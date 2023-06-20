WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Basketball Update

As All-Star voting around the WNBA begins to wind down, several injuries to significant players around the league are piling up, leaving plenty of fantasy managers with decisions to make if they hope to remain competitive. There are still plenty of players available in most leagues who have outperformed expectations recently. Subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Stock Watch

Risers

Ivana Dojkic, G, Storm: The Storm have been one of the healthiest teams in the league early this season, but they've still made a few rotational changes as they attempt to carve out wins during a rebuilding season. Dojkic has been a recent beneficiary, starting the last three matchups and averaging 30.7 minutes per game. The rookie has also scored in double figures in four consecutive games and is a consistent source of assists. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dojkic maintain her starting role, and her recent production makes her worthy of fantasy consideration in most formats.

Morgan Bertsch, F, Sky: Bertsch began the season as a starter for Chicago, and she had enough production to make her a decent fantasy option. She recently missed nearly three weeks due to an ankle injury but returned to the court Sunday against the Mystics. While Bertsch wasn't part of the starting lineup, she didn't appear to have significant limitations and posted a career-high 16 points with seven rebounds. It's unclear whether she'll reclaim a starting role since Alanna Smith has been effective, but Bertsch should immediately be back on fantasy radars now that she's healthy.

Candace Parker, F, Aces: Parker saw a lesser role than she was used to in past seasons while getting used to playing with the Aces' superteam, but she's had more fantasy production in recent matchups, including multiple steals in each of the past three games. Across that span, she's averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals. Parker's minutes have remained in the low-to-mid 20s, but fantasy managers would be encouraged if her recent production signaled increased results moving forward.

DiJonai Carrington, G, Sun: Carrington had inconsistent playing time to begin the season, but she's had a steadier role in recent matchups, topping 20 minutes in the past three games. Her increase in minutes has come with Diana Taurasi out with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear when the veteran will be able to return. Carrington has been productive over the past three matchups, averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 24.0 minutes per game. Carrington represents a decent streaming option if Taurasi misses any additional games.

Nikolina Milic, F, Lynx: Milic had relatively minimal fantasy production early in 2023, but she's played double-digit minutes in the past three matchups while the Lynx deal with several injuries to their frontcourt contributors. The 29-year-old has performed well with increased playing time, averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game over the past three matchups. Milic isn't yet in must-add territory, but she's at least a decent streaming option for those in deeper fantasy leagues.

Fallers

Courtney Williams, G, Sky: Williams was a solid source of points, rebounds and assists early in the 2023 campaign, but her scoring and rebounding have dropped off slightly in recent matchups as the Sky have gone on a four-game losing streak. The 29-year-old has maintained a starting role and has still been a decent fantasy contributor through her assists, but she doesn't have the same upside as she did earlier this season. Williams should still see plenty of run with the team, so she should have ample opportunities to bounce back as the season progresses. However, while she's in a cold stretch, fantasy managers may consider leaving her on the bench in favor of players with more upside.

Chiney Ogwumike, F, Sparks: Ogwumike started four of the first five games this season and was a stellar contributor on both ends of the floor. However, she recently missed four games due to a foot injury and has come off the bench in her two appearances since returning to action. While it's possible her decreased playing time is due to the Sparks bringing her along slowly following her absence, the team has also gotten solid play from Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens recently, so it's unclear whether Ogwumike will reclaim a starting role at some point.

Veronica Burton, G, Wings: Burton had a hot streak in late May and early June, highlighted by a performance against the Sun on June 4 in which she tallied 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes. While she's remained in the starting lineup in the subsequent games, her playing time has decreased, and she's averaged 19.6 minutes per game over the past five matchups. Burton still dishes out her fair share of assists and contributes defensively, but her fantasy upside isn't the same as it was earlier in the year.

Elizabeth Williams, F, Sky: Williams has been a vital contributor for the Sky early in the season, and her defensive contributions have embodied the toughness that the team has set out to display this year. However, her production has decreased slightly in recent matchups, correlating with Chicago's losing streak. Over her past five appearances, she's averaged 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game, and she didn't have any blocks in three of those matchups. It wouldn't be surprising to see her bounce back at some point, but the Sky could also lean slightly more on Morgan Bertsch and Alanna Smith now that the team is getting healthier, while Sika Kone and Robyn Parks have also shown promise.

Tiffany Hayes, G, Sun: Hayes has seen ample playing time during her first year in Connecticut. However, one of her biggest downfalls has been foul trouble, which has limited her opportunities to contribute. Her minutes have decreased in recent matchups as her fouls have piled up, and she's averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game over her past five appearances. Hayes showed plenty of upside early in the year and proved to be a reliable fantasy option during her days in Atlanta, so she isn't necessarily a drop candidate, but it's worth considering other players to start over her.

Injury/Absence Implications

Note: Updated injury and absence information throughout the week can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report page.

Atlanta Dream: Danielle Robinson recently missed eight games due to a knee injury she sustained in the regular-season opener, but she returned to action Sunday against the Fever. Her return could lead to slightly less playing time for Haley Jones and AD Durr.

Chicago Sky: Morgan Bertsch returned from an eight-game absence Sunday against Washington and posted a career-high scoring total despite coming off the bench. It wouldn't be surprising to see her reclaim a starting role at some point, but Elizabeth Williams and Alanna Smith have performed well as starters. Kahleah Copper missed a game last week due to a personal matter, but she returned to action Sunday and will likely be available moving forward.

Dallas Wings: Crystal Dangerfield was dealing with an ankle injury that forced her to miss four games, but she played 33 minutes off the bench in her return to the court Saturday. The team will also get a boost soon since Teaira McCowan has returned from overseas. The Dangerfield and McCowan returning to the court could spell less playing time for Kalani Brown, Veronica Burton and Awak Kuier.

Indiana Fever: Victoria Vivians sustained a head injury during Sunday's matchup against the Dream and was evaluated for a concussion afterward. It's unclear whether she'll miss any games.

Los Angeles Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike returned from a four-game absence last week, while Lexie Brown will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness. Karlie Samuelson has seen a slight decrease in playing time following Ogwumike's return, while Zia Cooke has started in Brown's absence.

Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard is dealing with an illness that will force her to miss a third consecutive matchup Tuesday. Bridget Carleton has started the past two games, while Dorka Juhasz and Rachel Banham have also seen increased playing time.

New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu was bothered by a hamstring injury in early June but played through the issue. However, the injury lingered, and she's missed the past two games. She has a few days to rest before the Liberty return to action Friday, but it's unclear whether she'll be ready to return to the court by then. Marine Johannes has taken on a starting role with Ionescu out. Han Xu has also left the team to play overseas, but her absence shouldn't significantly impact the Liberty's rotation.

Phoenix Mercury: The Mercury have dealt with a pair of significant absences recently, as Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi have missed the past two games. Moriah Jefferson and Brianna Turner have taken on increased roles in their absences, and it's unclear when they'll be able to return despite being day-to-day for now. Michaela Onyenwere also sustained a facial injury Sunday against New York, and her status is unclear at this point.

Washington Mystics: Natasha Cloud missed Friday's game against Phoenix due to an ankle issue but returned to action Sunday. Li Meng will miss the next two weeks while playing overseas, which could lead to an uptick in minutes for Myisha Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins. Kristi Toliver was absent from Sunday's game against the Sky due to what was described as rest purposes, but she's been shut down for at least two weeks due to a foot injury. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough could see a slight increase in playing time while Toliver is out.

Lineup Trends

Note: Projected lineups and up-to-the-minute lineup confirmations can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Dallas Wings: The impending return of Teaira McCowan could move Kalani Brown to a bench role.

Seattle Storm: Ivana Dojkic has started the past three games, while Yvonne Turner has moved to the bench.