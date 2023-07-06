WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Basketball Update

The WNBA had a two-day break to begin the week but has returned to action with just over a week remaining until the All-Star break. Injuries are piling up around the league, including several with significant fantasy implications. Find out which players have seen their roles change recently and who could see an uptick in playing time in the event of the absence of key players. Subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Stock Watch

Risers

Courtney Williams, G, Sky: Williams has had some periods of inconsistency this season, but she's hit her stride in recent matchups and was rewarded with Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. The 29-year-old has topped 20 points in two of the past three games and posted her first career triple-double Friday against the Sparks. While Williams was a borderline starting candidate for parts of June, she's become a must-start option over the past few games.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Storm: Coach Noelle Quinn has tweaked Seattle's rotation in recent games as the team continues its rebuild, and Whitcomb has benefitted from the new look. Although she's continued to come off the bench, the 24-year-old has scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups, averaging 16.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. She shot 50 percent from the floor during that time, and it's been encouraging to see her uptick in playing time translate to increased production.

Tianna Hawkins, F, Mystics: Hawkins has taken on a starting role over the past three games with Shakira Austin sidelined and has become a fantasy-relevant player with her increased usage. The 32-year-old has scored in double figures just once over those three matchups but has averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. Austin will miss at least two more weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hawkins' increased production continue.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, Storm: Another player who has benefitted from coach Noelle Quinn's recent changes in Seattle is Fankam Mendjiadeu, who has continued to come off the bench but has averaged 6.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game over her past two appearances. The rookie struggled to find consistent playing time earlier this season, but she's on her way to a fantasy-relevant role if she can maintain her current allotment of minutes.

Zia Cooke, G, Sparks: Cooke has struggled to consistently produce this season, even when she drew a pair of starts in mid-June. While she's had a bench role recently, she's had an uptick in production over the past few matchups while the Sparks have dealt with several absences. The rookie out of South Carolina has responded with three consecutive double-digit scoring totals, averaging 10.7 points, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game. While her role could decrease once the Sparks are healthier, she's at least a decent short-term option.

Fallers

Mercedes Russell, F, Storm: While several players have seen increased playing time in coach Noelle Quinn's altered rotation for the Storm, other players have naturally had decreased roles. Russell has been the primary player with fewer minutes, and she's played just five minutes over the team's past two matchups. The 27-year-old had some bursts of production earlier in the year, but she isn't a fantasy-relevant player as long as the Storm maintain their current look.

Sug Sutton, G, Mercury: Sutton took on a starting role for the Mercury earlier in 2023 but has retreated to the bench over the past four matchups, while Brianna Turner has returned to the starting lineup. Sutton hasn't been particularly effective in her new role, averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 20.3 minutes per game since reclaiming a bench role. The 24-year-old had some solid fantasy performances early this season but hasn't been a reliable option recently.

Tiffany Hayes, G, Sun: Hayes was a well-rounded contributor for most of her tenure in Atlanta, but she's struggled to maintain the same production during her first year with the Sun. The 33-year-old has still had some dominant stretches but has still had some lackluster showings, including averages of 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game over her past two appearances. She isn't necessarily a drop candidate, but fantasy managers could consider leaving her on the bench when she has tougher matchups.

Marine Johannes, G, Liberty: Johannes had a solid impact for the Liberty shortly after making her season debut in early June, but her role has been more limited in recent games. She's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of her past five matchups, averaging 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. Most of Johannes' fantasy appeal comes from her three-point prowess, but she's averaged just 1.2 conversions from beyond the arc over the past five games, limiting her upside.

Destanni Henderson, G, Sparks: Henderson had some encouraging fantasy lines in late June, but she's had a much more limited impact in recent games. She drew a start against Atlanta on Sunday but mustered just two points, six assists, a rebound and a steal in 36 minutes, and she was held scoreless with three assists in 10 minutes while moving back to the bench Wednesday. While the 24-year-old could still have some solid performances as the season progresses, her playing time will likely decrease even more when some of the Sparks' other guards are back in action.

Injury/Absence Implications

Note: Updated injury and absence information throughout the week can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report page.

Atlanta Dream: Iliana Rupert was recently activated by the Dream after competing for France in EuroBasket. However, she shouldn't have a significant fantasy impact.

Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard returned from maternity leave this week and will be available moving forward, while Kristine Anigwe was waived.

Connecticut Sun: DiJonai Carrington will miss Thursday's game against the Storm due to a non-COVID illness, which could result in a slight uptick in playing time for Tyasha Harris.

Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally exited Wednesday's matchup against the Aces due to an illness and didn't return. It's unclear whether she'll miss additional time, but Natasha Howard and Teaira McCowan saw increased playing time in her absence. Kalani Brown was briefly let go by the Wings last week but re-signed with the team last Wednesday. She missed Wednesday's game against the Aces due to a head injury, and it's unclear whether she'll be available for Friday's rematch. Odyssey Sims also rejoined the Wings on a rest-of-season contract last week, and Veronica Burton and Maddy Siegrist have seen decreased playing time upon her return.

Indiana Fever: Amanda Zahui B. was traded from the Mystics to the Fever on Tuesday but didn't make her team debut Wednesday against the Lynx. She saw inconsistent playing time with Washington and should have a similar role with the Fever after Queen Egbo was sent to the Mystics.

Las Vegas Aces: Kelsey Plum was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Wings due to a non-COVID illness. It's unclear whether she'll be available for Friday's matchup, but Alysha Clark started in her absence.

Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks have dealt with multiple injuries in recent weeks. Lexie Brown remains out due to a non-COVID illness but said Wednesday that she's now focusing on returning. Chiney Ogwumike has missed the past three games with a foot injury, resulting in an uptick in playing time for Dearica Hamby. Karlie Samuelson exited Wednesday's game against the Dream due to a foot injury, and it's unclear whether she'll be available Sunday against the Mercury.

Minnesota Lynx: The Lynx continue to deal with several absences and signed Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract last week. She's seen minimal playing time since joining the team and could lose her place with the club since Aerial Powers recently indicated that she's close to returning.

New York Liberty: Stefanie Dolson has been out with an ankle injury since early last week but recently shed her walking boot and will be re-evaluated Friday. The team's frontcourt should also get a boost soon since Han Xu has rejoined the team after playing overseas.

Phoenix Mercury: Shey Peddy returned from a four-game absence Saturday against Minnesota, while Sophie Cunningham has missed two of the past four games due to injury but returned to action Wednesday against the Liberty. However, Diana Taurasi will sit out Friday against the Lynx for rest purposes, which will likely lead to increased run for Moriah Jefferson.

Seattle Storm: Gabby Williams recently re-signed with the Storm but will be unavailable Thursday against the Sun due to return-to-play protocols. Once she's able to suit up, Joyner Holmes could see decreased playing time. Jordan Horston recently missed three games due to a shoulder injury but returned to the court Sunday against the Liberty, and Ivana Dojkic saw decreased playing time against New York.

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud are dealing with ankle injuries, and it's unclear whether they'll be available Friday against Indiana. Tianna Hawkins saw increased playing time in Delle Donne's absence Sunday against the Wings, while Queen Egbo could also see some usage if she's available after being acquired from the Fever on Tuesday. If Cloud is sidelined, Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough could see increased roles. Li Meng returned to practice Wednesday after playing overseas, but it's unclear whether she'll suit up Friday. Kristi Toliver has also been ruled out through the All-Star break as she continues to deal with a foot injury.

Lineup Trends

Note: Projected lineups and up-to-the-minute lineup confirmations can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Atlanta Dream: Danielle Robinson has taken on a starting role over the past four games, while Haley Jones has retreated to the bench.

Seattle Storm: Joyner Holmes has started the past two matchups, while Mercedes Russell has fallen out of Seattle's rotation.

Washington Mystics: Amanda Zahui B. started Sunday against the Wings with Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin sidelined, but Zahui B. has since been traded to Indiana. If Delle Donne remains out Friday, Myisha Hines-Allen and Li Meng are candidates to start.