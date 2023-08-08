WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 8

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Sun -7.0

O/U: 160.0

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee GTD 8/8/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Seattle

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun maintain one of the best defenses in the league, holding opponents to a league-low 78.3 points per game. They also hold opponents to an average of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, which ranks second lowest in the league. Conversely, the Storm allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.6 percent from the field, which is the second-highest mark in the league, while they give up an average of 84.6 points per game, which is the fourth most.

DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes lead the Sun's offense, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa is doing a good job on the glass in the absence of Brionna Jones (Achilles). On the other side, Jewell Loyd continues to score at a stellar rate, topping 30 points in three of the last five games. Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and Gabby Williams also chip in consistently to help the Storm put points up on the board, while Mercedes Russell is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game over the last four outings.

Line: Fever -1.0

O/U: 159.0

Los Angeles

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return NaLyssa Smith F Foot GTD 8/8/2023

The Sparks do a good job of defending the three-point line and hold opponents to 32.3 percent from deep, which is the second-worst mark in the league. Meanwhile, the Fever own one of the least successful defenses, as they give up a league-high 85.1 points per game.

Nneka Ogwumike reached the 20-point mark in four of the last six games and leads the Sparks with 19.9 points per game this season. Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens are also playing well lately, along with Dearica Hamby and Layshia Clarendon, who have all proven to be difference-makers. In the absence of NaLyssa Smith (foot), the Fever have been leaning on strong efforts from Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, but Smith's potential return could shake things up. Erica Wheeler, Emma Cannon and Victoria Vivians also are key contributors in more than one category.

Line: Sky -3.5

O/U: 165.0

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rachel Banham G Thumb GTD 8/8/2023 Dorka Juhasz F Hamstring GTD 8/8/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/10/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ruthy Hebard F Suspension OUT 8/11/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OUT 8/11/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

The Lynx give up an average of 84.8 points per game, which is second-most in the league, but they limit opponents to the league's second-fewest free-throw attempts per game. The Sky are also a bit shaky on the defensive end and allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.4 percent from the field, which is the third-highest mark in the league.

After missing three games, Napheesa Collier picked up where she left off with 18 points in the last outing. Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Lindsay Allen are also go-to offensive threats, while Dorka Juhasz (questionable) has shown she can make an impact off the bench. The Sky are enjoying a great run by Kahleah Copper, who is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games, while Marina Mabrey delivered a brilliant 32-point performance in the last outing. Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith, Elizabeth Williams and Dana Evans are also key contributors for Chicago.

Line: Aces -9.0

O/U: 175.0

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 8/17/2023 Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Awak Kuier C Ankle OUT 8/12/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Despite giving up 99 points in their last game, the Aces own one of the best defenses in the league and hold opponents to an average of 79.7 points per game, which is the second-lowest mark in the league. The Wings are not a standout defensive squad, but they do a great job on the glass, limiting opponents to a league-low 31.8 rebounds per game.

The Aces' multi-dimensional offense is a nightmare for opponents, as Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray can all fill it up. On the other end, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are both coming off big games, while Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings with an average of 19.7 points per game. Additionally, Teaira McCowan can be a formidable threat from the center position.

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 157.5

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Ankle GTD 8/8/2023 Ariel Atkins G Ankle OUT 8/11/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/11/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/11/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 8/10/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

The Mystics struggle on the glass, giving up a league-high 36.3 rebounds per game, but they also hold opponents to just 80.6 points per game, which is the third-lowest mark in the league. On the other hand, the Mercury have trouble controlling the boards as well, giving up a league-high 9.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Brittney Sykes, Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins have each played well lately for Washington. However, the Mystics would benefit from the return of Elena Delle Donne (ankle), who has been out for over a month and remains questionable for action. Meanwhile, Diana Taurasi is on a scorching streak for the Mercury, averaging 30.8 points per game across the last four outings. Brittney Griner looked good in her return to action with 22 points in the last game, while Megan Gustafson and Sophie Cunningham have each scored in double digits multiple times in the last 10 games.

DraftKings

Boston is coming off a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double and should thrive against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Gray has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Copper should shine against the Lynx's subpar defense.

Value Picks

Evans logged 14 points in her last game and is shooting 17-for-17 from the foul line over the last five outings. Cooke is coming off back-to-back games where she reached the 10-point mark and should keep the momentum going against the Fever's struggling defense.

Fanduel

After a three-game absence, Griner bounced back with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the last game and is likely to prosper against the Mystics, who do a poor job on the glass. Collier delivered 18 points in her last outing but should be able to achieve greater efficiency against the Sky, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Young finished with just 20 FD points in the previous game but topped 30 in six of the last 10 outings.

Value Picks

Meng is averaging 19.4 minutes per game over the last 10 outings and has a chance to make more of an impact on the boards against the Mercury, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds per game. Clarendon can make an impact across the stat sheet and has a favorable matchup against Indiana's defense, which gives up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards.

