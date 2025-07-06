WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 6

WNBA Schedule Today

Injury Report - Storm vs. Liberty

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

New York

After going 1-1 in their last two matchups, the Storm (11-7) face the third game of a four-game road trip, looking to improve on their 5-4 road record. The Liberty (12-5) halted a two-game slide with a win over the Sparks on Thursday and look to stay on track as they face the second game of an eight-game homestand, hoping to build on their 7-1 home record. The Storm and Liberty last met on June 22, where the Storm walked away with a 10-point home win.

Skylar Diggins leads the Storm with team highs of 18.5 points and 5.9 assists per game, and she had a streak four straight games with at least 20 points before coming up quieter in her two most recent outings. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler each topped 20 points in Thursday's win over Atlanta. The Storm should look to take advantage on the glass, as the Liberty give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing forwards.

On the other side, Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with team highs of 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Sabrina Ionescu averages 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals, while Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and a team-high 6.5 assists. The squad will remain at a disadvantage without Jonquel Jones, but Leonie Fiebich, Nyara Sabally and Isabelle Harrison will each have to play a part in stepping up in the frontcourt.

Las Vegas Aces at

Line: Aces -15.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sun

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg GTD (Doubtful) 7/6/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tina Charles F Shoulder GTD (Questionable) 7/6/2025 Marina Mabrey G Knee OUT 7/9/2025 Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/9/2025

The Aces (8-9) have dropped two of their last three games but hope to bounce back as they face the third game of a five-game road trip, looking to improve on their 3-5 road record. The Sun (2-15) remain on a brutal start to the season and have lost their last nine games. They have an opportunity to change the energy, as they return home for a two-game homestand and the chance to improve on their 1-6 home record.

A'ja Wilson was the only Aces player to score more than six points in Thursday's blowout loss to the Fever, as she poured in 29 despite the loss. Her squad gave a better effort in last Sunday's win over Phoenix, where she had a team-high 26 points, while Aaliyah Nye, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young also hit double digits on the scoreboard. The Aces need to work on their efficiency and find a way to open up better looks, as they are shooting 40.1 percent from the field, which is the second-lowest mark in the league.

Aneesah Morrow and Tina Charles are the only players to reach the 20-point mark within the last five games for the Sun, and Charles is questionable for Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury. With Marina Mabrey out, Charles would be the squad's only player averaging over 9.0 points per game. The Sun average a league-low 71.1 points per game, but there is still value to be found within the lineup, as Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages a team-high 6.1 rebounds to go with 8.9 points per game. Saniya Rivers also provides a helpful contribution with 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Lynx -14.0

O/U: 160.0

Injury Report - Sky vs. Lynx

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kamilla Cardoso C Not Injury Related OUT 7/8/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alanna Smith F Knee GTD (Questionable) 7/6/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Karlie Samuelson G Foot OFS 5/1/2026 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

The Sky (5-11) have been unable to gather much momentum this season, but with two wins in their last three matchups, they are trending in the right direction. They will be looking to build on their 3-7 road record as they face the third game of a four-game road trip. The Lynx (16-2) face the second game of a back-to-back set after they picked up a fourth straight win Saturday. The squad will look to keep the momentum going as they face the fourth and final game of a homestand with the chance to continue building on their 10-0 home record.

Ariel Atkins leads the Sky with team highs of 14.6 points and 1.8 steals per game. Angel Reese also provides an impactful presence, with 12.4 points and team highs of 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. However, with Kamilla Cardoso sidelined, the rest of the squad will have to step up to help Reese on the glass, especially Elizabeth Williams, who picked up her first start of the season and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks in last Sunday's win over the Sparks.

On the other side, Napheesa Collier continues to lead the way for the Lynx, including a 22-point performance in Saturday's win over Golden State. Courtney Williams also shined with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Jessica Shepard added eight points, 10 boards, five assists and two steals. The Lynx average the league's second-most points per game and have the league's best field-goal percentage. They also maintain good discipline on the defensive end, as they give up the league's third-fewest free throws per game.

