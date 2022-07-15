FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A 13-game slate is on the docket for Friday and all 26 teams have listed starting pitchers, giving us ample choices on the bump, though we appear currently zapped of a traditional strategy of going against Oakland's weak lineup, as Jake Odorizzi is listed by FanDuel, but it appears Jose Urquidy will get the nod. He's absolutely in play if they make the switch. Five arms are priced in five-figures, with three more in the 9k tier.

Pitching

A surging Robbie Ray ($10,700) leads the way over more familiar names in Yu Darvish ($10,200) and Clayton Kershaw ($10,100). Ray has gone for at least 37 FDP in six straight, and figures to largely be ignored given the price point. He earned 34 FDP in an earlier start against Texas, but be a little leery here as the Rangers rank fifth against lefties with a .336 wOBA and .201 ISO. My preferred pay-up options are Brandon Woodruff ($10,000) and/or Alek Manoah ($9,600). Woodruff is in great form, averaging 46.7 FDP in three starts since returning from injury, striking out 27 across 17 innings, although two of those starts came against lowly Pittsburgh. He'll face middling Giants lineup Friday that fans 23.0 percent of the time while posting just a just above average 102 wRC+. Manoah remains a workhorse, earning nine quality starts in his last 11 outings. He'll get a Royals team that is decimated by absences due to vaccination status, and one that wasn't robust to begin with, bringing a 92 wRC+ and .300 wOBA to Toronto.

There's an unfortunate lack of trustworthy pay down options jumping out. Zach Plesac ($8,800) doesn't offer a lot of upside at this inflated price. But his floor seems stable against always targetable Detroit and their 69 wRC+ and 24.0 percent K rate. He's at worst been an innings eater, going six in seven of his last eight. Baltimore is surging, having won 10 straight, and Tyler Wells ($8,200) has won five of his last six starts. He's likely due some regression, as his 3.28 ERA isn't backed by a 4.70 xFIP, and he missing only 6.0 bats per nine, but against a Tampa lineup that whiffs 24.7 percent of the time its just a .298 wOBA, this doesn't seem like the spot for Wells to fall back. And we know there's always strikeout potential in Hunter Greene ($7,900) even if he allows multiple runs.

If you're feeling lucky or want to load up offensively in a GPP, perhaps there's a case for Drew Hutchison ($6,500). His 5.6 K/9 rate makes the Guardians' 17.8 percent K rate moot. Cleveland's lineup has largely become a one-man show that we don't fear, and Hutchison has been successful in limiting damage in two starts, allowing three runs in 11 innings, including an outing against Cleveland. He's gone for 24 and 25 FDP in those two opportunities, which is right at a 4x return.

Top Targets

Kris Bryant ($4,200) finally looks healthy and is providing the pop the Rockies' expected when signing him. All four of his homers have come since July 5, and he boasts a .383 wOBA and .208 ISO against lefties entering Friday's matchup with Jose Quintana.

Ian Anderson has allowed six runs over 9.1 inning against the Nationals, allowing 16 base runners in the process. He's been tough on lefties, but this lineup has no targetable right-handed batters. Juan Soto ($4,300) is the fallback, and he's scorching hot of late, with 13 hits in his last eight, including three homers, posting at least 12.2 FDP in each of those outings.

Freddie Freeman ($3,900) has a ridiculous 13 hits in his last four games, six going for extra bases.

Bargain Bats

Atlanta has homered 26 times in 10 games against the Nationals, but Patrick Corbin has allowed only one of those in two starts (to Austin Riley ($4,300)). But if hunting bargain power, Adam Duvall ($2,600) likely starts against the lefty, and is 11-for-32 (.344) with two homers and a 1.009 OPS against Corbin.

Another strictly power chase is Milwaukee's Hunter Renfroe ($3,200), as his .355 wOBA has fallen immensely of late, but he still boasts a .309 ISO against lefties entering a matchup with an up and down Alex Wood. Christian Yelich ($3,400) isn't certain to play, but if you're a BvP guy, he's 13-for-32 (.406) off of Wood.

Pirate bats are priced a little too high for comfort despite the upside that is Coors Field and a matchup with German Marquez, who has a 7.17 ERA at home, allowing a .419 wOBA to righties and .396 wOBA to lefties. Daniel Vogelback ($3,200) and his .280 ISO is the power chase, where Ke'Bryan Hayes ($3,400) has seven hits in his last five games, potentially creating a stable floor with potential for more.

Stacks to Consider

White Sox vs. Twins (Devin Smeltzer): Luis Robert ($4,100), Jose Abreu ($3,800) Tim Anderson ($3,600)

The White Sox are immediately in play the minute we see the left-handed pitching matchup, as six regulars have a wOBA of at least .372. These three aren't exactly a cheap stack, and tough to do with a top arm, but the upside is tremendous. Robert is on a tear, with nine hits and eight RBI in his last three, while sporting a .418 wOBA and 178 wRC+ against lefties. Anderson betters those splits, possessing a .489 wOBA and 228 wRC+, fanning just 9.1 percent of the time. Abreu gives us some pop with a .283 ISO to go with a .413 wOBA and 174 wRC+, and is in fine form as well, hitting safely in five straight and 19 of his last 20. If you need some savings, the splits also favor Andrew Vaughn ($3,200) and AJ Pollock ($2,300).

Mariners vs. Rangers (Matt Bush/Taylor Hearn): Julio Rodriguez ($3,800), Eugenio Suarez ($3,600), J.P. Crawford ($3,000)

Perhaps we can sneak some value and low usage in on the Mariners, with Bush listed as the starter, but Hearn expecting to take over and throw the bulk of the innings. Rodriguez and Suarez offer positive splits against the lefty, with Rodriguez carrying a .385 wOBA, 159 wRC+ and .237 ISO, while Suarez goes .373/150/.189. The third piece can be interchangeable. Crawford gets my nod despite woeful splits against lefties, as he's 8-for-14 (.571) with two homers off of Hearn. Ty France ($3,000) is in play, but in bad form of late, while Carlos Santana ($3,100) has swung well against lefties since joining Seattle.

