable matchup against the Mystics' hobbled frontcourt.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Stewart should thrive against the Sparks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Atkins scored at least 27 points in each of the last two games and has a good chance to keep rolling against the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards. Ogunbowale poured in 31 points in her last outing and has a favorable matchup against the Mystics, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.