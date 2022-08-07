AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Wander Franco would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Wander Franco would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Tucker Davidson, Angels: Atlanta got tired of waiting to see if Davidson would ever consistently find the plate and sent him west at the trade deadline as part of the package for Raisel Iglesias. The 26-year-old lefty has big-league stuff, but he also posted a 10:13 K:BB in 15.1 innings for Atlanta earlier this season. He's probably best viewed as a deep-league keeper dart throw, but he might have some streamer value down the stretch against a free-swinging club he can get to chase. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Tyler Mahle, Twins: If you need pitching and missed out on Luis Castillo last week, here's your set of steak knives. Mahle's always been able to get strikeouts, but he's also always had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, which has resulted in a roller coaster career from a fantasy perspective. The hope is a move to Target Field will help with the latter issue, and his splits certainly fuel that narrative – the right-hander has a 2.0 HR/9 while calling Great American Ball Park home, and a 0.8 HR/9 on the road. Then again, Mahle served up three long balls to the Jays in his first home start at Target Field on Friday, but you can always chalk that one up to nerves and a tough opponent. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $25

Matt Manning, Tigers: Manning wasn't exactly good in his return from a length stay on the injured list, walking four and striking out only one over five innings Tuesday, but he's still got that tantalizing upside. In redraft, this is the kind of pitcher you pick up when you basically need a miracle or two to climb up the standings. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Cole Ragans, Rangers: A late first-round pick in 2016, Ragans even reaching the majors might qualify as one of those miracles. He missed two entire seasons due to two Tommy John surgeries – the graft basically failed on the first one – and then there was no minor-league season in 2020, meaning he went three years without game action. The southpaw came back in 2021 and got named to the Futures Game squad but struggled at Double-A, setting the stage for a breakout this season as he cruised through the high minors before tossing five scoreless innings against the White Sox on Thursday in his big-league debut. Ragans' fastball sits in the low 90s and can touch 95 mph, but it's enough to set up his plus changeup, and he mixes in a slider as well. Between his first name, the fact that he's a lanky lefty and his arsenal, the comps to former Texas hurler Cole Hamels are almost inevitable, but the 24-year-old still has a chance to live up to them. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Mitch White, Blue Jays: Toronto has made a habit of recycling pitchers the Dodgers no longer have room for, and White joins Hyun Jin Ryu and Ross Stripling in that pipeline. In fact, the 27-year-old righty will step right into the rotation spot vacated when Stripling landed on the IL this week. White doesn't have premium stuff and in 11 starts this season he's only lasted six innings once, but much like Stripling he's got a deep enough arsenal to get by as a back-end starter or swing man, and he'll still have a potent offense at his back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Ryan Yarbrough, Rays: I'm listing Yarbrough as a starter, but the good news is that Tampa is using him as a bulk reliever again, a role in which he's performed much better than when he's on the bump from the jump. In three appearances since the All-Star break, he's posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB through 14 innings, and in the one game he did start during that brief stretch he delivered a QS. The 30-year-old southpaw is a ratios play rather than a plus strikeout option, but he's got a better chance of nabbing a win now and then if he's working behind an opener consistently. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Tyler Alexander, Tigers (vs. CLE, at CHW)

Kyle Bradish, Orioles (vs. TOR, at TB)

James Kaprielian, Athletics (vs. LAA, at HOU)

Jordan Lyles, Orioles (vs. TOR, at TB)

Relief Pitcher

Anthony Bass, Blue Jays / Scott Effross, Yankees / Will Smith, Astros: I'm listing these guys together for those in holds formats. Effross arguably gives you your best shot at saves from this group, as the Yankees' closer picture is a little muddled at the moment, but they all had double-digit holds with their old clubs and should handle setup duties down the stretch for their new ones. ALL – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Felix Bautista, Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde is doing the "oh, we'll use a committee for now" thing, and if you want to toss a buck or two at Cionel Perez or Dillon Tate in case they do wind up seeing some ninth-inning work it's not an unreasonable gamble, but this is Bautista's closer job to lose. The 27-year-old rookie with the 98.9 mph fastball and 35.8 percent strikeout rate looked good earlier in the season filling in for Jorge Lopez before Lopez got dealt at the deadline, and Bautista nabbed Baltimore's first post-deadline save Friday. Don't overthink this one. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Jonathan Hernandez, Rangers: Two weeks ago, I recommended Hernandez as an AL-only flier, albeit a priority one. Last week, I bumped him up to the 15-team mixed radar even though he hadn't actually gotten a save yet. Well, cat's out of the bag now. The 26-year-old righty got two saves last week sandwiched around a bumpy appearance, and his strikeouts are trending up too, not surprising for a guy with a power sinker and a plus slider. Between Bautista and Hernandez, the Ranger is probably the safer option for saves, although I'd say Bautista's ultimate upside is probably higher (particularly if Ks are a priority for you) if he's allowed to run away with the job. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $12; 12-team AL: $25

Zach Jackson / Dany Jimenez, Athletics: A.J. Puk carries too high a roster rate in the leagues I looked at to make the cut for this week's column, but he's far from the only guy in the saves picture right now for Oakland following the departure of Lou Trivino. Jackson has pitched well in a setup role all year and has two saves and five holds since the All-Star break with a 3.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings. Jimenez just returned from the IL and struck out the side in his first appearance since mid-June, reminding everyone why he took over the closer in the first half. I suspect it's just a matter of time until Jimenez reclaims the job given how he looked Thursday, but he was also on his way to pitching his way out of the job when he got shut down, so this could remain a committee if the team has concerns about him wearing down again. Jackson – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: Rostered / Jimenez – 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Erik Swanson, Mariners: The M's have a deep bullpen, but it looks like Swanson is Scott Servais' Plan B for the ninth inning behind Paul Sewald. Swanson has two saves since the All-Star break, and Saturday he got used in the matinee of a doubleheader while Sewald was held back for the nightcap after having pitched Friday. Andres Munoz did work setup ahead of Swanson in a higher-leverage spot, though, so the pecking order may not be crystal clear. Still, if something were to happen to Sewald, Munoz being the high-leverage guy and Swanson coming in after Munoz has faced the heart of the opposition order in the seventh or eighth still puts saves in Swanson's pocket. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

The Angels bullpen: There are too many guys who could possibly get saves down the stretch to list, and none are worth blowing your budget on, but I'll highlight all the moving pieces. Ryan Tepera has been the top setup man all year, but interim manager Phil Nevin might prefer to keep him in that role, and he doesn't have premium closer-quality stuff. Jose Quijada got the team's first save after the Iglesias trade, but he profiles as a situational lefty. Jimmy Herget got a save Friday, but it came in the 10th inning after Jesse Chavez blew the save chance in the ninth. Basically, this is a mess, and for all I know Mike Mayers will re-discover the grip on his Mo Rivera cutter, return to his 2020 form and seize the closer gig. If you have to bid on one I suppose it should be Tepera, but there are much better targets this week if you need saves. Tepera – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3 / THE REST – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Catcher

Reese McGuire / Kevin Plawecki, Red Sox: With Christian Vazquez gone, Plawecki appears to be getting first crack at the starting catcher job for Boston, although if this drifts toward a platoon, McGuire's the lefty swinger of the duo. He's also been marginally better at the plate in 2022, although neither guy has an OPS over .563 and they have one homer combined between them this season in nearly 300 plate appearances. McGuire – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Plawecki – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

First Base

Eric Hosmer, Red Sox: Boston's moves at the deadline didn't make a whole lot of sense in aggregate, but I can't fault the Hosmer pickup as he cost them basically nothing either monetarily or in prospects, unless you still have faith Jay Groome will figure things out. The veteran first baseman doesn't offer much power but his makes contact and gets on base, which is an upgrade on the whole Bobby Dalbec/Franchy Cordero situation. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $15

Second Base

Tyler Freeman, Guardians: I admit to some bias here. I've long been a Freeman booster, even moreso than our prospect guru James Anderson, as I trusted the Cleveland organization to once again turn a middle infielder with athleticism and a strong hit tool into a fantasy asset once they reached the majors (see also: Brayan Rocchio). Injuries interrupted the 23-year-old's ascent up the ladder though, and Freeman hasn't really even showed a glimmer of power since 2019. He still got called up this week though, and in three starts he's gone 2-for-8 with two walks and zero Ks. The Guardians' lineup probably only has room for one Steven Kwan, but with Amed Rosario heading into his final arbitration year and likely to price himself out of the team's 2023 plans, there is still some keeper value in Freeman, even if his window to establish himself before Rocchio is kicking down the door could be quite small. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Michael Massey, Royals: I highlighted Massey a few weeks ago as the player most likely to benefit if Whit Merrifield got dealt, but the Royals faked me out by taking a look at Maikel Garcia just before the trade deadline. Well, Merrifield's gone and Massey is back up, so looks like i had it right the first time. The 24-year-old will have to fight off Nicky Lopez for playing time at the keystone, but Lopez could be destined for a utility role around the infield. Massey slashed .325/.392/.595 through 33 games at Triple-A this season with seven homers and four steals after posting similarly strong numbers at Double-A in a breakout campaign, and the 2019 fourth-round pick has the tools to become a modest five-category asset. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Terrin Vavra, Orioles: A third-round pick of the Rockies in 2018, Vavra was part of the package the O's got for Mychal Givens in 2020, a deal that in hindsight is looking pretty solid for Baltimore (it also netted them Tyler Nevin). Vavra has been the big winner of the Trey Mancini trade, starting four of five games in August as the primary DH and going 7-for-15. He doesn't offer much power or speed upside, but the 25-year-old should get a chance to show he can make a contribution down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Shortstop

Lenyn Sosa, White Sox: The 22-year-old saw his first taste of the majors earlier in the season and went 1-for-12, but Sosa stayed afloat at Triple-A after his demotion and now gets another chance. He joins an infield that has gaping holes at second base and third base, but whether Tony LaRussa will view him as anything more than "that kid I have to use when Leury Garcia needs a rest" is an open question. Sosa could also head right back down once Tim Anderson serves his two-game suspension, so he's probably best viewed as a keeper or dynasty stash rather than a short-term asset. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Will Benson, Guardians: Benson got called up early last week but was left on the bench while he got acclimated to the majors, before starting two of the last three games and filling in for Kwan in the third. Unlike the seemingly never-ending parade of completely fungible hitters the Guardians have trotted through their outfield in recent years, Benson has legit upside at the plate. He got his strikeouts under control at Triple-A this season, resulting in a .275/.424/.516 breakout with 17 homers and 16 steals in 401 plate appearances. Of course, the 24-year-old has fanned in six of his first 12 big-league PAs, but given his bumpy journey through the minors, it's not a surprise he didn't see immediate success. Benson still looks a lot more like Cleveland's CF of the future than Myles Strawweight and his Billy Hamilton-esque skill set. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Jake Cave, Twins: Minnesota's failure to add real outfield depth at the trade deadline means Cave gets another go-round in the majors to plug one of the holes created by all the injuries. The 29-year-old has started five straight games since his latest promotion, going 6-for-19 with a double, a triple and a homer. His career .242/.306/.422 slash line isn't overly impressive, but it's better than some of the Twins' other options, so he could provide some short-term value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Nate Eaton, Royals: The 25-year-old was the latest in a long line of semi-prospects to put up good numbers at Triple-A Omaha, and Eaton is now getting a look in the majors in place of the injured Edward Olivares. The short side of a platoon isn't a particularly fantasy-friendly role, but it could grow if Kyle Isbel continues to struggle and/or Kansas City pulls the plug on the 'MJ Melendez as a corner outfielder' experiment. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians: Gonzalez has started four of five games since coming off the IL at the beginning of the week, all in right field, and it looks like the 24-year-old will be given every opportunity to reclaim the starting job there while Nolan Jones becomes part of the DH mix. Gonzalez has picked up where he left off too, going 5-for-16 with a double and a homer, and while he doesn't offer a ton of power upside, he should be an asset in batting asset while chipping in some counting stats down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Nick Gordon, Twins: Gordon's started six straight games to begin August as a big part of the Twins' patchwork outfield, and being one of the hottest hitters in the majors might have something to do with that – over his last nine contests, he's batting .519 (14-for-27) with a homer and six doubles, plus two steals, six runs and seven RBI. The 26-year-old is now slashing .284/.333/.440 on the season, and he was viewed as a top prospect once upon a time. It's possible Gordon is just a late bloomer, and while he's not a .500 hitter, a .280 hitter with some speed and a bit of pop isn't anything to turn up your nose at. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Mickey Moniak, Angels: Jeff Erickson already took a swing at this one, but let me give it a go. Ahem

Oh Mickey, what a pity, can't you understand

You'll never pan out if your bones are made of sand

It's hard to believe Moniak was the first overall pick in 2016 given his disastrous career so far, but the 24-year-old was actually showing signs of growth in the high minors this year, slashing .302/.353/.547 with six homers and five steals in 116 plate appearances. That's come between both big-league stints and IL stints though, and another of the latter looks like it's on the horizon after he lasted only five games in an Angels uniform before suffering a potential broken finger Saturday. The X-ray results haven't been announced yet so maybe he dodged the bullet, but his track record doesn't provide much reason for optimism there. If he can stay in the lineup, he should get every chance to stake a claim to the starting job in center field in Mike Trout's absence, but it's a very big if. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Tommy Pham, Red Sox: The Rays time the market so well, it's kind of scary. Pham's last big year was his last in a Tampa uniform, and since 2019 he's stumbled to a .229/.327/.369 slash line in over 1,000 plate appearance with 29 homers and 27 steals, numbers which look less impressive when you consider they came over the equivalent of two seasons. The 34-year-old is still an upgrade on Jackie Bradley though, and all he cost Boston was a PTBNL, so what the heck. Pham still carries enough of a name brand that someone in your AL-only league will overpay for him, but if you're desperate for outfield help I suppose there's still some upside here. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $11

Jose Siri, Rays: With Kevin Kiermaier hurt, it makes sense the Rays would go out and acquire a younger Kiermaier. Siri offers plus defense in center field and some power and speed, but his contact issues (35.2 percent strikeout rate this season in the majors) keep holding him back. At least he's getting more playing time than he did in Houston. Maybe Tampa Bay can unlock his potential, but in the short term he's a steals dart throw and little more. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Bubba Thompson, Rangers: Texas didn't come into the season with a farm system that was considered elite by most, but they've certainly churned up a lot of prospects this season that get a lot more intriguing once you look under the hood. Thompson was a first-round pick in 2017 as a two-sport athlete in high school, but he fell off the radar after a solid 2018 campaign at Low-A. The 24-year-old's come roaring back this season with a .301/.352/.471 slash line, 13 homers and (most importantly from a fantasy perspective) a massive 49 steals in 52 attempts over 80 games at Triple-A Round Rock. He's started three straight games for the Rangers, going 2-for-11 with two more steals, and the team has little reason not to give him all the playing time he can handle to see if this breakout is legit. His plate discipline in the minors wasn't great, but a 25.3 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A isn't awful by modern standards even if it came with a 5.9 percent walk rate, so it's more of a yellow flag than a red one. As with most prospects holding this kind of profile, the question with Thompson is will he hit with enough authority and get on base enough to allow his speed to play in the majors, but the upside if he does is sky high. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4