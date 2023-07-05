WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 5

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: New York -15.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix

Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

New York

Han Xu C Rest OUT 7/8/2023 Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 7/19/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty's elite passing and three-point shooting have them second in the league in points per game (87.1), while the Mercury are dead last (76.6). New York is also second in rebounds per game (37.1), while Phoenix is again last (29.4). This is a David vs. Goliath matchup on paper, but Brittney Griner's presence can easily be the great equalizer following a holiday weekend.

The Liberty's first unit consists of Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones, who all play heavy minutes. Marine Johannes, Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally lead New York's bench.

Sophie Cunningham should return to the starting lineup after missing a game due to a head injury, and she'll likely be joined by Griner, Diana Taurasi, Brianna Turner and Moriah Jefferson. With Cunningham back, Michaela Onyenwere will presumably shift back to a reserve role, but she should still see significant minutes. Jennie Simms and Shey Peddy will also be involved off the bench.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Minnesota -1.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana

None

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana gives up the fewest rebounds per game (32.9), but they allow 8.3 made three-pointers per game, which is the second-highest mark in the league. Minnesota is a strong rebounding team as well, but they are the second-worst three-point shooting squad in the WNBA (30.3 percent). This figures to be a battle in the paint between two of the better frontcourts in the league, and Indiana could have an advantage if the Lynx can't find a rhythm from deep.

Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith, Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull are Indiana's usual starters, while Kristy Wallace, Maya Caldwell and Kristy Wallace round out the Fever's eight player-rotation.

Minnesota continues to be without a few regulars, so Napheesa Collier will presumably be joined by Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller, Dorka Juhasz and Lindsay Allen in the starting lineup, while Bridget Carleton, Rachel Banham and Nikolina Milic lead the bench unit.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Las Vegas -14.5

O/U: 175.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Aces

Dallas

Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Las Vegas

Riquna Williams G Back GTD 7/5/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas is first in the league in points per game (93.7) and second in points allowed per game (78.1). Dallas is first in rebounds per game (39.7) but second-worst in field-goal percentage (41.3). The Aces have the advantage against every team they play, but the Wings will have to be extremely efficient if they're gonna have a chance to hand Las Vegas just its second loss of the year.



Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Crystal Dangerfield and Teaira McCowan are Dallas' regular starters, while Kalani Brown and Veronica Burton lead the bench unit. Odyssey Sims recently returned to the team and played 16 minutes Sunday, so she could also be carving out a solid backup role. Awak Kuier and Maddy Siegrist usually see some action but not enough to warrant fantasy attention.

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson and Candace Parker make up one of the best starting lineups in WNBA history, while Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes lead the bench unit. Kierstan Bell, Cayla George and Sydney Colson are usually limited to garbage time.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Los Angeles -1.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta

Aari McDonald G Shoulder GTD 7/5/2023

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta scores the third most points per game (86.7), while the Sparks are third-worst in scoring (78.9). However, Los Angeles averages the most steals per game (8.4), while the Dream averages the second-most turnovers per game (15.1). This is a battle between two different play styles and whoever wins will likely force the opposing team to play at their pace.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard lead the way for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker, Danielle Robinson and Nia Coffey round out the starting five. Haley Jones, Monique Billings, AD Durr, Naz Hillmon and Laeticia Amihere make up the bench unit, but Iliana Rupert will also be available for the first time this year.

Jordin Canada will presumably return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence, so Destanni Henderson figures to slide back to a bench role. Canada will likely be joined by Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, Karlie Samuelson and Jasmine Thomas in the first five, while Henderson, Azura Stevens, Zia Cooke and Rae Burrell round out the rotation.



WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Ogwumike has been stellar in all facets to start 2023, but what intrigues me about this matchup is the star forward's defensive production versus an Atlanta squad that averages the second-most turnovers per game (15.1). Griner has finished with at least 20 points and five rebounds in three straight games and will see plenty of opportunities against the star-studded Liberty. Boston has hit her first rough patch in the WNBA, but I expect her to bounce back in a big way against Minnesota.

Value Plays

McCowan has drawn five straight starts since returning from EuroBasket, averaging 9.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game during that stretch. She faces a tough matchup against Las Vegas, but McCowan's consistent role makes her a solid value play. Allen has drawn three straight starts for a depleted Lynx squad and dished out at least six assists in each of those contests. Over her last five appearances, Allen is averaging 7.4 points, 7.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Wilson faces one of the best rebounding teams in the league, but she should still be able to thrive in different ways, especially defensively. Howard is up against Las Vegas' vaunted frontcourt, but she has recorded a double-double in three of her last six appearances, averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks per game during that stretch. Smith is coming off a 27-point, eight-rebound performance, and last time she faced Minnesota, the star forward posted 12 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes during a two-point victory.

Value Plays

Sims recently re-signed with Dallas and played 16 minutes off the bench during Sunday's win over Washington, totaling five points and three assists. Across five appearances with the Wings this season, she's averaged 4.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. Thornton isn't a prolific producer, but she's a safe value play given her consistent role and defensive production.

