WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 3

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Sylvia Fowles F MIN LVA 7400 39.11 5.3 Myisha Hines-Allen F WAS @CON 5300 26.97 5.1 Lexie Brown G LA NY 3900 19.49 5 Liz Cambage F LA NY 6900 34.11 4.9 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA NY 5100 25.17 4.9

Top 5 DraftKings

at Connecticut Sun (-6.0) Washington Mysticsat Connecticut Sun(-6.0)

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Rest OUT 7/6/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Sun

Washington

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both the Sun and the Mystics have decent offensive efficiency, but neither team has a particularly high pace.

Although coach Mike Thibault said last weekend that Elena Delle Donne would remain on the court for each of the Mystics' final four games leading up to the All-Star Game, she'll be held out for rest purposes Sunday. As a result, Shakira Austin, Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams should have a chance to see additional playing time. Hines-Allen's production has increased recently, and she's scored in double figures in three of her last four appearances. During that time, she's averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Ariel Atkins has been Washington's most consistent scorer this season, and she posted 22 points the last time Delle Donne was held out. Natasha Cloud's production has been somewhat inconsistent on a game-by-game basis, but she's averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per game over her last six appearances.

The Sun have lost three of their last four games but enter Sunday's matchup as the favorites at home. Jonquel Jones has been on a tear recently, posting double-doubles in four of the last five matchups. Across that span, she's averaged 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game. Brionna Jones has been a threat off the bench this season but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of her last four appearances. However, she's had consistent playing time and is averaging 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game this season. DeWanna Bonner's results have also been inconsistent recently, and she's been held under 10 points in three of her last six appearances. During that time, she's averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Alyssa Thomas' production has picked up over the last two games, as she's averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per matchup during that time.

Seattle Storm (-5.5) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 7/5/2022

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee GTD 7/3/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Dream

Seattle

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between Seattle and Atlanta has the lowest expected score on Sunday's slate, and the Storm are favored to win on the road.

The Storm have won four of five games leading up to Sunday's tilt, thanks in large part to contributions from Breanna Stewart. She hasn't posted a double-double in any of the last eight matchups, but she's averaged 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game during that time. Jewell Loyd has also shown glimpses of dominance recently, topping 20 points in two of her last four appearances while averaging 13.8 points and 4.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per game during that time. The team received a significant addition to its frontcourt by signing Tina Charles early this week, but she's averaged just 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over her first two appearances with her new team. Instead, Ezi Magbegor has maintained her starting role, and she's averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game over the last six matchups. Sue Bird has also been productive recently, as she's scored in double figures in four of the last six games while recording at least four assists in each of those matchups.

The Dream had lost three consecutive matchups ahead of Thursday's matchup against New York, but the team received a boost with Tiffany Hayes making her season debut during the win over the Liberty. She didn't appear to have a minutes restriction and put up 21 points in 30 minutes. Her availability led to a decrease in playing time for Asia Durr and Kristy Wallace in the backcourt. No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard has been a strong contributor for Atlanta early in the season but has been inefficient in recent matchups. She's shot just 20 percent from the floor over her last two appearances and has averaged just 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game during that time. Aari McDonald saw plenty of playing time as a starter in mid-June, but her minutes have decreased since taking on a bench role over the last two matchups, as she's averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. Cheyenne Parker had a season-best performance June 10 when she totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Mercury, but she's been inconsistent since then, averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game over her last seven appearances. However, she's the team leader in rebounds this year, which should be beneficial Sunday since the Storm struggle on the boards. Seattle also gives up plenty of assists, which should benefit Erica Wheeler, who's averaging 4.0 assists per game in 2022.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks (-3.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Covid-19 OUT 7/4/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/12/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Sparks

New York

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Liberty and the Sparks is expected to be the most competitive on Sunday's slate, with the Sparks favored to win by just 3.5 points at home.

Los Angeles allows 86.1 points per game, which should allow New York to generate plenty of offensive production. The Liberty have gotten strong play out of the backcourt recently, most notably from Sabrina Ionescu, who carries the highest DFS salary on the slate. She's posted four double-doubles over the last six matchups and has averaged 16.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 35.2 minutes per game while flirting with triple-doubles in each of those appearances. Marine Johannes has also stepped up since joining the starting lineup, as she's averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 assists in 34.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Both Ionescu and Johannes should have the chance for increased run against the Sparks since Sami Whitcomb will be resting. Natasha Howard has been a leading contributor in the frontcourt and has scored in double figures in each of her last five appearances while averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game during that time. Stefanie Dolson has had increased playing time recently but has had inconsistent production, as she's topped 15 points in two of her last three appearances but was held to just two points against Atlanta on June 24.

Nneka Ogwumike has been the strongest performer for the Sparks this season and has averaged posted double-doubles in two of her last six appearances while averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game during that time. Liz Cambage had lackluster results for most of June but has turned things around recently by posting double-doubles in her last two appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson hasn't been as productive on the boards but has scored in double figures in five of her last seven appearances. She's averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game during that time and has a mid-tier salary Sunday. The team's backcourt distribution has been hard to predict recently, and the Sparks will be playing without Brittney Sykes for a second consecutive game. Lexie Brown has totaled 30 points over the last two games and will likely take on a starting role once again with Sykes out. Kristi Toliver has scored in double figures in two of her last three appearances but tends to supplement her fantasy production through assists. She could struggle in that area Sunday since New York allows just 17.6 assists per game, the lowest mark on the slate.

Las Vegas Aces (-5.0) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

The Aces have no injuries to report.

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/12/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final matchup of the night features the two teams with the highest expected scoring totals on the slate.

The visiting Aces were the strongest team in the league over the first month and a half of the season but have lost three of their last five games. This stretch of losses has been in spite of dominant play from A'ja Wilson, who has averaged 18.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances while posting double-doubles in each of those matchups. Kelsey Plum has scored 20-plus points in seven of the last 10 matchups and has averaged 22.5 points and 5.6 assists in 36.8 minutes per game during that time. Jackie Young has had significant playing time since returning to the court in mid-June but hasn't displayed the same consistency that she had early in the season. She's averaged 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game over her last seven appearances, but her production has been somewhat unreliable on a game-by-game basis. Chelsea Gray has been efficient over her two games since returning to the court, as she's shot 62.5 percent from the floor during that time. In spite of their recent string of losses, the Aces have plenty of players who have the opportunity to provide DFS production Sunday.

The Lynx have lost their last two matchups against the Aces, but those losses have been by a combined six points. Moriah Jefferson has scored 20-plus points in three of her last six appearances, and she posted her first career triple-double Wednesday against the Wings. She was limited in rebounds and assists Friday against Las Vegas but still managed to record 20 points. Sylvia Fowles hasn't had the same production she's used to following her five-game absence due to a knee injury, as she's averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Her DFS salary has fallen to reflect her decreased production, so she presents a high-upside play if she can turn things around Sunday. After stringing together five consecutive appearances with double-digit scoring totals, Kayla McBride has averaged just 8.0 points per game while shooting 30 percent from the floor over her last two appearances. Despite coming off the bench, Rachel Banham stepped up against the Aces on Friday and tallied a season-high 24 points while shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. She's scored in double figures just four times this year but has a reasonable salary with intriguing potential if she can replicate her production during Sunday's rematch. Aerial Powers has maintained a starting role over the last month but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of the last five games. During that time, she's averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. The Lynx have matched up nicely against Las Vegas this year and have the potential to provide DFS value once again Sunday.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Sylvia Fowles, F, Lynx ($8,500 DK, $7,400 FD)

Fowles has appeared to be on a minutes restriction since returning to the court, but she has a reduced salary and should see plenty of usage when she's on the court during Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas. She certainly has more upside than some of the other options with a similar salary on Sunday's slate.

Hines-Allen has been more inconsistent than expected over the first few months of the 2022 season but has taken on increased work when Elena Delle Donne has been sidelined. Hines-Allen will likely take on a starting role with Delle Donne resting Sunday, which gives her plenty of DFS potential.

Lexie Brown, G, Sparks ($5,900 DK, $3,900 FD)

Although the Sparks' backcourt has been crowded over the last several weeks, Brown has had strong production and should take on a starting role for a second consecutive game since Brittney Sykes remains in the league's health and safety protocols.

