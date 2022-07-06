DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a very favorable day for hitters on Tuesday, we are back to a pitching-heavy slate Wednesday. All four of the highest-priced pitchers are viable, which will create a need to rely on cheaper bats in cash game builds. Fortunately, there are a few standout offensive spots, as well.

Pitchers

There's a compelling case to make for each of the four highest-priced hurlers on the slate: Aaron Nola ($10,100), Max Fried ($9,900), Cristian Javier ($9,300), Luis Severino ($9,100). Of that group, Javier and Severino stand out thanks to their relatively discounted price and excellent matchups against the Royals and Pirates, respectively. Javier is the only pitcher with a strikeout rate above 30% on the main slate. Nola is also a strong option, particularly if the Nationals remain without Nelson Cruz or Juan Soto in the lineup.

Mitch White ($7,900) was moved off his start Tuesday but is projected to take the hill Wednesday. First, confirm that he's starting. His skills are fairly mediocre, but he is a nice floor play thanks to taking on a Colorado lineup that has significant problems doing damage on the road. In the same price tier, Alex Cobb ($7,600) provides some of the ceiling that White may lack. Cobb owns the third-lowest SIERA of all the pitchers in the pool thanks to an 18.7 K-BB% and a 0.9 HR/9. The Diamondbacks are one of the most strikeout-prone lineups in the league, so Cobb could one of the best value pitchers available.

Brayan Bello ($5,000) is set for his big-league debut, always a risky proposition to build around. However, he absolutely ripped through the upper levels of the minors (114:33 K:BB across 85 innings) and is priced very favorably. The Rays are also a soft matchup, as they have the fourth-lowest wOBA as a team and strike out at the sixth-highest rate.

Top Hitters

Since 2020, Jose Urena has a 4.2 K-BB% and has allowed 1.3 HR/9 across 112 innings. Those aren't stats you want to carry into a matchup against the Dodgers and Mookie Betts ($4,500). Betts has three extra-base hits in three games since returning from the injured list but remains at a depressed price point.

Josiah Gray has gotten his homer problem under control in recent starts, but a start against the Phillies – even in the absence of Bryce Harper – can change that. Rhys Hoskins ($4,300) checks in $800 cheaper than Kyle Schwarber, so I'll take the chance on him going yard or otherwise having a big day at the dish.

Cedric Mullins ($5,400) is a repeat from Tuesday's article, but he's delivered big-time results in consecutive games. He and the Orioles are in a good spot again as they take on Glenn Otto. Otto has a 5.47 SIERA this season, with a 2.9 K-BB% serving as the primary reason.

Value Hitters

The Phillies matchup against Josiah Gray has already been highlighted. In addition to their big bats, Darick Hall ($2,800) also offers some value. He has hit cleanup regularly since being recalled June 29, and has averaged 11 DK points per game.

Jake Meyers ($2,200) has taken over as the Astros' primary center fielder since returning from the injured list. More importantly, he's shown some pop by collecting three extra-base hits in his last six starts. He hits at the bottom of the Astros' lineup, but that's less of an issue at his price and on one of the better offensive teams in the league.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers at Orioles (Spenser Watkins): Josh Smith ($3,600), Marcus Semien ($5,100), Corey Seager ($5,100)

Watkins has only a 12.3 percent strikeout rate this season, the lowest rate among any pitcher on the mound Wednesday with a reasonable sample. He could benefit from a pitcher-friendly home park, but his skills overshadow any potential help from the offensive environment. You could swap out Smith for Adolis Garcia for a more productive stack on paper, but the overall price jumps significantly and could make builds with an elite pitcher difficult. I also like the Baltimore side of this game and expect a lot of offense in general in the game.

Dodgers vs. Rockies (Jose Urena): Mookie Betts ($4,500), Freddie Freeman ($5,000), Will Smith ($4,900)

The Dodgers are in a really strong spot offensively Wednesday thanks to a matchup against Urena. This is likely to be the chalkiest option of the day, particularly because the price points are comparable to lesser-skilled lineups like the Rangers. Fading the Dodgers is a nice way to gain leverage, but there is a relatively high likelihood they produce a lot of runs.

Yankees at Pirates (Mitch Keller): DJ LeMahieu ($4,800), Aaron Judge ($6,100), Gleyber Torres ($4,000)

Keller hasn't allowed a home run in five consecutive starts, but he's still had a 3.8 BB/9 in that span. With a powerful lineup like the Yankees in town, putting free runners on base is a dangerous path to success on the mound. There are also a few spots to save in the Yankees lineup, particularly if Anthony Rizzo remains sidelined. With Rizzo out, LeMahieu has led off and Torres promoted to third. If Rizzo returns, shuffle this stack when the batting order is released.

