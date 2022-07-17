AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Wander Franco would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Chris Archer, Twins: Out since the end of June due to a tight hip, Archer is set to be activated Sunday and rejoin the rotation. The veteran righty has put up solid ratios this season without big strikeout numbers, which puts him firmly in that limbo where he's probably only a streaming option in shallower formats but might be too good to simply leave on waivers. Your actual league format is key with players like Archer – he'd failed to last five innings in three of his last four starts before being shut down and hasn't pitched more than five in any outing all year, so in a points league that rewards wins or quality starts more heavily, his value plummets. In a roto league where all you really want is the ratios, though, Archer can still be useful. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Beau Brieske, Tigers: The All-Star break is a good time to take stock of your full roster, and focus on the bigger picture rather than the week-by-week chase for specific stats. There may be players on your bench who have theoretical upside or utility, but the reasons you originally added them have long since become irrelevant. On the flip side, there are players like Brieske sitting on waivers who don't have that perceived ceiling but have simply been putting up solid numbers. The 24-year-old rookie has delivered three straight quality starts, and since the beginning of June he has a 3.35 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. Like Archer, he doesn't strike out enough guys to be truly exciting in shallow formats, but he's pitching far too well to be available in as many leagues as he is. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Domingo German, Yankees: I recommended stashing German last week just in case a spot in the Yankees' rotation opened up for him when he was ready to come off the IL. Luis Severino then landed on the IL on Thursday with a lat strain. I promise you, I employed no evil magicks to make that happen and make myself look smart, but that's just what a practitioner of evil magicks would say. Severino won't even start throwing again for a couple weeks, so German could slot into the rotation right after the break. The 29-year-old only has one good MLB season on his resume, but he's looked very good on his rehab stint and a pitcher doesn't have to be great to be worth rostering with the Yankees' offense at his back. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $16

Brad Keller, Royals: Keller was on a roll before having to sit at home for a road trip to Toronto, but at least he didn't completely alienate the entire Kansas City fanbase while trying to explain his decision not to get vaccinated. The right-hander has won four of his last five starts, posting a 2.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 29.1 innings over that stretch, but it's worth noting that he faced the A's twice and the Tigers twice in that time – the two worst offenses in the majors (and by a wide margin) against RHP, according to wOBA and wRC+. He's still best viewed as a streamer, but maybe more the 'keep on you bench and use frequently' type of streamer rather than the 'grab off waivers and cut loose' type. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Matt Manning, Tigers: The 24-year-old resumed his rehab early this week, and he'll likely need a few more outings at Triple-A before he's ready to rejoin the Detroit rotation. That maybe makes it a bit early to stash him, but Manning still has just enough perceived upside and cache to be worth jumping ahead of the competition. He did toss a quality start against the Red Sox to open his season before getting hurt in his second outing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Luis Patino, Rays: Patino's probably still on somebody's bench in most leagues, especially keeper and dynasty ones, but just in case, I'll lay out some bids and some reasons why you may or may not want to be aggressive on going after him. Pros: The 22-year-old has big-time stuff and is a top prospect for a reason, and Tampa knows how to get the most out of their pitchers. The Rays also need all the healthy arms in their rotation they can find, so his spot is pretty secure if he avoids breaking down again. Cons: Patino only has two reliable pitches right now, and while they are both plus, he could have trouble lasting five-plus innings and turning over a lineup on a consistent basis. That fastball/slider combo also hasn't resulted in big strikeout numbers yet in the majors. Patino's best viewed as an upside gamble in redraft – if you have a lot of ground to make up in pitching categories, he's got the ceiling to move the needle if things begin to click for him. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Konnor Pilkington, Guardians: The southpaw's been bouncing between Columbus and Cleveland all year, but Aaron Civale's wrist injury likely opens the door for a lengthier residence with the Guardians. Pilkington's 11.2 percent walk rate is ugly, but the overall package could be decent if he sharpens his control a little. If Civale's absence is a prolonged one though, it might only give Cody Morris a chance to stake a claim to the job in August. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Ryan Yarbrough, Rays: It's been a rough year for Yarbrough, but he got another start for Tampa Bay on Saturday and looked good enough that it might earn him another turn or two after the break, depending on Jeffrey Springs' health. Yarbrough seems to have proven pretty conclusively that he's better suited to being a long/bulk reliever rather than a regular member of the rotation, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Relief Pitcher

Tyler Duffey, Twins: Turns out Emilio Pagan getting demoted from Minnesota's closer gig didn't immediately catapult Jhoan Duran into the ranks of elite ninth-inning men. The Twins seem to view Duran as more of a high-leverage fireman anyway and are still willing to use him for more than an inning at a time, so there will probably be some loose save chances for other members of the bullpen after the break. Duffey seems best situated to get them at the moment. The 31-year-old has turned things around after a bumpy start to the season, reeling off 11 straight scoreless appearances with a 12:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings, and he notched his second save of the season last Sunday. Duran is still the top option in this 'pen, but Duffey should have value in deeper formats or ones that use holds as well as saves. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Pete Fairbanks, Rays: The 28-year-old flamethrower is closing in on his season debut after suffering a serious lat injury in spring training. Fairbanks set career highs with five saves and 14 holds last year, and he should slot into the Rays' high-leverage mix once he shows he's fully recovered. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Garrett Richards, Rangers: The Texas bullpen remains a little chaotic. Brett Martin picked up three quick saves after Joe Barlow got bumped from the closer role, but it was Richards who got the call with the game on the line Wednesday after Jose Leclerc imploded to begin the ninth. The veteran righty has had a solid year and started seeing high-leverage duty about a month ago, so he's worth stashing in deep formats, just in case. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Josh Staumont, Royals: If Kansas City does conduct a fire sale at the deadline, Scott Barlow is one of the players who could draw the most interest. That makes Staumont's return from a nearly month-long absence due to neck trouble that much more intriguing. The right-hander has walked a ghastly 15.1 percent of the batters he's faced this season, but the Royals don't have any clearly better options in the ninth if Barlow is dealt. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Ryan Tepera, Angels: Raisel Iglesias has seen his velocity decrease in recent outings, and even if he does regain his form, the Angels are probably sellers at the deadline. They have absolutely no one who seems like a clear next man up at closer, so Tepera – a solid setup man without premium stuff – would probably get the job by default. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Catcher

Caleb Hamilton, Twins: A fracture in Ryan Jeffers' thumb could sideline him for most of the rest of the regular season. Minnesota already has Gary Sanchez to handle starting duties, but Hamilton got called up from Triple-A St. Paul after he'd thumped a surprising 10 homers in 49 games. The 27-year-old had a methodical climb through the system after being a 23rd round pick in 2016, so he's far from a top prospect or anything, but that flash of power – plus the potential for some extra at-bats at the infield corners – is intriguing enough to make him worth a look in deep two-catcher formats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Sam Huff, Rangers: Jeffers' former teammate, Mitch Garver, is done for the year due to a forearm injury, which means Huff will back up Jonah Heim the rest of the way. Huff has a more established track record of hitting for power than Hamilton, including 13 homers in only 32 games at Triple-A Round Rock this year, and has been viewed as a real prospect at times, so he's the better pickup if you're throwing a dart and hoping to hit some value behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

First Base

Nick Pratto, Royals: With a somewhat disturbing percentage of the Kansas City roster proving to be vaxx skeptics, Pratto wound up making his big-league debut this season during this weekend's trip to Toronto even after being surpassed by Vinnie Pasquantino in the pecking order at 1B. Pratto has done about what you'd expect in his first three games, striking out four times in 11 at-bats against two hits, and the 23-year-old will remain a massive batting average risk even if he does launch the occasional homer. Yeah, he was viewed as a top-50 prospect last year, but until he shows he can make at least semi-consistent contact against better pitching, his power potential is all but meaningless. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Carlos Santana, Mariners: Santana's Seattle resurgence has been pretty remarkable. After managing only four homers in 52 games for the Royals, the veteran has slugged four in only 16 games for the M's, producing a respectable .241/.369/.481 slash line. The 36-year-old hasn't really been good since 2019, so it's tough to say this will last, but it won't cost much to try and ride the hottish streak while it lasts. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Second Base

Matt Carpenter, Yankees: The 36-year-old has thundered his way into a regular spot in the Yankees' lineup, starting 10 of 14 games in July while slashing a ridiculous .462/.543/1.077 with seven homers and 18 RBI, with seven of those steaks coming yesterday against Boston – the surest way to becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx. I mean, sure, why not. I'm kicking myself a little for not seeing Carpenter as a better gamble when he got an opportunity to aim for the short porch at Yankee Stadium, but frankly, I just didn't see a path to consistent at-bats even if he did have some success. "Some success", however, would be a massive understatement. A 1.077 SLG??? I mean, come on. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Michael Massey, Royals: One of the call-ups for the Toronto trip, Massey has some value as a stash if Whit Merrifield gets run out of town traded to a contender. The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2019, but he likely would have gone higher had a back injury not limited him during his junior year at Illinois. At various times in the minors he has flashed power, speed and a good hit tool., and while that's not to say it'll all eventually come together for him, a .348/.408/.630 slash line through his first 103 plate appearances for Triple-A Omaha is definitely an eye-opener, and he went 2-for-4 in his first big-league start. This might just be Bobby Witt's double-play partner for most of the rest of the decade. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Ramon Urias, Orioles: Urias has been on fire since coming off the IL at the beginning of the month, slashing .412/.444/.735 over the last 10 games with three homers and 12 RBI. Given the rising tide around him in Baltimore, the 28-year-old will probably retain value even after he cools down, and he still retains multi-position eligibility from 2021 even though he's primarily played third base this year. Remember what I said about re-evaluating your roster at the break? Urias is probably an upgrade for your bench, even if he's not a sexy upside play. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Third Base

Aledmys Diaz, Astros: Diaz has been the winner so far of the playing-time sweepstakes created by injuries to Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez. The 31-year-old utility player has started nine of the last 11 games, slashing .324/.410/.706 with three homers, seven RBI and eight runs. Houston's lineup is still dangerous even without Alvarez in it, and while Diaz won't keep this up, he doesn't need to be this hot to have value given his versatility – he just needs volume. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Outfield

Jo Adell, Angels: This dude desperately needs a fresh start in a new organization. Adell has started four straight games since his latest promotion to the big leagues, and it's been more of the same from him – flashes of elite athletic tools, but also six strikeouts in 17 plate appearances. The 23-year-old is the kind of player who could wind up a 2025 All-Star if he lands in the right spot (look at what a trade to the Blue Jays did for Teoscar Hernandez, for instance), or he could follow the Lewis Brinson career path. From a fantasy perspective, at this point he's purely a deep-league dart throw in dynasty formats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Akil Baddoo, Tigers: I have to give Baddoo credit. After losing his big-league roster spot in early May, the 23-year-old has fought through an illness and an oblique strain to post a tidy .300/.405/.500 slash line over 30 games at Triple-A Toledo to earn another call-up. He hasn't exactly lit up the majors since his return, going 2-for-15, but Detroit really shouldn't be giving too many more starts to the likes of Robbie Grossman given how the season has gone. Baddoo still has a chance to develop into a solid complementary bat alongside the Riley Greene-Spencer Torkelson core, and he should see plenty of playing time after the break unless he completely flames out again. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Nate Eaton, Royals: Eaton's been a bit of a pop-up prospect this year, and he's parlayed that success in the minors into the starting center field job this weekend for the Royals' junior varsity squad. The 25-year-old was a 21st-round pick in 2018 out of VMI who had little going for him but speed coming into this season, but over 76 games between Double-A and Triple-A he's posted a .301/.360/.498 slash line with 13 homers in addition to 19 steals in 22 attempts. That's basically the same skill set as Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel, who should remain ahead of him in the pecking order for now, but if the roster gets well and truly shaken up at the trade deadline, there may just be a spot for Eaton. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Elier Hernandez, Rangers: The 27-year-old is another player having a breakout at Triple-A, slashing .295/.364/.546 for Round Rock with 11 homers and nine steals in 62 games, and that performance earned Hernandez his first look at the big leagues this week. It's pretty incredible this was his debut, really – the Royals gave him a $3 million signing bonus as an international signing back in 2011, so the potential was always there, but he just never got his chance until now. He's started three straight games, collecting three hits but striking out six times, and he could be a guy who needs a veteran or two traded away to get a regular spot in the lineup after the break. Still, the upside is there, and if Texas is committed to this new 'pitcher's park with a strong defense' philosophy, they could do a lot worse than an outfield of Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras and Hernandez. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Leody Taveras, Rangers: Speaking of Taveras and players who are finally putting it all together, yowza. The 23-year-old has multi-hit efforts in six of his last nine starts, and per this memo from the Department of Arbitrary Endpoints, he's slashing .380/.392/.620 over his last 25 games with three homers, five steals, 13 runs and 15 RBI. I'm pretty sure every fantasy roster in existence could find room for those numbers. Taveras is never going to draw many walks, but he's always had elite athletic tools, and if he's doing serious damage when he swings who cares how often he doesn't? If you'd prefer some advanced stats to make the case, his AEV has jumped over four mph from last year and his hard-hit rate is over 10 points higher than 2021 at 45.9 percent, while his strikeout rate has dropped to a palatable 25.6 percent. Taveras' performance looks legit – maybe not a four-digit OPS kind of legit, but definitely a should-be-rostered everywhere kind of legit. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: Rostered