WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 3

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
July 3, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
  • Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream
  • New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
  • Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Sylvia FowlesFMINLVA740039.115.3
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@CON530026.975.1
Lexie BrownGLANY390019.495
Liz CambageFLANY690034.114.9
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLANY510025.174.9

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Sylvia FowlesFMINLVA850037.264.4
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@CON640027.174.3
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLANY670025.443.8
Kristy WallaceGATLSEA540020.53.8
Tianna HawkinsFWAS@CON360013.363.7

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun (-6.0)

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elena Delle DonneFRestOUT7/6/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Sun

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG2229.8153.52.51.40.22.15.55.312.52.42.8
Natasha CloudG2031.3113.67.31.10.31.44.53.79.12.22.8
Elena Delle DonneF142715.35.92.10.61.21.43.85.712.42.42.8
Shakira AustinC2221.38.56.50.80.70.8003.56.31.52.4
Myisha Hines-AllenF2218.87.84.82.20.60.20.82.23.17.60.81.3
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG2120.56.621.310.20.82.22.15.61.51.7
Alysha ClarkF1524.49.24.52.20.90.21.33.63.77.40.60.7
Elizabeth WilliamsF1616.96.44.20.60.60.9002.75.41.11.8
Tianna HawkinsF1813.55.12.410.50.10.52.21.84.70.90.9
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG2214.52.11.42.80.40.10.31.10.92.80.10.2
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300
Evina WestbrookG11130310121200

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jonquel JonesF202815.19.21.91.21.11.43.85.6112.63.2
Brionna JonesC2026.214.151.51.30.500.35.29.23.74.1
Alyssa ThomasF2032.113.27.95.81.40.100510.33.34.4
DeWanna BonnerG1730.413.93.92.81.40.51.64.84.811.52.63.5
Courtney WilliamsG1827.410.54.73.10.90.40.72.14.611.10.60.8
Natisha HiedemanG2023.58.32.13.11.20.21.54.137.20.91.1
DiJonai CarringtonG2018.47.12.91.110.10.61.82.45.91.72.3
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.40.91.12.40.60.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Nia CloudenG137.82.30.50.80.40.10.50.80.81.70.30.5
Joyner HolmesF137.11.60.80.60.40.10.20.70.51.70.30.3
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511
Jazmine JonesG360.700.3000000.30.71.7

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both the Sun and the Mystics have decent offensive efficiency, but neither team has a particularly high pace.

Although coach Mike Thibault said last weekend that Elena Delle Donne would remain on the court for each of the Mystics' final four games leading up to the All-Star Game, she'll be held out for rest purposes Sunday. As a result, Shakira Austin, Myisha Hines-Allen and Elizabeth Williams should have a chance to see additional playing time. Hines-Allen's production has increased recently, and she's scored in double figures in three of her last four appearances. During that time, she's averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Ariel Atkins has been Washington's most consistent scorer this season, and she posted 22 points the last time Delle Donne was held out. Natasha Cloud's production has been somewhat inconsistent on a game-by-game basis, but she's averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per game over her last six appearances.

The Sun have lost three of their last four games but enter Sunday's matchup as the favorites at home. Jonquel Jones has been on a tear recently, posting double-doubles in four of the last five matchups. Across that span, she's averaged 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game. Brionna Jones has been a threat off the bench this season but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of her last four appearances. However, she's had consistent playing time and is averaging 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game this season. DeWanna Bonner's results have also been inconsistent recently, and she's been held under 10 points in three of her last six appearances. During that time, she's averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Alyssa Thomas' production has picked up over the last two games, as she's averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per matchup during that time. 

Seattle Storm (-5.5) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT7/5/2022

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nia CoffeyFKneeGTD7/3/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Dream

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF1831.321.47.53.12.11.125.47.115.85.26.1
Jewell LoydG2030.916.42.83.81.20.22.56.55.714.62.63
Ezi MagbegorC1729.51261.51.22.60.41.25.19.41.42.1
Sue BirdG1626.78.926.21.30.22.35.437.70.60.6
Gabby WilliamsF2026.16.45.12.91.20.60.522.670.71.1
Stephanie TalbotG1817.14.93.61.10.90.40.92.71.84.60.50.8
Jantel LavenderC2013.643.510.10.10.20.81.94.30.10.2
Briann JanuaryG2018.541.22.80.90.40.72.21.43.90.60.8
Epiphanny PrinceG1713.24.511.50.50.10.81.91.54.20.60.6
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.5
Tina CharlesC2186.56.50.50.500.5137.500.5
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG2031.115.34.62.71.40.82.46.95.414.62.23
Aari McDonaldG2026.911.22.52.91.80.11.54.33.78.92.32.7
Cheyenne ParkerF2024.8116.11.71.21.30.51.94.69.81.31.5
Kristy WallaceG1724.88.52.82.20.90.21.12.937.11.41.9
Erica WheelerG1425.39.52.941.20.112.63.79.51.11.3
Asia DurrG825.113.12.12.30.60.31.43.64.811.52.33.1
Monique BillingsF1717.26.16.10.70.90.500.12.45.41.41.6
Nia CoffeyF1520.96.15.40.80.60.10.41.72.16.31.52.1
Naz HillmonF1814.13.33.71.10.40.200.11.22.40.91.2
Kia VaughnC1314.53.22.80.80.30.5001.42.70.40.5
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Beatrice MompremierF119.62.53.10.50.20.5001.12.40.30.4
Maya CaldwellG320.78.712.30.701.72.73.36.70.30.7
Tiffany HayesG1302131104681513
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.300131.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.500000.50.51

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between Seattle and Atlanta has the lowest expected score on Sunday's slate, and the Storm are favored to win on the road.

The Storm have won four of five games leading up to Sunday's tilt, thanks in large part to contributions from Breanna Stewart. She hasn't posted a double-double in any of the last eight matchups, but she's averaged 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game during that time. Jewell Loyd has also shown glimpses of dominance recently, topping 20 points in two of her last four appearances while averaging 13.8 points and 4.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per game during that time. The team received a significant addition to its frontcourt by signing Tina Charles early this week, but she's averaged just 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over her first two appearances with her new team. Instead, Ezi Magbegor has maintained her starting role, and she's averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game over the last six matchups. Sue Bird has also been productive recently, as she's scored in double figures in four of the last six games while recording at least four assists in each of those matchups.

The Dream had lost three consecutive matchups ahead of Thursday's matchup against New York, but the team received a boost with Tiffany Hayes making her season debut during the win over the Liberty. She didn't appear to have a minutes restriction and put up 21 points in 30 minutes. Her availability led to a decrease in playing time for Asia Durr and Kristy Wallace in the backcourt. No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard has been a strong contributor for Atlanta early in the season but has been inefficient in recent matchups. She's shot just 20 percent from the floor over her last two appearances and has averaged just 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game during that time. Aari McDonald saw plenty of playing time as a starter in mid-June, but her minutes have decreased since taking on a bench role over the last two matchups, as she's averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. Cheyenne Parker had a season-best performance June 10 when she totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Mercury, but she's been inconsistent since then, averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game over her last seven appearances. However, she's the team leader in rebounds this year, which should be beneficial Sunday since the Storm struggle on the boards. Seattle also gives up plenty of assists, which should benefit Erica Wheeler, who's averaging 4.0 assists per game in 2022.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks (-3.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Rebecca AllenFConcussionGTD7/3/2022
Jocelyn WilloughbyFQuadricepsOUT7/3/2022
Sami WhitcombGRestOUT7/6/2022
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Brittney SykesGCovid-19OUT7/4/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/12/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Sparks

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG1932.816.67.16.21.20.42.26.75.713.72.93.2
Natasha HowardF1930.715.16.82.21.21.31.13.66.213.31.72.6
Stefanie DolsonC1923.67.94.81.90.510.71.835.81.31.4
Han XuC1518.59.64.30.40.80.80.40.93.971.51.9
Sami WhitcombG1925.67.12.93.10.60.21.85.52.470.50.7
Michaela OnyenwereF19134.81.60.20.50.20.61.81.43.81.41.8
Rebecca AllenF1023.88.73.61.50.80.91.34.32.98.21.61.8
Marine JohannesG732.311.724.30.40.12.75.74.18.30.71
Crystal DangerfieldG1324.2532.80.700.62.51.85.50.71
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
Jocelyn WilloughbyG419.56.82.80.510.50.82.32.85.50.51.5
DiDi RichardsG511.82.82.20.800.40.20.80.621.41.6
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.2000.41.100

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF1931.918.37.21.91.80.40.61.57.513.12.73.5
Liz CambageC1923.213.16.72.20.71.80.20.64.79.53.44.5
Brittney SykesG1827.710.33.53.92.10.80.41.83.48.834.1
Katie Lou SamuelsonG1528.110.431.90.90.11.94.53.78.51.21.4
Jordin CanadaG1524.39.32.14.91.20.20.11.63.59.12.12.4
Lexie BrownG1926.67.32.72.20.80.11.742.760.10.2
Chennedy CarterG1714.97.81.620.50.50.10.43.37.21.21.7
Chiney OgwumikeF16166.44.80.90.70.30.10.62.35.21.72.2
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF1310.73.12.20.20.20.6001.22.20.60.8
Kristi ToliverG6246.20.84.70.701.33.31.74.51.51.7
Jasmine WalkerF157.91.51.10.20.10.10.31.70.62.300
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Liberty and the Sparks is expected to be the most competitive on Sunday's slate, with the Sparks favored to win by just 3.5 points at home.

Los Angeles allows 86.1 points per game, which should allow New York to generate plenty of offensive production. The Liberty have gotten strong play out of the backcourt recently, most notably from Sabrina Ionescu, who carries the highest DFS salary on the slate. She's posted four double-doubles over the last six matchups and has averaged 16.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 35.2 minutes per game while flirting with triple-doubles in each of those appearances. Marine Johannes has also stepped up since joining the starting lineup, as she's averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 assists in 34.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Both Ionescu and Johannes should have the chance for increased run against the Sparks since Sami Whitcomb will be resting. Natasha Howard has been a leading contributor in the frontcourt and has scored in double figures in each of her last five appearances while averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game during that time. Stefanie Dolson has had increased playing time recently but has had inconsistent production, as she's topped 15 points in two of her last three appearances but was held to just two points against Atlanta on June 24.

Nneka Ogwumike has been the strongest performer for the Sparks this season and has averaged posted double-doubles in two of her last six appearances while averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game during that time. Liz Cambage had lackluster results for most of June but has turned things around recently by posting double-doubles in her last two appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson hasn't been as productive on the boards but has scored in double figures in five of her last seven appearances. She's averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game during that time and has a mid-tier salary Sunday. The team's backcourt distribution has been hard to predict recently, and the Sparks will be playing without Brittney Sykes for a second consecutive game. Lexie Brown has totaled 30 points over the last two games and will likely take on a starting role once again with Sykes out. Kristi Toliver has scored in double figures in two of her last three appearances but tends to supplement her fantasy production through assists. She could struggle in that area Sunday since New York allows just 17.6 assists per game, the lowest mark on the slate.

Las Vegas Aces (-5.0) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

The Aces have no injuries to report.

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/12/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey PlumG2034.620.43.15.81.20.13.37.76.815.53.64.4
A'ja WilsonF2030.318.410.31.712.30.82.36.81445
Jackie YoungG1834.417.14.24.11.40.31.43.26.112.63.44.1
Dearica HambyF2030.312.58.41.11.50.20.72.14.792.53.4
Chelsea GrayG1930.112.83.26.11.70.40.82.8510.922.2
Theresa PlaisanceF2015.24.23.30.70.30.71.23.21.43.80.40.5
Aisha SheppardG159.72.10.70.30.30.10.51.80.62.20.40.5
Riquna WilliamsG5155.81.41.40.20.21.44.41.85.20.81.4
Iliana RupertF414.86.53.50.5001.332.54.50.30.5
Sydney ColsonG108.71.90.41.30.200.30.80.61.70.40.4
Kiah StokesC1512.71.33.50.50.20.700.60.41.30.50.5
Kierstan BellG107.11.40.80.30.10.20.21.30.51.80.20.2

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Aerial PowersF2126.312.54.53.31.10.40.82.7411.83.95
Sylvia FowlesC1629.315.49.30.91.31.3006.6102.13.5
Kayla McBrideG1630.913.83.11.81.301.64.74.611.433.4
Moriah JeffersonG1530.113.835.51.30.21.534.910.12.53
Jessica ShepardF2127.59.18.230.40.30.20.83.36.92.23
Rachel BanhamG2116.16.812.50.10.11.33.82.460.60.7
Nikolina MilicC2013.26.53.31.10.30.30.312.55.11.21.5
Bridget CarletonG2118.84.62.41.20.50.20.92.31.73.80.40.5
Damiris DantasC918.66.841.80.20.11.352.47.40.60.7
Natalie AchonwaF714.66.14.31.40.40.1002.63.711.4
Evina WestbrookG1412.42.61.41.40.40.40.1113.10.40.6
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final matchup of the night features the two teams with the highest expected scoring totals on the slate.

The visiting Aces were the strongest team in the league over the first month and a half of the season but have lost three of their last five games. This stretch of losses has been in spite of dominant play from A'ja Wilson, who has averaged 18.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances while posting double-doubles in each of those matchups. Kelsey Plum has scored 20-plus points in seven of the last 10 matchups and has averaged 22.5 points and 5.6 assists in 36.8 minutes per game during that time. Jackie Young has had significant playing time since returning to the court in mid-June but hasn't displayed the same consistency that she had early in the season. She's averaged 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game over her last seven appearances, but her production has been somewhat unreliable on a game-by-game basis. Chelsea Gray has been efficient over her two games since returning to the court, as she's shot 62.5 percent from the floor during that time. In spite of their recent string of losses, the Aces have plenty of players who have the opportunity to provide DFS production Sunday.

The Lynx have lost their last two matchups against the Aces, but those losses have been by a combined six points. Moriah Jefferson has scored 20-plus points in three of her last six appearances, and she posted her first career triple-double Wednesday against the Wings. She was limited in rebounds and assists Friday against Las Vegas but still managed to record 20 points. Sylvia Fowles hasn't had the same production she's used to following her five-game absence due to a knee injury, as she's averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Her DFS salary has fallen to reflect her decreased production, so she presents a high-upside play if she can turn things around Sunday. After stringing together five consecutive appearances with double-digit scoring totals, Kayla McBride has averaged just 8.0 points per game while shooting 30 percent from the floor over her last two appearances. Despite coming off the bench, Rachel Banham stepped up against the Aces on Friday and tallied a season-high 24 points while shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. She's scored in double figures just four times this year but has a reasonable salary with intriguing potential if she can replicate her production during Sunday's rematch. Aerial Powers has maintained a starting role over the last month but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of the last five games. During that time, she's averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. The Lynx have matched up nicely against Las Vegas this year and have the potential to provide DFS value once again Sunday.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Fowles has appeared to be on a minutes restriction since returning to the court, but she has a reduced salary and should see plenty of usage when she's on the court during Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas. She certainly has more upside than some of the other options with a similar salary on Sunday's slate.

Hines-Allen has been more inconsistent than expected over the first few months of the 2022 season but has taken on increased work when Elena Delle Donne has been sidelined. Hines-Allen will likely take on a starting role with Delle Donne resting Sunday, which gives her plenty of DFS potential.

Although the Sparks' backcourt has been crowded over the last several weeks, Brown has had strong production and should take on a starting role for a second consecutive game since Brittney Sykes remains in the league's health and safety protocols.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
